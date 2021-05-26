May 26, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Although the stock market is still a primary investment option for a lot of people, there are actually many other choices available. Investing in other instruments will help diversify your portfolio to protect your assets and keep your future secure. One such opportunity is in precious metals, including gold and silver.
With precious metals, it is possible to invest for personal investment or self-directed IRA. Doing so will help you spread your investments, lower your risks, and enjoy better stability to avoid the disadvantages of a stock market crash. This could lead to a major problem if the stock market does makes a major dive and you are just a few weeks shy of retiring or need to withdraw your money for some reason. If you want to avoid significant losses, you really should consider diversifying your portfolio.
Thankfully, investing in precious metals only got easier with gold investment companies. They have made diversifying your portfolio that much easier by helping you purchase platinum, gold, silver, and palladium coins or bars. Some companies even let you purchase and trade cryptocurrencies. With a gold investment company, you have options. For example, you could purchase several gold bars or coins and keep them in your home. You could also purchase precious metals in bulk and have them stored in a depository. A third option is if you already have a retirement account and want to roll over your gold investment. Another is setting up your gold IRA or self-directed IRA.
There are plenty of gold investment companies you can work with but you only want the best gold IRA companies to invest in. Of course, the number of companies active right now means there is healthy competition. Unfortunately, too many choices can make it a bit overwhelming for you to choose which company to trust. To help you out, we have reviewed the top precious metals investment companies based on products, services, features, and performance. Check out what they can offer then choose the best gold IRA companies to help secure your future.
2. Birch Gold Group – 9.7/10
3. Noble Gold – 9.6/10
4. Augusta Precious Metals – 9.4/10
5. Regal Assets – 8.8/10
Pros:
-Offers a wide selection of precious metals in coins and bars to help build your IRAs
-Allows easy setup of a Precious Metals IRA or rollover of existing IRA
-Availability of Goldco team member to guide and assist you from start to finish
-Holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau or BBB
Cons:
-Does not offer platinum and palladium for Precious Metals IRAs
Although competition is stiff and there are plenty of gold IRA companies, Goldco gets our nod as the top pick. Other than its A+ rating from the BBB, it also holds a Triple-A rating from the BCA or Business Consumer Alliance. These ratings are only achieved if a company has shown stellar performance over a period of time, which is why we recommend Goldco.
The company specializes in Gold & Silver IRAs, better known as self-directed IRAs or Precious Metals IRAs. This investment option is an excellent way to begin diversifying your portfolio and protect yourself from a very volatile stock market. Gold and silver remain highly sought-after metals and have always been reliable as investments. In case the stock market or the economy is not doing well, you can always rely on the value of these precious metals to remain stable.
Gold and silver are necessary metals for new technologies and the manufacturing industry, which means demand for these metals will continue and likely grow. Should you decide to sell your precious metal investment in the future, you will have no trouble finding a buyer. The same cannot be said of other investment types, such as real estate.
Goldco offers an easy way to help you set up your Gold IRA. With this account, you can hold gold - physical gold - instead of stocks and bonds in your IRA. To set up your new account, simply go to their website, then click on the online application form. Fill this out with the required information, then choose the method by which you intend to fund your account. Next, simply transfer the funds to this account. Once Goldco has verified that you have completed the process, choose the gold pieces you want to include in your IRA.
With Goldco, you can buy gold coins or bars for your Gold IRA. All the precious metals sold by Goldco meet IRS requirements, which means they are 99.5% pure.
Goldco also lets you invest in silver IRAs. Silver IRAs offer a number of benefits like Gold IRAs because silver is also a highly sought-after metal but less costly compared to gold. Buying silver allows you to build your Precious Metal IRA at the same cost as you would pay for a few gold bars and coins.
Goldco's silver meets IRS regulations, which means you will be buying silver at 99.99% purity for your silver IRA. There are several options for your silver bars and coins from Goldco.
Once you open a self-directed Precious Metal IRA using gold and/or silver with Goldco, you can rollover your existing IRA to your Precious Metals IRA account. This will depend if your account qualifies but most do, so it's good to ask. Talk to a Goldco team member to see if your current IRA is eligible.
If you are concerned about tax benefits, you'll be glad to know that Goldco Gold or Silver IRAs have tax benefits as well, just like traditional IRAs. If you want, put as much as $6,000 a year into your investments to grow your nest egg until the time you want to withdraw. If you are more than 50 years old, you could add as much as $7,000 annually. By the time you reach 59 1/2 years of age, you can already withdraw funds without paying penalties.
If you want to know more about what Goldco can offer and start setting up your self-directed Precious Metals IRA account, go to their website and ask for their free, no-obligation guide. You can learn more about what their products are, how the investments work, how to set up, and fund your account, and several different bars and coins you can buy.
Visit the Official Website: https://www.birchgold.com/Pros:
-Allows precious metal purchases for self-directed IRAs and/or for personal investment
-Setup is easy, thanks to the assistance of a Birch Gold Group team member
-Birch Gold Group holds an A+ rating with the BBB
Cons:
-Annual storage, management, and insurance are not free
Birch Gold Group has always prioritized its clients' needs and wants since 2003. The company makes sure that it can offer the perfect mix of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum so the clients can diversify portfolios and build their wealth. Their customer service team is knowledgeable and helpful, so you can be confident that all questions and inquiries will be addressed.
With Birch Gold Group, you can set up your own Precious Metals IRA or rollover a current retirement plan. To open your own account, simply visit the site, provide the required information, fund the account, and start filling up your treasure chest with precious metals.
Birch Gold Group provides step-by-step assistance from a team member who will guide you through every step of the process. He/She will even offer you personalized recommendations based on your investment needs and preferences.
Since all precious metals meant to build an IRA are required to be placed in a depository approved by the IRS, Birch Gold Group offers several storage options for its client. One of the most popular is Delaware Depository. This company is insured up to $1 billion, so you know your investment is secure.
Precious metals must also comply with purity standards before they can be used for self-directed IRA.
Birch Gold Group only offers IRA-approved gold, platinum, silver, and palladium metals as investments for its clients. If you want to buy precious metals to add to your personal investment, you might want to consider these offerings from Birch Gold Group:
Visit the Official Website: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
Pros:
-You have the option to invest in digital currencies
-Offers several secured storage options such as the Texas Noble Gold facility
-Offers several types of precious metals, including platinum, palladium, gold, and silver
Cons:
-Requires a considerable amount of investment for a rollover, which is a minimum of $5,000
Noble Gold has built its reputation as one of the most reliable gold & silver IRA investment companies in the industry. They hold accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs. Its clients can rely on high-quality guidance from the company's experts to ensure that they have access to the best information that is critical to making informed decisions. The process of setting up an account has been simplified so clients will find it easy to open an account and begin investing. Noble Gold is a member of TrustLink, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Business Consumer Alliance. The company has received high ratings consistently and is considered a top performer by its clients.
Noble Gold's account setup process is fairly simple and can be completed in minutes. Getting involved in Precious Metals IRA can protect a good bulk of your investments and let you diversify your portfolio effectively. Investing in Gold IRAs also lets you enjoy tax breaks like you would with traditional IRAs, which means you can expect some good returns on your investment.
When you decide to invest through Noble Gold, go to their company website and create a new account. Provide your personal information, then wait for a team member to assist you the rest of the way. If you need assistance with transferring your funds to your Precious Metals IRA, a team member is also available to assist you.
After you have already transferred funds to your account, start choosing the coins and bars you want to include in your self-directed IRA. Choose from platinum, gold, silver, and palladium precious metals. Rest assured that every investment instrument you purchase from Noble Gold is IRS-approved.
Aside from offering self-directed IRAs, Noble Gold also allows you to build your personal investment by purchasing platinum, palladium, gold, or silver. If you like rare coins and collectibles, you can purchase these as well to add to your treasure trove.
If you are interested in rare coins from Noble Gold, you can rest assured of the quality of your purchase. The coins are graded independently and are inspected for certification by the NGC (Numismatic Guarantee Corporation) or the PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service). Each coin is guaranteed in pristine condition and will be sent to you in a sealed package. You can also purchase rare coins and other collectibles, including the 4-Piece Indian St. Gauden set, the Morgan Silver Dollar, and the $20 1854 Kellogg Coin.
You could also purchase Noble Gold's Royal Survival Packs. These packs consist of pre-selected precious metals at different price points. Here is a list of what you can choose from:
Noble Cavalier - $5,000
Noble Knight - $10,000
Noble Baron - $23,000
Noble Viscount - $50,000
Noble Earl - $100,000
Noble Marquess - $250,000
Noble Duke - $500,000
If you prefer to customize based on your own preferences, you can purchase the Noble Ambassador pack. This allows you to pick the precious metals you want to buy. The Noble Ambassador is also a great option for non-U.S. residents who want to invest in precious metals IRA.
After funding your investment, Noble Gold will then send you your order through discreet and secure shipping. That way, you will be able to hold the actual item that is your investment. Noble Gold has a partnership with different suppliers of precious metals, so they can offer you competitive pricing on their investment opportunities. If you decide to sell your investment, you do not have to look further than Noble Gold because they have a buy-back program that lets you sell back to them.
Noble Gold maintains a proud tradition of stellar professional customer service. They will not do cold calls or hard sells, so you have the assurance that you will only be working with a knowledgeable and trained professional team to assist you with any concerns and inquiries you might have.
Visit the Official Website: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/
Pros:
-Account setup with Augusta is very simple and a team member will assist you all the way
-They allow purchase of gold and silver for your personal investment
-They have a range of storage options approved by the IRS for your Gold and Silver IRAs
Cons:
-Full selection of gold and silver coins eligible for IRA is only available with the company on request
Augusta Precious Metals offers a great opportunity for you to invest in precious metals. They hold an A+ rating from the BBB or Better Business Bureau and have also received high ratings from the Business Consumer Alliance, Facebook, Google, and TrustLink. This speaks for their excellent performance.
Augusta Precious Metals also offer top-notch customer service, so you will get the best experience possible. They make sure their policies and procedures are transparent and simplified so their clients can easily begin investing in precious metals. They also offer personalized service.
Augusta's strength is its easy setup assistance to ensure that clients can set up their Gold and Silver IRAs easily. When you are ready to invest with them, you can expect assistance all the way. An Augusta Precious Metals team member will also be available to help determine if your current retirement account is qualified for a Precious Metals IRA rollover.
The company has a wide selection of gold and silver coins approved by the IRS. You can simply choose from their list to add to your new Gold and Silver IRA.
Since secure storage for Gold and Silver IRAs in a facility is required and must have the approval of the IRS, Augusta Precious Metals offers several options for its clients in various locations in the U.S. These include Jackson, Ohio, Wilmington, Delaware, Los Angeles, California, Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
If you prefer to buy gold and silver for your personal investment, Augusta Precious Metals have a good selection for you. As a personal investment, buying gold and silver will help you build your nest egg and enjoy the same benefits that other stable investment instruments have. Not only will you be able to diversify your portfolio but also ensure protection for your finances should dollar value decrease.
To start investing today, visit the company's website to set up a new account. Provide the required information about yourself, then transfer funds. Once cleared by Augusta, simply choose the bars or coins you want to buy. You can also choose from their line of bullion precious metals if you like.
When you buy from Augusta Precious Metals, they can ship your precious metals to you at no cost and with free insurance. Items are secured individually and packaged discreetly for better protection.
Pros:
-Offers secure storage for precious metal IRAs in IRS-approved facilities
-Provides different types of segregated storage for clients' personal investments with full insurance
-Offers cryptocurrencies
Cons:
-The number of precious metal options is a bit limited
If you are looking into diversifying your portfolio with precious metals and/or cryptocurrencies, Regal Assets may be one of your best options. It was founded by Tyler Gallagher more than 10 years ago. The company quickly grew to become a trusted and reliable investment company. It is a member of the Forbes Finance Council and prides itself on having a team of highly trained investors. This means that clients can expect the best and most timely guidance and information so they can make the right financial decisions.
The company offers one of the industry's largest selections of investment options in IRS-approved precious metals, specifically coins and bars. They have gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. To start investing, simply visit their website, then fill out the application form by providing the information required. You can then transfer funds. Once your account is cleared by the company, you can start transferring funds so you can begin purchasing for your precious metals IRA. Setting up your account is easy and can be completed in just minutes.
Thinking of what to do with your existing retirement account? You could ask a Regal Assets team member if a rollover to your Precious Metals IRA is possible. Your retirement account does have to meet some eligibility criteria, so it helps to get in touch with a team member to help you determine if your account can be rolled over.
Regal Assets is one of the most outstanding gold & silver companies in the industry. Plus, they also offer cryptocurrencies, so you can definitely explore other investment opportunities. Cryptocurrencies offer a great way to diversify your portfolio to secure your investment or retirement. Cryptos also offer a buffer against stock market volatility or problems with the U.S. dollar. Currently, Regal Assets offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, ZCash, Stellar, Tezos, and LiteCoin.
The company also offers different special investment packages to simplify the investment process. This is especially helpful to beginners or those who are unfamiliar with how investing works. Regal Assets' investment packages consist of pre-selected precious metals in bars and coins, with each package priced differently to cater to different investment needs.
With so many gold and silver IRA companies offering their products and services, identifying the best company to make your investment can be quite overwhelming. When you are entrusting the money you worked so hard to earn to someone else, you do want to ensure that you get a good return on your investment. To help you find the best company for your financial needs, we have researched the best performers in the industry, reviewed their features and services, and identified the Top 5. If you are thinking of investing in precious metals as a personal investment or for your retirement, check our list, click on the link to their websites, and discover what they can offer to you. Check if their products and services are exactly what you need and whether or not you are comfortable with their processes. What matters is that you like the types of products and services they offer.
Reputation and Expectations
If you are making a significant purchase or investment, you need to be fully aware of their benefits and risks. Do your research, make sure you understand the terms and conditions, and ensure that the company is reliable and trustworthy. You should also look at the company's experience based on the years they have been active and their performance. Lastly, do not forget to check client reviews on independent sites and consumer websites. Consider resources such as the Better Business Bureau or BBB and check if the company has a Consumer Affairs accreditation.
Investment Options
Take a look at several investment options that the company provides. If possible, compare two to three different companies and their products and services to determine which company is best for your needs and financial preferences. Some companies, for example, offer Precious Metals IRAs only; others may offer options such as precious metals you can buy as a personal investment. Other companies may also offer something extra, such as cryptocurrencies, collectibles, and rare coins that you might be interested in.
If you are interested in other precious metals such as palladium and platinum, you might want to check with the company if they offer these options. Some companies may also offer more in terms of coins and bars as well.
Client Support and Customer Service
The best gold & silver IRA companies we included in this list have simplified setup processes but sometimes, the thought of investing a good amount of money for your nest egg can be overwhelming or even confusing. If you do not transfer funds from an existing retirement plan to a new account, you might pay certain charges. You also want the confidence of knowing that a knowledgeable team member is available to help you throughout the process.
In all these companies, you can expect to have the assistance of a dedicated team member to help you with the process from start to finish. If you are hesitant, unsure, or want more time to consider, you also want a company that can offer you the best advice, guidance, and recommendations.
All the companies we have listed here are top performers in the industry. They have shown trustworthiness, reliability, and excellent performances as precious metals investment companies. You can be assured that you will be working with a company you can trust if you want to invest in precious metals to secure your future. However, we do need to recommend our top pick - the one company that has shown the best performance above others, the one that we are confident will be able to meet your financial needs. That company is Goldco. There are several reasons why we picked this gem.
Top Ratings from the BCA and the BBB
The Business Consumer Alliance has given Goldco a Triple A rating. BCA is a company engaged in maintaining trust in business and resolving disputes between businesses and consumers. From the Better Business Bureau, Goldco received an A+ rating, the highest given for businesses that have met the standards in product and service quality.
Experienced and Knowledgeable Team Members
When you invest with Goldco, you will be assisted by team members who have complete knowledge about the products and services they offer. You can also rely on excellent customer service, ensuring that you receive the best possible attention and guidance. You can be sure that all your questions, clarifications, and concerns will be addressed.
Excellent Investment Product Selection
Goldco does not only have a wide selection of precious metal investment products but these are also IRS-approved, so you have the confidence of knowing that your investment will pay off in the future. Goldco offers coins and bars made of different high-value metals, so you can diversify your portfolio effectively and protect yourself from stock market volatility.
