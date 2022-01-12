January 12, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Have you heard of hexahydrocannabinol or HHC? If not, you will soon because this organic compound is among the newest additions to the cannabinoid family. When thinking about cannabis, most people only think about THC. However, there is another prominent cannabinoid in the mix, and it's starting to come out of hiding.
Hexahydrocannabinol (or HHC for short) is an indicative strain that can come in many different forms of products. You can even buy a product with an extract called HHC vape cartridges.
In HHC vape cartridges, hexahydrocannabinol is highly concentrated and brought together with other ingredients for a better experience. It contains no tobacco, has no odor, and provides pure bliss. Moreover, like THC, HHC contains psychoactive properties that give euphoria upon consumption.
If you are interested in learning more about this little legal gem, read on! Our guide will provide some excellent suggestions to help you avoid unnecessary stress and find the perfect product.
With advancements in the industry, we can see a rise in confidence in consumers and people wanting to try new hemp products. Thus, we are always around to help you search for high-quality products.
Our lengthy research on HHC vape carts has resulted in curating a list of the following four best brands on the market. Keep on reading to find the complete reviews!
Exhale Wellness understands your need for a perfect cannabidiol product that provides the optimum euphoric effects. This is why it came up with a range of innovative and superior HHC products.
Most importantly, Exhale Wellness is the first-ever brand to launch an HHC product line composed of pre-rolls, gummy cubes, and vape carts. The company uses a green manufacturing approach to craft its unique and effective products. It is all due to the company's aim that people believe in nature's power of bringing healing and satisfaction.
Apart from the amazing customer services and consumer feedback, the brand has been featured on various platforms. Ministry of Hemp, Observer, LA Times and Forbes are a few to quote.
If you are into delta-8 THC and CBD products, Exhale Wellness got you covered here, too. The company's current line of high-quality hemp-based products will make your marijuana experience more beneficial, exciting, and satisfying!
Exhale Wellness HHC vape cartridge is a perfect product containing 95% pure HHC distillate. Moreover, the company extracts phytocannabinoids with the supercritical CO2 extraction method. It is a high-pressure, low-temperature method of extracting and preserving the constituents of the material. Additionally, this process produces no solvents. Hence it is the safest way to extract cannabinoids from the hemp plant.
The company has formulated its HHC carts containing a perfect blend of HHC distillate and natural terpenes. Due to its formula, you will feel a balanced euphoric high.
Currently, this product is obtainable in three different flavors - Purple Space, Sour Candy, and Pineapple Express filled in 1ml vape carts. In addition, there are no MCT, VG, PEG, or PG oils mixed in the formula. It means you will be safe from any common side effects that ordinary vape carts may bring.
The company has one of the most rigorous processes to guarantee no heavy metals, pesticides, or other contaminants in the final product. Finally, the third-party lab reports show us how pure Exhale Wellness HHC vape carts are.
Exhale Wellness HHC vape carts have not received any substantial reviews yet. However, if we talk in general, the brand has an amazing record of real customers' testimonials. Whether it is related to the blends and flavors or customer service, nothing negative but all positive caught us on the review page.
The brand that has been around for years with a satisfactory record from cannabis users is Hollyweed CBD. The brand sources its hemp from Colorado farms and uses CO2 extraction to isolate cannabinoids. Their products are lab tested for residual solvents, cannabinoids potency, and potency.
Hollyweed CBD has a vast collection of CBD and THC products, and the HHC line was launched not long ago. The company also provides lab reports that you can go through on their website.
Hollyweed CBD HHC vape cartridges have three strain variants in Candy skies, Tropical Express, and Venice Haze flavors. These carts have a balanced blend of HHC distillate mixed with natural terpenes. When you vape Hollyweed CBD's carts, you are on your way to treating your taste buds with sweet and tropical kicks of different fruit flavors.
The vape carts contain a lesser, 0.3% THC concentration and comply with laws of cannabis legalization. Before putting the product on the shelves, Hollyweed CBD has done its in-depth lab testing via third-party laboratories. The proof of these tests can be seen on the company's official website. In addition, there are no artificial flavors, propylene glycol, and vegetable glycerin added in the vape juice. Therefore, when you vape Hollyweed CBD HHC carts, you get nothing in your lungs except the pure HHC.
There are few reviews on the Hollyweed CBD HHC carts, and we understand this is due to the recent launch of these products. However, the brand has affirmations from satisfied customers on the Trustpilot.
Delta Extrax is one of the renowned specialists in the alternative cannabinoid market. The brand has a product assortment compassing the delta-8, delta-10, THC-0, and a recent HHC product launch.
When the question is about a highly reputable hemp business with alternative and novel cannabinoid-based products, Delta Extrax is probably the best. This brand is one of the pioneers of delta-8 and delta-10 products. A similar pattern has been followed in the manufacture of HHC products lately.
When it comes down to getting the flavorful and highly potent benefits of HHC, Delta Extrax Hydro vape carts are the way to go!
Having a potent blend of 93% HHC and 7% natural terpenes, Delta Extrax Hydro vape cartridges provide a breezy effect on nerves. Being part of the Hydro collection, these vape carts contain a premium extract of hemp-derived HHC.
The main selling feature of these carts is that they come in different strains ranging from Sativa to Indica and a hybrid strain. All of these strains give different flavors to your taste buds. Blue Widow Sativa hybrid vape has a sweet, pine, and sour citrus flavor profile. With Cherry Pie hybrid vape cart, you can expect a sweet and tangy flavor, while Straw Nanna Indica strain induces a strawberry and banana flavor on the tongue.
The brand employs the cleanest means to extract HHC, THC-0, and terpenes, which are the main ingredients of these vape carts. Not only does the company test its final product, but it also provides third-party lab reports for the raw materials used. Therefore, Delta Extrax is one of the most transparent brands out there.
We loved how Delta Extrax Hydro vape carts compelled the verified buyers to leave extensive reviews on these products. As per customers' reviews, these vape carts are heavy hitters with an off-the-chart potency. Also, consumers love how these delicious strains uplift your mood and enhance your creativity level.
Buyers are not happy with the fixed shipping rate worth $6.29. However, purchasing in bulk saves you from having to pay the shipping rate repeatedly.
If there is a brand with the largest product assortment in many strains, it is Diamond CBD. With 100% natural organic hemp, Diamond CBD produces HHC and CBD and THC products. The product variety spans from gummies to pre-rolls, flowers, edibles, and more.
This cannabis brand extracts the cannabinoids from hemp using the CO2 extraction method contributing to the green manufacturing process of hemp products. The company has a competitive research and development team of doctors and scientists who create diverse and premium quality hemp extracts. So, whether you need something relaxing for yourself or your pet, Diamond CBD is sure to satisfy your needs.
Artisan HHC THC vape cartridge provides you the benefit of phytocannabinoids. Every vape cart contains a limited concentration of THC equal to or under 0.3% in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. With a 1 ml vape cart, you can effectively vape 900 mg of HHC. Our HHC extract is 100% derived from hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% 9 THC.
Apart from THC, the blend also delivers the calming effects of natural terpenes. When you cannot find a flavor diversity anywhere else, you can head to Diamond CBD's website to get your vape cart in twelve heavenly flavors. Apple Fritter, Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, and Green Crack are some of the best cart flavors that come in aesthetic packaging.
You can entrust Diamond CBD with your vaping needs as its third-party lab reports linked to the product descriptions are enough to prove its transparency. Furthermore, the company offers express two-day shipping when your order exceeds $100. You can give these HHC vape carts a try without fear, as Diamond CBD's products are backed with a 30-day refund policy.
Diamond CBD products have always been a hit on the cannabis market; many customers love especially their Artisan collection. People love how these vape carts provide a perfect buzz with a delicious blend of different strains.
Research and development into new cannabinoid products take a lot of time. Moreover, it also takes a lot of energy figuring out exactly what will hit us with flavor, resin production, and psychological effects.
Therefore, we have done some digging and offered you a list of quality and super tasty vape cartridges based on a new combination of HHC.
We outlined a criterion first to check the overall ranking of each HHC vape cart famous on the market. The following are the benchmarks we looked for during our research.
The process of how the cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant differs from brand to brand. HHC is a natural cannabinoid, but it is present in the minute concentrations in cannabis.
In addition, it is produced in laboratories and mixed with other strains. Therefore, searching for the best HHC vapes left us probing the extraction techniques opt by the cannabis business.
There are many controversies and frauds involved in the testing of herbal products by various companies. So, our pro-team checked the third-party tests for every brand on the list. This helped us establish the quality and safety standards for our rating system. We put a meticulous approach to ensure that every brand that sells HHC oil follows the FDA-approved guidelines.
Due to the novel emergence of HHC products in the cannabis market, more and more brands are releasing their HHC product lines. It was hard for us to prefer the brands that just started with this cannabinoid for our list. Hence, we picked only those brands that have been in the market for a while with an impressive reputation.
The newness of the HHC in the hemp market is all to blame for the ambiguity it brings. While we probed the best brands for practical HHC vape carts, we checked whether they were confident enough regarding its product.
We found that many cannabis businesses are not providing unique customer services to earn people's trust. Therefore, we only trusted the brands whose products were backed with the money-back guarantee.
After our in-depth analysis, we checked what customers were saying about the brand. We noticed that HHC products do not have enough reviews to rely on during our research. Thus, we read the overall thoughts of the brand regarding other product lines for delta-8, delta-9, etc., products. Only the brands with no bad reviews made our list.
You deserve better HHC products. However, the alternative to finding these better products is painstakingly scouring through websites of various retailers and merchants, hoping to find new information promptly. To contribute to your learning, we have also highlighted some factors to cater to a safe HHC product purchase.
Disposable and non-disposable cartridges are most commonly available on the market today. However, a few online brands offer device-specific cartridges as well. For that reason, you will first have to check your preferences. When you do so, it would be easier for you to narrow the search for the right retailer.
The majority of HHC vape carts contain a blend of HHC with other cannabinoids such as CBD. On that account, it is vital to evaluate the exact ratio of HHC and CBD in the cart before buying it.
If a cartridge has a balanced ratio of HHC and CBD, then you will have a non-intoxicating vaping experience. On the flip side, an HHC vape cart with a 20:1 HHC, CBD ratio, for instance, will deliver effects more on the psychoactive side than the soothing one. It is also notable that HHC vape carts have higher concentrations of minor cannabinoids.
Vaping is a fun and enjoyable way to consume your cannabinoids. A good idea would be to pair your preferred cannabinoid with a similar terpene profile to enhance your experience, creating a more balanced and intense vaping experience.
As vaping grows in popularity and vapers become more discerning in their search for safe, reliable, and high-quality products, some substandard brands have begun bottling their products using deceptive marketing tactics.
The last thing current and new vapers want is to purchase an e-juice tainted with harmful chemicals. For this reason, you must ensure that the cannabis brand uses sustainable manufacturing techniques while producing pure, safe, and effective HHC products.
Several brands manufacture and sell hemp oils, but their quality and purity are highly doubtful. Most of the HHC carts available in the market do not have any independent lab tests to verify their quality and purity.
Even these manufacturers claim that they are manufactured under the supervision of physicians to target specific health conditions. However, there is no clarity on how they achieve such perceptive results. Thus, you must ensure that the product is safe, pure, and tested under the supervision of licensed pharmacists.
One way to check for the qualities of an HHC product is always to look for the Certificates of Analysis on the company's website. If the brand is transparent enough about its practices, it will publish third-party lab reports on the website for public review.
If they do not, there must be something suspicious about the ingredients in the product. Thus, you should refrain from buying any such HHC items on sale.
HHC and THC are structurally similar, with only a single variation. While THC has a double bond in the top side of the ring structure, HHC does not. For one reason, it is due to the process of hydrogenation used for the conversion of THC into HHC.
Thanks to the lack of a double bond, the stability of HHC increases over time compared to the THC. However, the potency of HHC is only 80% of THC's potency. Generally, both of these phytocannabinoids have nearly equal characteristics.Why should you buy HHC vape carts?
A minimalist one-button HHC vape cart would require little to no skills for the operation. Using its handy size, you can transport it easily by putting it inside your pockets without gathering public interest. Moreover, you can discreetly use an HHC without any raw smell or visible smoke clouds while trying the wide variety of strains available.Can HHC make you fail a drug test?
You would be relieved to know that HHC does not register on the 12-panel drug tests, which means it would never be caught on the blood or urine tests. On the other hand, THC alternatives including delta-8, and delta-10, tend to cause a drug test failure.
However, the HHC showing up on a drug test is still questioned. There is an unsettled theory that HHC does not convert into 11-hydroxy-THC in the body as the latter is the primary metabolite detectable by drug tests.
Cannabis is still subjected to a lot of doubt, but that is going to change. As the market increases and becomes more saturated, many moving pieces are involved. That's where you need to get ahead of the pack and know about HHC. According to the Controlled Substances Act, all CBD products contain less than 0.3 % THC.
Quality, availability, and versatility are too often lacking in many marijuana products. Therefore, we took care of all the required research and crafted a list of the top four HHC carts. We hope that our guide will help you make the right decision. Good luck!
