The cannabis industry moves at light speed. Would you like to know what’s the latest? HHC is more formally known as Hexahydro cannabinoil. It has hit the market quickly, and tends to be a potential D8 replacement. HHC flower is naturally found in hemp, which is one of two types of cannabis plants, the other being marijuana.
As a hydrogenated form of the THC, HHC is roughly 70-80% the strength of THC, meaning it's more potent than the other hemp-derived cannabinoids–Delta 8 and Delta 10. HHC and THC share relatively identical molecular structures, and the key difference being HHC having additional hydrogenated carbons. The minor molecular changes make HHC a far more stable compound than THC with much stronger resistance to heat.
Just like with anything new, figuring out which product is worth your hard-earned cash is a gable. We realized that people aren’t really aware of HHC flowers, so if you keep reading, you’ll find out more. We spent a lot of time digging and searching for the best brands and their HHC flower products. The HHC isn’t something that wasn’t mentioned or talked about much either until late, so it’s essential to do your own due diligence to find out what’s right for you.
If you want to enjoy the classic feeling of smoking cannabis flowers, you should try out the fresh addition of HHC. Exhale Well is the brand that will provide you with this experience. This new cannabinoid is taking over the world so quickly, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on that. If you’re a cannabis lover, you’ll love this HHC flower.
HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid with blissful benefits. Exhale Wellness is a legit company that’s allowed to provide its customers with the premium HHC flower. You can purchase this product no matter where you live and use it whenever you want.
Exhale Well is the leader in the cannabis industry when it comes to hemp-derived cannabinoids. This company has built itself as the number one Delta 8 company in the world. With so many satisfied customers, and pure, potent products, Exhale Well has an ambition to novel the new cannabinoid HCC.
This company has committed to providing wellness and pleasure to its customers. By using a clean CO2 extraction process to create their extracts, their HHC is of the utmost quality. Exhale Well is a well-known brand and is already proven in the market, so you can feel free and confident to purchase any of their three HHC flower products.
Some of the customers were a bit skeptical about trying out HHC flower products because it’s a new cannabinoid and didn’t know how it would have affected them. However, they gave themselves a chance to try something new. They say that the effects weren’t so strong, and they loved the feeling afterward.
They were happy and satisfied with the products. Even though they were doubting about buying them because of the price, they claimed that it was worth the money. Most of them claimed that during this COVID-19 pandemic, it was really difficult for them to get back to reality, and they constantly were facing brain fog and other issues. These products were a big help to provide their overall health, mostly mental health.
Hollyweed is another company that strives towards producing the best wellness cannabis products for people. A team consisting of individuals with decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid market, believers in the positive effects of the hemp plant. They are dedicated to creating products that align their visions of wellness and good that provide these cannabinoid products.
If you’re ready and want to feel uplifted, you should choose Hollyweed CBD. This brand has produced HHC flower products that will allow you to shut down the world and tune in to the mellow vibes of HHC flower that offer. You’ll feel more relaxed, and all your worries will be eased.
Hollyweed CBD stands on the six pillars of wellness such as spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social. They stand to believe that these pillars facilitate wholeness in the individual. If you take good care of them, you’ll become the person that you always wanted to be.
Hollyweed allows you to try out their products for 30 days. If you aren’t feeling satisfied with the purchase, you’re allowed to ask for a full refund. You have a 15 day grace period on top of the 30-day return policy to ask and request a refund. When it comes to the shipping policy, they claim that your order will be delivered within 5-7 business days since it takes 1-2 business days to process the order.
The experience of the customers is overall good. They are positively surprised by this new cannabinoid even though they were more skeptical. They love the milder effects from HHC because it gives them a good relaxed feeling without getting them high. Some of them even claim that they like HHC more than Delta 8. Northern Lights is people’s favorite choice.
They love the product and how the shipping works fast, just as advertised. They were helped a lot with their night-time sleep and finally left all of their discomfort behind. Customers claim that after trying out so many other brands, they found a legit one. According to their statements, they feel safe and confident ordering from this company since their products are natural, potent, and pure.
Our last pick is a very new brand that appeared on the market. Over time, this brand has become very popular, and people are now noticing it. This company dates from 2020, and its main mission is to help people experience the power and potency of hemp-derived products. Delta 8 Austin has built a team with cannabis experts in order to create CBD-infused formulations which are crafted from simple ingredients.
Delta 8 Austin, as a newcomer, is doing its best to prove itself in front of the cannabis audience. They are dedicated to earning the trust of the people by giving them what they actually need. People these days find it difficult to gain trust, especially in companies that are brand new. That’s why Delta 8 Austin has perfected the production process in order to retain all of the hemp plant’s original terpenes and to ensure broad and full-spectrum properties with all of their all-natural offerings.
Their HHC flower product is premium, first treated, and protected with Kief. It is generously heat sprayed with HHC distillate, and cannabis terpenes are added. This product contains 16% CBD and 18% HHC. This cannabinoid provides a more happy, mellow uplifting buzz. HHC is 80% of the strength of Delta 9 THC and thus more potent than Delta 8 THC.
Delta 8 Austin, as a new brand on the market, strives towards gaining the trust of the people. Since it’s a newcomer, it's hard to make people buy. But this company has been successful in that because they produce high-quality HHC flowers. From what we were able to find, those who purchased an HHC flower from this company seem to like it.
People were a bit skeptical at the beginning, but they all claimed that the affordable price convinced them to buy the product. Customers claim that the HHC flower gave them an amazing experience–that mild effect they wanted to feel. They were surprised by how good it turned out to be and how many benefits they received.
In order to choose the brands and products, we did thorough research on the internet. The cannabinoid market has expanded a lot in the last couple of years, so it’s really difficult to find legit companies selling high-quality products. As we said before, the HHC flower is a new cannabinoid, and many people aren’t familiar with it. They don’t have a lot of knowledge, and mostly they are overwhelmed when it comes to choosing one good product out of so many out there.
For us, it was really important to pay attention to the brand reputation. There are “millions” of companies out there offering their best-selling products convincing people to spend their money on their products. But how can you know if it’s worth the money? Cannabinoid products are very expensive, and this should be your long-term purchase.
There are many platforms on the internet that we used as a source to find out about the most popular and legit brands. We took into consideration the ratings of the companies, formed a smaller list, and then went thoroughly into each one of them. The high rating of the company was key to forming our opinion and decision. We choose the brands that are acknowledged by people, cannabis users, and experts.
Another source was the review of the brand’s products. People are very honest, and they share their experiences, so their statements were probably our safest sources for choosing the brands. For those companies and for us, people’s opinions and experiences are crucial. All of these companies have the same goal–to satisfy the people’s needs and give them a blissful experience when using HHC flowers.
We paid attention to which products have mostly positive reviews. We read carefully what people had to say, and if they had benefited by using the products. Customers also shared their experiences with the customer service of the companies and their policies. If their overall experience has qualified as good, then we relied on their statements and brought a decision that those products are worth to be recommended.
In the hemp industry, there’s one rule that companies need to follow–to sell products that have passed third-party lab tests. This applies to every product made from HHC. There are independent laboratories that check those HHC products and are able to state the amounts of HHC and whether the total THC amount exceeds 0.3%.
If the companies provide proof of third-party lab testing, then you should feel safe and confident to purchase a product from them. You don’t need to put yourself at risk since your health can be put in danger. The companies that don’t provide this information should be given the benefit of the doubt, regardless of the excuse they make up.
Since HHC is new and products containing this cannabinoid might be tricky for customers. You must be very careful of scams and shady companies trying to sell you their “best” HCC product. Finding a legit and high-quality HHC product can be challenging, so you should stick to trustworthy and reliable brands.
Most of the HHC products contain high quantities of cannabinoids. The HHC vape carts always have more than 90% HHC, and that’s quite a potency HHC carts. However, that might change according to the inevitable rise of HHC product lines. An HHC tincture with CBD will be less psychoactive and more therapeutic than a product that contains only HHC.
HHC flower products always contain terpenes, such as any other products. If you were wondering why certain cannabis products make you sleepy while others produce stimulation, it’s all coming down to the terpenes.
The Indica terpenes give HHC products a relaxing twist, whereas Sativa gives an energizing high feeling. The hybrid products have a combination of stimulating and soothing terpenes. They provide a more balanced mind and body high.
However, the terpenes are wonderful and improve everyone’s HHC experience. You’ll receive that only if you choose the right ones. This article will help you in your research and make sure that the terpenes in your HHC product are suitable for your needs.
The price is another important thing to consider before buying an HHC product. These types of products are really expensive but very much worth the price. After you go through the previous factors, you can make a price comparison. We are aware of the cost, but if you want to invest in something good, and quality you should be prepared to pay a larger amount of money.
The reason why these products are so expensive is because of the manufacturing method. Most of the companies are growing their own hemp. The extraction CO2 method is also really important to be included in order to create a high-quality product. Afterward, the products must undergo third-party testing by independent laboratories. The whole process requires a big investment.
The hemp-derived HHC is legal according to the 2018 Agriculture Improvement Act (Farm Bill). Marijuana-derived HHC still continues to be illegal and is considered a drug. However, a naturally occurring hemp cannabinoid must contain less than 0.3% THC and can have unlimited amounts of HHC.
You can be sure, stay safe because the manufacturers are allowed to make legal HHC with full confidence. The arrival of this cannabinoid comes at a very good time since the future of Delta 8 is uncertain. Since Delta 8 critics have called for a ban on the substance, the HHC industry will survive and flourish.
HHC products are an online phenomenon. This cannabinoid has become so popular and required
by people. We hope our article was helpful and assured you to purchase these products online, as even the convenience shop and other brick-and-mortar stores are starting to take interest in supplying them.
Since safety comes first, these companies provide evidence of third-party testing certificates and prove to themselves that the products you purchase are pure, natural, potent, and safe to use. You can feel free and confident to order your first HHC product from the companies we listed.
