Indica seeds can yield some of the most potent and medicinal weed plants available today.
But let’s face it…
The market is full of products claiming to be the best indica marijuana seeds, and suffice it to say, it’s not always the case.
So, how do you tell which indica strains are the best of the best, depending on your needs?
Kick back and relax, we’ve got you sorted!
In the article below, we list some of the best indica strains available, from outdoor to indoor and greenhouse options – just so you don’t have to look elsewhere for the same.
Seeking indicas that are rich in THC (most indica growers do)? Look no further than Northern Lights from ILGM. Feminized, this indica strain is guaranteed to flower, so you can cut out the guesswork. And, it’s an auto, it doesn’t need a special lighting cycle to bud.
Big plus!
Whether you’re looking to plant it indoors, outdoors, or even in the greenhouse, no need to stress over it. Northern Lights can grow in many environments. Only the yield will be more lucrative indoors, and your indica plants will be a little taller outdoors.
While it has a pretty low CBD content, this indica strain with a mental-relaxation effect (and a strong body buzz) flowers in just about 60 days. Northern Lights boasts a delightful aroma, too, from fruity to plum and earthy.
For greenhouse aficionados, this auto version of White Widow from Crop King Seeds couldn’t be a better fit for you. You can grow the thing indoors or outdoors, too, if you want.
A bonus!
The strain’s 18 percent THC level makes for a hard-hitting high, something most recreational stoners will appreciate. And the somewhat spicy scent is a cool touch.
One of the best autoflowering indica seeds, White Widow flowers in just about 80 days. It can grow up to a decent 120 cm high. Yields are above average, up to 130 grams per indica plant.
No, you don't have to worry about your indica weed seeds flowering – that’s guaranteed. You won’t have to alter the lighting cycle to stimulate flowering either.
Pure indica fans, where are you? This indica strain might be a good fit for you. Another one from ILGM, Purple Kush is 100 percent indica and boasts a staggering level of THC content. It’s guaranteed to flower, too, without a change in the lighting cycle.
And it doesn’t matter if you’re an indoors or outdoors grower, Purple Kush won’t disappoint. Only the thing might not perform well in the greenhouse.
Typical of autoflowering cannabis strains, this indica option is sure to flower faster – in just 60 days, approximately. Yields are high, too, and the buds with an earthy, fruity taste are a plus!
Did we say the CBD content is comparatively high? This makes Purple Kush ideal for relieving anxiety and depression, among other conditions.
Seeking mold-resistant indica strains? Look no further than Blueberry Kush. This strain is resistant to not only mold but also diseases, making it fit for higher-altitude cultivation.
And, because these indicas are autos, they’re able to bud without altering the lighting cycle. They’re certain to flower, too, as they’re feminized.
The indica weed seeds yield weed plants with a berry-like aroma and earthy undertone. And the ingested pot will leave stoners feeling uplifted and euphoric.
More good news?
These Indica cannabis seeds thrive in all growing environments, from indoors to outdoors and the greenhouse. They grow to a height of up to 70 cm and seem to have a higher yield outdoors, contrary to indoors.
If you’re a new kid on the block, Pineapple Express will get you started hassle-free. The strain produces easy-to-grow marijuana plants that flower in just 8 weeks.
Wahoo...
And because it’s an “auto,” Pineapple Express flowers in the absence of a special lighting cycle, making it a good fit for newbies in the growing game.
This indica strain performs well in small spaces as it grows up to a height of only 100cm. The icing on the cake is Pineapple Express can grow well outdoors (or in the greenhouse). This is handy if you don’t want to grow the thing indoors.
It has a pretty low CBD content, but this strain with a long-lasting relaxing effect has an excellent yield with dense resinous flowers. And the beautiful aromas of spices, lemon, and wood are a delight to the taste buds.
Want to experience bug-free weed cultivation? Then you might want to grab a couple of these indicas. They have a comparatively high yield, too (up to 300 grams per plant), so you enjoy a bountiful harvest.
Deep Forest Super seeds are guaranteed to flower – and won’t need a special lighting cycle to do it. And, while these indica-dominant strains can grow indoors, we recommend you plant them outdoors as they can grow to a height of up to 250 cm.
This indica strain has a little lengthy flowering time, though, and you might need to exercise patience before harvest time.
Nevertheless, its high THC content makes for a longer-lasting sedative effect. And the vast majority of stoners will appreciate the hashish-like, earthy taste.
Who doesn’t want some award-winning stuff? This Gorilla Candy strain probably won’t disappoint. It was ranked first in the 2018 Cannaval Cup Award, for good reason.
The yield is unparalleled, oscillating between 800 and 2000 grams per plant. That’s up to 10 times more than some of the entries on our list! And the flowering stage occurs in just 45 to 55 days after planting your marijuana seeds.
Impressive!
But the THC level is what will blow your mind. It’s pretty high, revolving in the 18 to 23 percent range. What stoner wouldn’t fall for that, huh? The CBD content is pretty low, though, making this strain unsuitable for treating the vast majority of medical conditions, including sleep disorders.
Regardless, this potent indica strain performs well in both outdoor and indoor environments. And its photoperiodic nature should be of little concern for experienced growers.
Seedlings with dense buds can make for a more yielding harvest. That’s where the Strawberry Cheesecake strain comes in. The indica-dominant strain produces good harvests with dense, potent buds.
And...
These broad leaves generate a ton of resin, so you can make concentrates and extracts. Flowering is guaranteed, too, and you don’t have to alter the light cycle to stimulate it, unlike with the photoperiod strains.
This strain with medicinal properties (relieves stress, anxiety, and chronic pain) has a powerful, relaxing, and stimulating effect. And the fruity, skunky, and sweet scent couldn’t delight your taste buds more.
While it has a pretty low CBD content, Strawberry Cheesecake thrives indoors and outdoors.
It couldn’t be more fun planting your seeds indoors. And this Pink Kush strain has got you covered. These indica seeds have a calming, soothing effect, while offering a pine flavor with earthy and fruity hints.
True to its name, Pink Kush boasts pink buds. This is a plus for the color aficionados, who might want to take a breather from the usual green (and/or purple) colors.
The CBD content lies at a decent 17 percent, the highest among our entries. The THC level is pretty low, though, sitting at a meagre 0.5 percent.
While Pink Kush is ideal for indoor cannabis cultivation, it tends to thrive in just about all growing environments as it’s an auto strain.
Feminized, these marijuana seeds are sure to flower, and this occurs in just about 60 days from germination. The yields are also impressive.
If you don’t mind doing your thing outdoors, the Peyote Wi-Fi strain is right here. These indica cannabis seeds produce a significant yield outdoors, which is a plus. While you can grow these indoors (or in the greenhouse), the yield might be a bit compromised.
This cannabis indica strain is guaranteed to flower. But what we like more is the excellent THC level, enough to generate a hard-hitting high. The CBD content is non-competitive.
The earthy scent is dotted with diesel notes, which some stoners might find appealing.
Others not so much...
Like the Strawberry Cheesecake indicas, these seeds boast a high resin production. Consequently, they make for a good source of cannabis concentrates and extracts.
However, because the strain is photoperiodic, you’ll need to stimulate the vegetative stage by initiating a lighting schedule. Flowering occurs in about 75 days.
Indica cannabis strains are cannabis species that give birth to some of the most potent cannabis plants available today. Some strains are also medicinal (a source of pain relief).
Because indica cannabis seeds are native to cool climates (with harsh weather), they generally produce plants with a purple coloration. Unlike their sativa counterparts, indicas produce decent resin amounts, too, making them a reliable source of cannabis extracts and concentrates.
Indica cannabis seeds usually look like short plants with purple buds and broad, dark green leaves, due to a higher chlorophyll amount.
They are often identified by their distinct scents, from sweet to pungent and earthy aromas.
You can know if seeds are good or bad with a simple trick.
Place the seeds in a water container. If they sink, they’re likely to sprout. Meanwhile, if they float, they’re unlikely to germinate.
The purest indica strain is Purple Kush, without a doubt.
It’s 100 percent indica, unlike the vast majority of cannabis indica strains that are hybrids, meaning they’re also sativas. If you’re after a pure indica experience, look no further than Purple Kush.
The strong indica is also Purple Kush.
A blend of Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, this strain boasts a staggering 27 percent THC level. Needless to say, if you’re seeking a hard-hitting experience using indica strains, Purple Kush couldn’t deliver it more.
You can buy indica seeds online from a variety of locations, but not all are created equal.
While you might want to grab these from other seed banks, we recommend that you purchase indica strains from ILGM or Crop King Seeds. The seed bank stocks renowned strains – in addition to indicas, they sell sativa seeds, just in case.
Seedsman is another handy option that stocks cannabis seeds for sale. This company has both indica and sativa strains, delivering these to most countries.
Buying indica seeds online need not be daunting – grow indica seeds hassle-free!
There you have it – the best feminized indica seeds to take your marijuana-growing journey to another level.
The vast majority of our top picks are guaranteed to flower, and a decent number won’t need any lighting-cycle alterations to do it. A good chunk of our entries are made to thrive in all growing environments, too.
