August 11, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The need for alternatives to medicine has grown over the years because of the rising healthcare costs. This has led to people scouring the internet for the best Kratom vendors.
If you fall into this category, or are simply curious, this article will inform you about the best Kratom v
endors and how to choose the right one for you.
Below, you will find our reviews of the top five Kratom vendors available online.
Kratom, also known as Mitragyana Specicosa, has opioid properties that can treat chronic pain, stress, anxiety, fatigue, and withdrawal symptoms. Furthermore, upon discovery, the origins were traced back to the ancient civilizations of South Asia.
The recreational properties were soon used in making products that could treat, soothe, and heal people. This gave rise to countless vendors.
When we started our research, we knew we would encounter many vendors. However, we were surprised to learn of the sheer number of them on the market.
We soon realized that choosing a brand through its products would be an ideal, and necessary, method. So, instead of searching for the best Kratom vendors, we searched for the best products.
Numerous products claiming immense qualities presented themselves to us. However, upon digging deeper, we realized they are not all crowd favorites.
We then created a list of requirements. If the product and the brand surpassed these aspects, we chose them to be our top picks for the best Kratom vendors. So, what were the features that we considered?
Upon getting a hold of the best Kratom products on the market, we decided to analyze each brand’s name thoroughly. We took into consideration the time it has been in the industry, along with their achievements in the Kratom industry. Once the brand was in the green zone, we shortlisted the product.
The next important aspect was the brand's clarity about their product ingredients. We also considered the manufacturing, shipping, and packing process. This helped us narrow down the list even further.
So, we eliminated the products which did not offer adequate transparency.
We expect the best Kratom vendors to provide assurance and verification of the product's authenticity. Therefore, the brands that did not provide relevant information were eliminated.
At this point, we were left with ten or so brands.
The most important aspect on our consideration list was the verification of the product's potency.
A certified lab testing is like a ‘home run’ when choosing the best Kratom vendors. These test results will ensure the purity guarantee of the products. Moreover, it gave us a clear understanding of the ingredients as well.
A third-party lab-tested brand will have little to no traces of artificial additives.
After shortlisting the top five picks for our best Kratom vendors list, we analyzed the reviews, realizing that many Kratom enthusiasts love all of these products across the globe.
All of the brands that crossed these stages have been reviewed in this article.
In this section, we have curated a comprehensive and well-researched review of all of the brands. Going through them will help you choose the best Kratom vendors to reduce your stress, pain, anxiety, and more.
Justin Kats founded this brand in 2016 with the intention to provide the best quality Kratom products.
Since then, the brand has worked towards becoming the best Kratom vendor in the U.S. They are headquartered in Florida and have a passion for offering high-quality Kratom products at distinctively low prices.
The company cares about the well-being of its customers, thus providing 100% organic products. Kats Botanicals ethically harvests their source materials to provide a contamination-free product.
All of their products undergo lab testing to determine quality and potency. They are regulated by the GMP program of the American Kratom Association (AKA).
The brand creates its pure, premium, and potent Kratom products with the help of qualified doctors and chemists, and they employ the help of product managers as well. Furthermore, they import their Kratom from Indonesia and are transparent about everything.
Wide Range of Kratom Products
Kats Botanicals offer a wide range of Kratom strains in two different products — Powder and Capsules. They offer seven types of strains, namely:
All of their products are made with one of the strains, and the most famous are the powder products.
Certified by the cGMP
The brand offers all of the products only after they are processed and certified by the Current Good Manufacturing Practices. Therefore, you will not find any trace amounts of chemicals or artificial additives. Kats Botanicals works under the Federal Government to offer superior quality Kratom products.
Transparency
Kats Botanicals offers clear and concise lab testing results on their website. All of their results have been listed, thus ensuring the brand's safety, purity, and legitimacy.
Looking through the testimonials, we found over 10,000 positive reviews about the company.
All of these reviews suggested that Kats Botanicals has the best quality Kratom products in the market. The consumers were also happy with their services, like refund policies and shipping. They also claimed the product reached them within seven days.
The reviews talk about how calming the effects of the Kratom powder were. Moreover, the capsules helped them feel uplifted and energized.
The most fascinating comment was about rescue dogs being treated with their products.
These positive reviews point towards the fact that Kats Botanicals is one of the best Kratom vendors in the country.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Kats Botanicals for the Best Deals
Kraken Kratom came into the limelight after being introduced in 2014.
It is a family-owned company that only distributes herbal products. The company is based in Oregon and sells excellent quality Kratom products. Moreover, the manufacturing processes undergo strict SOP regulation, and the products strive to make a change for the betterment of society.
Kraken Kratom is one of the oldest and one of the first companies to be accepted by the AKA. They are officially amongst the best Kratom vendors in the country.
Other than that, the company offers vegan-friendly products that have a GMP certification. The Kratom products are known to undergo multiple levels of lab testing, assuring the consumers about their 100% authentic quality.
If you choose to buy from this brand, you will undoubtedly receive top-notch Kratom products.
Assurance of High Quality
To ensure effectiveness in their products, Kraken Kratom uses a stringent protocol. They make sure their products undergo multiple lab testing and follow environmental policies.
Furthermore, they used sophisticated machinery to keep accuracy in all their product batches. They are also a member of the American Herbal Product Association.
Types of Kratom Products
They offer high-quality Kratom products in three varieties — Capsules, Power & Leaf, and Extract & Enhanced.
They offer a wide range of strains as well. All of the products have unique and positive effects that will help you. So, choose them wisely. Moreover, they have introduced an innovative Full-Spectrum Kratom Extract that you can try as well.
Transparency
Kraken Kratom is fairly transparent about its ingredients and assures vegan-friendly products. Furthermore, you can find all the lab test results on the website.
Upon research, we found at least 200 reviews on the official site of Kraken Kratom.
All of the testimonials allude to the legitimacy and authenticity of the vendor. The users also talk about the effectiveness of each of their Kratom products. Everyone was overjoyed by the same-day shipping they provided as well.
Half of the reviews talked about the helpful customer service and the delivery services offered. In contrast, the other half praised the company's regulation of quality standards.
However, some customers did point out the shipping service might be too good to be true. Other than that, some were dissatisfied by the price range and the age limit requirement for buying the products.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Kraken Kratom for the Best Deals
Left Coast Kratom has been selling homegrown herbal products since 2017.
While they are already well-established, they possess the potential to become one of the best Kratom vendors in America. The brand is best known for its production of high-quality and unique Kratom products.
You will get affordable Kratom that is of superior quality with Left Coast Kratom. Moreover, all of their products are lab tested for efficiency, and they participate in the GMP program.
Their products offer a tough competition to all of the other players in the market because of their quality and efficiency.
Products
Left Coast Kratom offers extracts, powder, and capsules along with free samples. Moreover, the strains are sourced from non-GMO plants. They ensure the premium quality and efficiency of the products is maintained.
Quality Assurance
Their products undergo tests for artificial additives to ensure you receive the safest Kratom product. Furthermore, the company takes part in the GMP program and undergoes strict lab testing. They even use screening for every batch to ensure the highest quality.
Loyalty Program
One of Left Coast Kratom's most unique features is the availability of various discounts and sales. Therefore, the more you buy from them regularly, the more money you will be saving.
As mentioned earlier, Left Coast Kratom is fairly new to the market. Therefore, we were unable to find a wide range of reviews on the internet.
The small number of testimonials that we managed to find were all positive. The consumers talked about how their superior-quality products have immense levels of effectiveness. Furthermore, we found some suggestions that Left Coast Kratom is authentic and supplies the best Gold Reserve Extract of Kratom.
They were all satisfied by the quality and reasonable pricing offered by a variety of products. Unfortunately, there were a handful of reviews that faced numerous order-related issues as well.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Left Coast Kratom for the Best Deals
You will get a plethora of high-quality products from Golden Monk.
They are a reputable brand that offers superior-quality Kratom products. Based in Los Angeles, they offer extremely attractive shipping policies as well. Moreover, they work as a part of the GMP program, thus ensuring you will get what you are paying for.
Golden Monk manufactures its products after doing extensive research on the different strains and their benefits. Before listing their Kratom products, Golden Monk performs various quality tests on them.
Products Offered
You will have access to 11 different strains of Kratom capsules and powder. Here are the most famous ones you can choose from:
Quality Assurance
Golden Monk follows all of the GMP regulations that assure high quality in all of their products. Moreover, they send their products for quality assurance checks that get regulated by third-party lab testing.
The products undergo six lab tests that assure authenticity and quality. In addition, the products are packaged in climate-controlled rooms to keep the purity intact.
Golden Monk is growing as a Kratom brand by putting consumer needs at the forefront.
After reading through the reviews, we deduced the products had kept customers satisfied. The positive testimonials talked about how they were happy with the freshness and quality of the product. Furthermore, upon use, they realized the effectiveness and potency of Golden Monk's Kratom products was on point.
People loved their delivery policies and discreet packaging. Moreover, what makes this brand one of the best Kratom vendors is the product's pain-alleviating benefits.
Some consumers also felt sustained calmness and bliss after using it for a prolonged period.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Golden Monk for the Best Deals
Kratom Spot has been on a journey of providing the highest quality of Kratom products since its inception in 2016.
They offer various authentic Kratom products, which make it one of the best Kratom vendors in the country. Based out of California, they are counted among brands that offer premium-quality products for all.
All of their products are 100% natural and are guaranteed to give you feelings of positivity.
They employ rigorous quality control standards and upload impeccable manufacturing processes. With support from a reliable team, they are becoming one of the best Kratom vendors in the world.
The use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing and processing ensures all of their products are of superior quality.
Quality Testing
The company is GMP certified and employs the use of modern technology to create their products.
They will offer you authentic and high-quality products that are tested in top-notch laboratories. The quality assurance guarantees you will get a 100% clean product with the use of organically-sourced materials.
Variety of Products
Kratom Spot offers nine different strains in five different product variations. They have Kratom in capsule, powder, or extract form. Furthermore, they are also available in shot and leaf form.
Whichever product you choose, you are guaranteed to get a high-quality product at a great deal.
All of the 2,000 reviews we found online were predominantly positive.
The consumers seemed to think Kratom Spot is one of the best Kratom vendors. We found the reviews to be full of satisfaction and admiration for the brand. Moreover, the product quality was found to be exceptional and offered many benefits.
In addition, some reviews praised the fast delivery service. Others mentioned the Kratom products were able to relieve them from stress and anxiety.
They claimed the products helped them with pain and gave them a positive attitude towards everyday life.
With that said, we did also find a few testimonials that talked about the overpricing of some products and the inconsistency in their quality.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Kratom Spot for the Best Deals
Before you buy Kratom online, it is best to evaluate the products. But, how do you choose the best Kratom vendors?
In this section, we will guide you through the aspects you need to consider before buying. You must follow these steps and incorporate them. Moreover, these factors will enhance your experience and may eventually provide you with the best results.
Here are the things you need to consider before investing in the best Kratom vendors.
Buying from a well-reputed brand will ensure you get the best quality products. Additionally, it will also assist you in avoiding fake, untrustworthy ones.
The best Kratom vendors will not sell products that are not good in quality. So, how do you check for the brand's quality? You go through the reviews. Reading brand reviews will give you an idea of consumers' past experiences with the brand.
It will also give you a look into the best-sellers and allow you to research the efficiency. Another way you can determine a brand's reputation is by evaluating its transparency when it comes to product ingredients.
A brand's trustworthiness and reputation are determined by the amount of transparency it showcases.
This means all of the information on the product will be present on the website. Furthermore, it would not be wise to choose a brand that has left out all of the important details about their company and the products they offer.
The best Kratom vendors will show where they source their ingredients from. Moreover, you need to find a brand that proves the authenticity of its products as well.
The brand should have complete details on packaging, sourcing, and manufacturing.
It should concern you if the brand you have chosen does not have all of the required information. The optimal assurance of quality should be a key factor to consider before investing in the best Kratom vendors.
Websites that provide lab testing results along with accreditation certificates should be trusted. This ensures complete transparency in the brand, which creates a good reputation.
The next thing you should check for is the authenticity of the third-party lab testing.
We believe this is the most important consideration while choosing the best Kratom vendors.
Independent testing will evaluate the efficiency of the Kratom products sold by the brand, and the vendors must inform their customers about their testing reports.
This ensures you have access to the strict quality control measures used by the vendors to evaluate their products. Lab testing will also give you the guarantee of the supplier being authentic and reputable. Moreover, dedicated lab testing for all of the products offered will verify the quality and effectiveness.
It is also essential to ensure the purity of the Kratom, and the only way to do so is by checking lab tests.
This will also eliminate the possibility of additives being in the product. Other than that, most of the best Kratom vendors list the lab reports on their website for access. However, you can reach out to the brand owners to get a hold of a detailed authenticity and safety certificate.
So, always choose brands that offer you products evaluated through laboratory standards.
Once you are done evaluating the brand, it is time to look into the products.
It would be best if you choose a brand that uses significant structure and innate packaging techniques to ship high-quality Kratom products. It is a good practice employed by many vendors to offer sustainable freshness and potency in their products. Furthermore, it would be best if you always looked for the expiration date before making a purchase.
Vendors use high-quality plants to make efficient products. In order to ensure you get superior quality, look for brands that sell 100% organic Kratom with pure extracts. Furthermore, each of them should be regulated by industry guidelines.
The best way to look for such companies is to check for lab test certificates and the process.
Each product will have unique pros and cons. Therefore, we encourage you to look through the reviews again after going through this guide.
The best Kratom vendors will have some form of association with the GMP program.
This certificate will ensure the vendor has a connection with the American Kratom Association. This program verifies the Kratom product's efficiency and safety. The vendors having association with this program will have sophisticated testing for the enhanced efficiency of their products.
These certifications will also verify the authenticity of the Kratom. Moreover, they also consider the packaging process as well.
Overall, make sure to choose the best Kratom vendors with some association with the program, as mentioned earlier.
Some sites will only show overly positive reviews that might seem too good to be true. They may even formulate such reviews, which makes them fake.
So, how do you choose an authentic brand? You can look at the ratio of positive and negative reviews. No vendor can have perfect products, as Kratom is still under evaluation and is fairly new. So, even the best Kratom vendors will have negative reviews.
So, that is how you choose the brand. Genuine websites will remain transparent about their business.
It will give you a clear picture of the pros and cons of the products. Along with that, you can even look for reviews on other websites to be 100% sure before choosing the product.
It is normal to have doubts and questions before trying out a new product. Therefore, we have searched for the most relevant questions every first-time Kratom buyer is likely to have. In this section, we have answered them.
There are about 44 American states that have legalized Kratom under the condition of it being regulated. Among those states is Tennessee, where Kratom is available for people over 21. Furthermore, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona have KCPA-passed Kratom as well
The FDA or other Government bodies have not legalized Kratom in six American states.
If you reside in the following states, you cannot have Kratom products.
Note: The reputed brands will not ship their products to a state that has not yet legalized Kratom.
Even though Kratom has immense benefits, it does come with side effects. The presence of trace amounts of opioids contributes to this factor.
The substance is still pending FDA approval. However, the DEA has considered Kratom as helpful only if used in a controlled manner. This proves why choosing a lab-tested product is so crucial.
There is no dedicated Government body that regulates the quality of Kratom products other than third-party labs.
Yes, Kratom can injure your liver if not taken in a controlled dosage. Furthermore, if you already have a weak liver, you need to consult a doctor before using Kratom powder or tablets.
The pattern is cholestatic, which forms a severe serum bilirubin peak above 20 mg/dL. It is dangerous for your overall health, and you should keep it under control.
The symptoms of onset liver damage due to Kratom are:
Note: There is no need to worry, as the brands offered in this review use authentic and regulated ingredients in their products.
The benefits offered by Kratom products may be enjoyable. Here are the benefits that give Kratom its well-deserved popularity in the industry.
If you take larger doses of Kratom, it can make you feel a euphoric calmness that can last for a long time. However, we strongly advise you not to do this daily.
Note: Take a small dose as prescribed by the Kratom vender or your doctor.
Now that you are familiarized with all of the best Kratom vendors, it is time to take action.
With the assistance of the best Kratom vendors, you may enhance your positivity, and it may help you cope with life's stressors as well.
All of the best Kratom vendors we mentioned were verified through extensive research. They offer 100% authentic Kratom products that are safe to consume and may help you with your troubles. But, out of these five, we recommend you to go for either Kats Botanicals or Kraken Kratom.
So, make sure to go through the buying guide to help you choose the best Kratom vendors on the internet.
Disclaimer: Make sure to get the appropriate medical advice before trying out these products if you have chronic health conditions.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.