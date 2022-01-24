January 24, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Do you need help with performing better in the bedroom? But you feel too shy to seek help from someone about this? Then consider the male enhancement pills as the solution to your problem.
So, be ready to boost your confidence, improve your performance, and enjoy your time in bed like never before! That too, without needing to get a prescription.
However, it is pertinent to mention that the market has grown with the rise in the demand for these pills. So, things can get a little overwhelming while trying to pick the best one for yourself. Not to mention the thoughts of putting your health at risk that might keep daunting you from inside.
Therefore, to help you decide and make a wise choice, we have researched on your behalf. And, after combing through several brands and analyzing them in every possible way, we came up with the safest and most effective list of top male enhancement pills for the year 2022 for you.
Below are the detailed reviews that include information about the efficacy and safety of the male enhancement pills sold by some top-rated companies.
This section will help you make an informed decision about which of the Pills you should go for.
Performer 8 made it to our list because of the optimal results that its customers have been seen raving about and secondly because of its natural, evidence-backed ingredients.
The product is manufactured with the help of several medical experts that specifically tested each of its ingredients for safety and efficacy, which makes the company so famous for delivering its promise.
Moreover, the manufacturers claim to use dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and vegan ingredients. So, if you are allergic to some of these nutrients or you are just really cautious about what you consume, you can count on Performer 8.
Affordability:
The product is not only made with high-quality ingredients but is also budget-friendly. Moreover, you can also save money if you buy the product in bundles.
Transparency:
The company has provided a detailed list of the ingredients that are used in their product. They have shown the measurements of the ingredients along with their uses that are based on authentic research.
As their product is clinically tested and all the ingredients they have used have almost no negative reactions. Thus, they are confident about their product.
Effect:
The correct measurements of the ingredients have been carefully determined, so you do not have to worry about a drastic or unnatural increase in your sex drive. It should be consumed thrice a day, and it will start to show results in the first few weeks of its consumption.
Shipment:
If you have ordered the product within the US, you will receive your order in 5 to 7 business days. Otherwise, it may take at least 10 to 15 days to deliver.
Privacy:
The company prioritizes the privacy of its buyers. Therefore, in both billing and shipping procedures, the details of the product are hidden. In the billing system, only the initials of the company are displayed.
Furthermore, while shipping, the package is delivered just like a standard package.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Performer 8
Leading Edge Health is the manufacturer of this most commonly used supplement. The company has a reputable name because of its clean record, without any warning, and for its safe practices.
It has been in this industry for 15+ years, which makes them quite experienced. Moreover, Leading Edge Health is also accredited by the well-known non-profit organization; Better Business Bureau.
They manufacture and sell products that can be used as great alternatives to other steroid-based medications being 100% natural. Also, the products of this company are proven to have multiple positive effects on the consumers resulting in improvement in overall sexual health and energy.
They specifically focus on men with PE, ED, and low libido. It has helped over 1.2 million men to built-up their self-confidence.
Affordability:
Almost all of the products of Leading Edge Health are sold at a reasonable price. Also, if you keep on buying more of these supplements, you will receive an overall concession on them.
Transparency:
The brand is confident that their products have natural components and have no known side-effects.
So, they have shared a detailed list of names and measurements of all the components that are used in the making of their product. This eases the consumers about the things they are consuming.
Effect:
If the pills are taken twice a day regularly, you will for sure start to see its result in one to two months.
But if you are looking for optimal results, you can use VigRX oil with it as well. Moreover, if you start exercising regularly along with the other two things, you are guaranteed to see the results sooner than expected.
Reputation:
This company has been in the industry for far more years than many of its competitors. They have a reputable name with several products for the consumers that are budget-friendly and quite effective.
Needless to say that the cost-effectiveness of their products is one main reason why their buyers keep coming back.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of VigRX Plus
TestoPrime is manufactured and supplied by Wolfson Brands that are based in the UK.
The supplements are made in FDA-approved facilities located in the UK and USA, so you do not have to worry about unsafe practices.
Moreover, because of the excellent results of their product and feedback from the customers, TestoPrime is quite popular. It has been featured by some of the well-known publishers and fitness experts from all around the world too!
The company has been working in the industry for more than a decade, which makes it well-experienced and one of the most trusted brands.
The main reason why you can blindly trust TestoPrime for your low libido issues is that their products undergo 3rd party testing, which ensures 100% safety.
Affordability:
Whenever we go out to shop for something, no matter how much we want something, the final decision is affected by our budget. And, this is exactly where TestoPrime’s manufacturers understand its customers; therefore, they have priced their product quite reasonably.
Transparency:
The brand is confident about the components and ingredients that they use in their product. Moreover, they have listed all the natural ingredients and their uses on their website.
Effect:
You can take 4 capsules of TestoPrime in the morning, preferably before breakfast, to see its effect on your body right away. The great thing is that since it uses no additives and artificial components, it won’t be detrimental to your digestive system or cause any other health problems.
Other than increasing the natural amount of testosterone in the body, the supplements also boost overall stamina, increase energy, and help to burn unwanted body fat.
Testing:
The company claims that its product is safe to consume and has zero side effects. This is because they have spent a considerable amount of money and time in 3rd party testing and retesting on their own to ensure a formula with perfect ingredients in perfect dosage.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of TestoPrime
Male Extra is one of the most trusted and rapidly growing companies that has been supplying performance enhancer supplements for men since 2009.
They have sold more than 12 million capsules and have won over 320 thousand happy customers in the past few years. Also, they offer 24/7 customer support and have experts and nutritionists who are guiding their associated blogs and social media.
Moreover, they have manufactured their products in FDA-approved facilities, which provide ease of mind to users who are consuming safe supplements. As the company follows safe manufacturing practices, it has secured an unbeatable reputation in the male community.
Affordability:
Male Extra is available at a reasonable price. Moreover, excluding the one-month supply package, all the other packages come with erection gels, making it affordable and the best value deal.
Transparency:
Unlike other companies, Male Extra is confident and open about the ingredients that they have used in their product. Also, most of them are not commonly used in other supplements, which makes this product unique. All the ingredients used in it are also backed up by several types of research as the evidence is also provided alongside.
Effect:
You are required to take 3 capsules each day with a meal. It will show its results in the first few weeks of using it. Besides boosting your sex drive, it might also help maintain long-lasting erections and solid stamina. For best results, keep taking it regularly as directed.
Privacy:
Male Extra keeps the identity of a buyer confidential. The credit card statement displays the order under a vague name of payments, and shipping is also done in a manner that keeps the product protected. So, you do not have to worry about your privacy as it is discreet and taken care of properly.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Male Extra
Leading Edge Health is a company that is based in Elizabethton, Tennessee. It was found in 2001. They have been widely known for manufacturing and selling multiple performance enhancer supplements for men for the past 15 years.
ProSolution Plus is one of their best supplements because it boosts the stamina of men and improves their overall sexual health and performance. In addition, their products offer long-lasting and permanent solutions to low-libido issues in men. It's also considered a way to improve male sexual health and stamina.
For reassurance, these supplements are also approved by doctors. Hence it makes this supplement one of the leading and the most trustworthy products for men.
This company's products are popular among customers because of their other health benefits, such as improved mood and boosted self-confidence.
Affordability:
All the packages of ProSolution Plus are quite budget-friendly. However, ordering in bulk would save you heaps.
Transparency:
ProSolution Plus has all of its ingredients listed down in detail on its official website. Not only their names but also the purpose of every component is provided with evidence-backed resources. This speaks for their confidence in their product.
Effect:
It can be simply added to your daily routine. You are required to take it twice a day. Please note that it will not show any instant results; you will have to wait for about six months to observe visible betterment. It is because the supplement is formulated to build up in your system slowly; that is why it works gradually.
However, some of the consumers might start seeing its results in a few weeks of its regular use.
Privacy:
The company keeps the privacy of the buyers secure and protects their identity. Whether it is the credit card statement or normal delivery, the product, and its name is concealed at every point.
Shipment:
The ordered products are shipped within two days of order placement.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of ProSolution Plus
Silver Blade Nutrition brand is based in the United Kingdom and is known for manufacturing natural sexual performance enhancers for men. Max Performer is one of its products which is known for its tremendous results in enhancing erectile functions and other things regarding men’s sexual performance. The company behind the Max Performer supplement claims that it boosts sexual stamina, orgasm intensity, and performance.
This brand is known for making its products in the facilities and plants that are registered and approved by the FDA and cGMP. They are working on a large scale as they ship their products from the UK and USA worldwide.
The company has a reputable name as a manufacturer and can be trusted with its products as they guarantee safe practices. Furthermore, they use natural ingredients only, such as horny goat weed, korean red ginseng, which are also backed up by valid research. Thus, this ensures the consumers that they are taking safe and effective supplements.
Affordability:
Max performer supplements are highly affordable. Even their bundle options have reasonable prices with additional advantages.
Transparency:
The company has listed all the details of the ingredients and their uses on its official website, so the customers know what they are getting their hands on.
Effect:
To see its effect, you are supposed to take it twice a day. Although you might start seeing positive changes in your sexual energy even in the early days, it may take up to 3 months to show peak results.
That is why it is advised to take it for 90 days at least otherwise; you can always return the product for a full refund if you are unhappy with it.
Shipment:
If you have placed your order before 2 pm, your order will be dispatched on the same day. Also, to track your order, you will be provided with a tracking id within 24 hours of order placement.
Money-Back Guarantee:
The company has set certain eligibility criteria to avail of the 100-day money-back guarantee. According to them, it can only be availed on three or six months’ supply packages.
So, you are supposed to take the supplements for at least 90 days without skipping, and when it is time to return the package, you are required to send both of the used and unused boxes back.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Max Performer
The best thing about this company is that its products do not include additives (not even a hint of something unnatural). They are made with pure and natural herbs and vitamins. Also, they have no stimulants, so there is almost no chance for the consumers to get addicted to the product.
Specifically, Semenax includes 18 different ingredients, all of which are measured precisely to obtain a perfect formula.
This company has been safe from any kind of lawsuits, warnings, and scandals. They have been serving the consumers for more than a decade hence earning a very reputable name in this industry.
Also, the great customer care service of the company attracts other buyers and keeps the already existing ones satisfied.
Effect:
It is advised to take 4 capsules daily to see good results. Also, you are not supposed to take all of them at the same time. Rather, take each capsule before your meals with water.
Avoid alcoholic beverages to see the ultimate results in one to two months. However, some of you might start seeing visible results in no longer than a week.
Effectiveness:
Without any doubt, most of the products of Leading Edge Health provide maximum effectiveness and tremendous results. Specifically, Semenax has proven to increase more than 20% increase in semen volume. This product's formula makes it the best male enhancement supplement for obtaining harder erections, which hundreds of reviews confirm.
A clinical study was also held to find out about the effectiveness of this product, and it proved the manufacturers right and therefore added credibility to their claims.
Health benefits:
Unlike other performance enhancer supplements, SemeAx also helps to improve your overall health. Although the focus is on blood flow to the penis, sexual performance, and ejaculation, it also helps in improving the metabolism of the consumer.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Semenax
First of all, we combined a list of all available brands today. This was a long list, considering the rise in awareness of the benefits of these enhancement pills.
Then we did in-depth research on each of those brands. Starting from the history of the brand and including everything in between, the after-effects, benefits, ingredients used, customer reviews, third-party testing, availability, and much more. Most male enhancement pills claim to improve libido, increase sexual capacity, and maximize testosterone levels.
After carefully scrutinizing these factors, we began to cut down names and were left with a smaller list. This list included the brands we were leaning towards the most. However, it still needed to be narrowed down to only the best possible choices.
Thus, we ruled out some more names and were left with just the 7 names.
Now, these are the ones we call "Our Top Picks” because they meet all our standards and requirements. Rest assured, these choices have been made after countless hours of research by our expert team.
As discussed earlier, there has been a huge influx in the brands selling male enhancement pills in the past few years, owing to the benefits they provide.
In light of this, the following are a few points that a good pill must have:
As these pills are to be ingested, you must make sure they are made of the safest ingredients. Check the ingredients list and see if they are organic and sourced from the right places. Also, make sure it does not have anything that you might be allergic to.
A clean label means the product does not have chemicals, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. A product with a clean label means it is safe to put in your body.
A brand that gives a money-back guarantee is the one you can trust blindly. Only a brand that is confident about its products provides such claims.
Positive customer reviews increase the credibility and reliability of a product/brand. For a full disclosure about what a product has to offer, just visit its customer review section.
Even though these pills are tested by a 3rd-party laboratory, there may be a few individuals who can experience some side effects.
The effects can be:
People who experience the following problems can use these pills:
It can also be used to increase the level of testosterone hormones, which ultimately increases sexual health as well.
Men who are on some kind of medications, like heart diseases, liver problems, dialysis, etc., must not consume these supplements.
However, if they feel the need to use these supplements, then they can discuss their situation with a healthcare physician. They can guide them better. Moreover, boys aging less than 18 years must also not consume these pills.
You cannot just take a supplement and trust it to do all your work for you. There are a few things that you must do to make the best of the situation.
The following are a few lifestyle changes that you can adopt to help improve the effectiveness of the pills:
These pills are a type of supplement made of organic (natural) ingredients to help you out with various aspects of your sex life. Their ingredients help improve your overall sexual performance by boosting testosterone, increasing your libido, and preventing premature ejaculation. It also helps by maintaining an erection. Make sure to talk with your doctor before taking male enhancement pills for erectile dysfunction.
Several brands are selling male enhancement pills today. We have made a list of the top 7 products, and among them, “VigRX” is our top pick. Leading Edge Health is the manufacturer of this most popularly used supplement.
This is dependent on various factors. First of all, the ingredient list, some ingredients have a faster reaction rate while some take their time. Moreover, this also varies from individual to individual.
Some people have a faster metabolic rate, while some have a slower rate of metabolizing the product. Thus, the time it takes for the pills to react is purely based on the consumer.
Yes, like most of the supplements, these pills can be bought over-the-counter, i.e., without any prescription. However, if you need to consult with a physician before purchasing these pills, you can do that.
Yes, these pills can be bought from online stores easily. However, most of these pills can be purchased from their brand's official websites only. Buying from these websites is similar to buying from online pharmacies.
Most of these brands are known for keeping their buyers’ identities private. Thus, it is safe to buy from these trusted websites online.
Yes, these pills help people with erectile dysfunction by helping them achieve and maintain bigger and harder erections. People who want a safe option to treat this problem can try out these supplemental pills.
Unfortunately, yes, once an individual stops taking these pills, the effect, along with the benefits, will eventually wear off. The first thing to happen when these pills are discontinued is the decrease in testosterone levels.
Consequently, the individual will experience a reduction in his libido and stamina too. Then, a time will come when all benefits accompanied by these pills will entirely disappear.
To sum it all up, this is our take on male enhancement pills.
Considering various factors, our top 1st pick among these 7 products is the "Performer 8 .” You just have to take two pills a day to see effective results, such as an increase in your libido and improvement in sexual performance.
The brand selling this pill, Leading Edge Health, is unquestionably reputable and has been in the market for about 15+ years, which makes them quite experienced. It is one of the most popular male enhancement pills present in the market.
Nonetheless, Male enhancement pills have helped various individuals when it comes to their sexual drive and performance in bed. So, the next time you feel like you need a helping hand with your sexual activities, turn towards these supplemental pills without any worries.
Last but not least, do not forget to go through our “Buying Guide – Things you must know before purchasing Male Enhancement Pills” section as it would help you a lot in finally making an informed decision.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.