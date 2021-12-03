December 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
If you’re someone that’s looking to set up their own server on Minecraft, then you will need to use a hosting provider to help you make that happen and bring your server to life. Although options were limited in the past, there are now countless of different minecraft hosting providers to choose from - but actually picking one can be a difficult decision to make. There are just so many factors to consider - speed, reliability, pricing, uptime, server setup difficulty, etc. that it can be overwhelming to say the least. Let’s take a look at the best minecraft server hosting providers according to Minecraft aficionados.
If you’ve already started to do some research on the best minecraft server hosts out there, then you have almost certainly heard of Apex hosting already. This is one of the biggest players in the industry and it’s for good reason - Apex has offered stable and reliable hosting services to tens of thousands of customers for years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Players love this service because they offer some extremely flexible plans that are not only reliable (with fantastic uptime and speeds) but also very affordable.
The user interface of Apex hosting is simple yet attractive. It is extremely easy to install (that is important to mention) and the vast majority of their customers are satisfied with the amount of storage they were able to profit from when using them. Overall, they seem to check all the boxes and that is precisely what makes them the best minecraft hosting service on the market right now. Their cheapest package starts at less than $5 per month which gives you 1 GB of storage and 1 GB of ram which is pretty great. Here are some features of Apex:
Next up on our list we have ShockByte which came in as a very close second, but it is still second nonetheless. This is a hosting provider that offers even more competitive pricing than Apex, but many have said that the quality in service is slightly lower than that of Apex’s which is why we couldn’t have it higher on this list. Their smallest plan starts out at less than $3 per month with 1 GB of ram which is extremely cheap even for those on the tightest budgets. It is also definitely one of the easiest hosting services to use which is why it is beloved by many newbies who are just setting up their first server on minecraft. ShockByte is relatively stable, but they simply do not have the amount of features that Apex’s hosting offers, which justifies the price difference between the two services. Speed is also not quite up there with Apex. From a financial point of view, this is simply just a cheaper hosting service that is reliable enough for most users. Again, we are not saying that this is a bad service at all (otherwise, we wouldn’t have it at #2 on the list). It just isn’t as great as Apex, yet. Features of ShockByte include:
ScalaCube is an interesting hosting provider. Although some people have had great experiences using it, others tell a different story. The main knock on this host has been that they don’t really seem to have 100% uptime like many of the other hosting providers do, which can be a very big problem. Now, this has not been an issue for everybody but it has been mentioned in the past so it was crucial for us to mention that. Their plans also start out at less than $3 per month, but the smallest plan only offers 768 MB of ram which quite frankly isn’t going to be enough for most people. The next plan starts out with 1.5 GB of ram and is right around the $5 per month mark which is more acceptable. Although not a perfect service, it still remains one of the superior options out there for those seeking the greatest minecraft server hosting services available right now. Some features include:
Bisect is a bit of a more premium hosting service out right now. They are more expensive than many of the other guys, but offer a more professional service. Bisect Hosting provides a number of flexible options in Minecraft server hosting with budget and premium packages offering from 1GB up to 32GB of RAM (starting at $7.99 per month). Bisect Hosting provides easy setup, unlimited slots as mentioned (in premium packages), free MySQL, free subdomains, modpack updates and more, making this provider an attractive choice for those that are more experienced in setting up their own servers on minecraft. Still, pricing is an important factor to consider which is why we were hesitant to place this much higher on our list. There is definitely a place on this list for a more premium service on this list though, because there are many experienced players who aren’t necessarily looking for the cheapest hosts. Fortunately, they offer some budget options which are significantly cheaper than their premium options, but you will be getting much less ram. Their features include:
Sparked Host is a bit of an underrated host these days simply because the other giants have taken the bulk of the market share. Sparked Host is also a provider that offers cheaper hosting solutions for those looking to set up their own Minecraft server(s). Although affordable, our personal experience with it wasn’t the best and that is the reason why we docked it a couple of points. In terms of usability and their interface, it’s one of the cleanest and easiest to use. Their packages are also quite flexible and offer something for virtually anyone which is fantastic and something we appreciated a lot. This is a better hosting provider to use for beginners and perhaps for those on a budget, but it wouldn’t necessarily be the first minecraft server hosting provider we would recommend for those that are more experienced with setting up their own servers. It’s not great but not terrible either. They offer budget, extreme, and enterprise packages which differ in terms of pricing and ram offered. Sparked Host at this point is just solid, which is still enough to say that it’s better than most hosting providers out there.
Like we have already mentioned, you’re going to come across a lot of different hosts to choose from which oftentimes makes the selection process somewhat overwhelming to many people. You might be wondering - “how do I even go about choosing a single hosting provider?”. The answer is that it is not all that difficult once you sit down and really analyze what you’re looking for and how much you are willing to spend to make it happen. These are just some of the things to look at before making a final decision.
The importance of hardware when running online multiplayer games cannot be stressed enough; this is a crucial thing to take into consideration. If you’re planning on having a number of players with different mods, Minecraft can be extremely demanding when it comes to hardware. Choosing the right kind of processor (with enough RAM) to handle such heavy hardware requirements is critical in keeping your multiplayer environment optimized. In choosing the hosting for your Minecraft server, the hardware will definitely be a dealmaker… or a dealbreaker.
