Are you looking to banish brain fog, beat chronic fatigue, or take your mental performance to the next level? If so, you’re in the right place.
We live in a hypercompetitive world, and we’re all looking to gain an edge. If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you’ve already explored a variety of productivity tools and are looking to learn more about the most cutting edge productivity solution, nootropics (also known as “smart drugs”).
What are nootropics? A nootropic is any ingredient that has the potential to boost cognitive performance. However, the “smart drugs” label is a misnomer; there is no group of substances that has the ability to change someone’s level of intelligence. Nootropics can, however, target neural circuits that support different brain states, including improving focus or energy.
Are nootropics actually effective? The short answer is yes, but only if you do your research. There are a ton of low quality products on the market that don’t offer much more than marketing jargon and sleek packaging. The quality of a nootropics product lies in its ingredients’ sourcing, dosage, and testing.
What’s our favorite nootropics brand? While Qualia has its share of buzz, we believe that Thesis offers the best nootropics. Thesis delivers the most cutting edge, effective, and streamlined nootropics system on the market.
Read below for our full review of Thesis vs. Qualia.
Thesis: Most Cutting Edge, Effective, and Streamlined
Thesis takes the most cutting edge approach to nootropics, believing that for nootropics to work, they need to be customized to your unique brain chemistry and goals. Powered by the world’s largest data set on nootropics, formulated by a Yale graduate, and advised by neuroscientists from Yale and MIT, Thesis has developed a customized system that ensures you’ll have the highest probability of finding blends that work for you.
To start, you’ll take a short quiz that asks you questions related to your biological information, behavioral patterns, mood, and goals. Thesis’ complex, proprietary algorithm will analyze your responses to provide you with the four blends that have the highest statistical likelihood of working well with your brain chemistry. Each of Thesis’ blends contain a combination of vitamins, adaptogens, functional mushrooms, and choline that target specific brain states, including improving memory, energy, or focus as well as increasing confidence in social situations.
In your first month, you will systematically try the four different blends and will also be supported by a coach, who will help you optimize your blends on an ongoing basis. If you were to experiment with a similar process on your own, it would take you over six months, cost over eight hundred dollars, and would have a low probability of providing you with the same results.
Thesis’ reviews speak for themselves; the company has helped over five hundred thousand people find nootropics that work well for them and boasts over seven thousand five star reviews.
Qualia Mind: Broadest Ingredient Profile
Qualia Mind is the leading blend in the Neurohacker Collective nootropics lineup and features 28 ingredients in a single blend that can be taken every day. Qualia Mind targets improving focus, attention, and energy. The blend is fast acting and supported by pharmacokinetics research, or a part of pharmacology that relates to how drugs move throughout the body).
Here are a few of the ingredients found in Qualia Mind:
Thesis and Qualia are two of the most prominent nootropics brands on the market. While Qualia has a flashier website and boasts a broader ingredient profile, Qualia Mind is more expensive and its “one size fits all” approach means that there is a high likelihood that one of the many ingredients in the blend will not work for you, and the whole blend will therefore be a waste of money.
In contrast, Thesis offers the most sophisticated and effective nootropics system available. Thesis takes a customized approach to nootropic supplements based on your brain chemistry and goals, employs only the highest quality ingredients in proper dosages, and rigorously tests its ingredients and blends for safety. Thesis also prioritizes human connection and includes free, ongoing coaching to help guide you through your subscription and ensure you maximize your results.
