Best Concert Venue
1. Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
2. Grog Shop
3. The Agora
4. Blossom Music Center
5. House of Blues

Best Band
1. Carlos Jones and the Plus Band
2. Tropidelic
3. Front Porch Lights
4. Uptight Sugar
5. Jason Patrick Meyers



Best DJ
1. DJ EV
2. Bobby Booshay
3. Mattitude
4. Tie - Mimi Dromette
4. Tie - Shawn Brewster

Best Female Vocalist
1. Madeline Finn
2. Ashley Armanni
3. Uno Lady
4. Gina Bartos
5. Becky Grano

Best Male Vocalist
1. Mikey Silas (Apostle Jones)
2. Jason Patrick Meyers
3. Chris DiCola
4. David Hamilton (Uptight Sugar)

Best Singer/Songwriter
1. Jason Patrick Meyers
2. Ray Flanagan
3. Gina Bartos
4. David Hamilton
5. Mikey Silas

Best Cover Band
1. Disco Inferno
2. Tricky Dick
3. The Sunrise Jones
4. First Offenders
5. Radiate Live

Best Dance Party
1. Emo Night CLE
2. Ivy
3. The Chamber
4. Gagapalooza
5. Fembot

Best Arts/Film/Music Festival
1. Cleveland International Film Festival
2. Ingenuity Fest
3. Brite Winter
4. Laurel Live
5. FunMill Films Festival

Best Movie Theater
1. Cedar Lee Theater
2. Capitol Theater
3. The Cinematheque
4. Cinemark Valley View
5. Crocker Park

Best Local Author/Writer - Fiction
1. Ivy Lee
2. Dan Chaon
3. Thrity Umrigar
4. Michael Vassel
5. Connie Schultz

Best Local Author/Writer - Nonfiction/Journalism
1. Connie Schultz
2. Caitlin Fisher
3. Terry Pluto
4. James Renner
5. Ken Schneck

Best Place To Catch a Play
1. Cleveland Public Theatre
2. Near West Theatre
3. Dobama Theatre
4. Ensemble Theatre
5. Beck Center

Best Local Playwright
1. Meredith King
2. Mike Geither
3. Lisa Langford
4. David Hansen
5. Eric Coble

Best Actor
1. Colson Baker
2. Cody Kilpatrick Steele
3. Josh Miller
4. Dominic Canceillere
5. Danny Simpson

Best Actress
1. Tasha Brandt
2. Angela Cole
3. Kinsley Funari
4. Emily Bishop-Bosu
5. Lina Edwards

Best Hip Hop Artist/Group
1. FreshProduce
2. Koly Kolgate
3. Jul Big Green
4. Red Rose Panic
5. Muamin Collective

Best Director
1. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller
2. Patrick Ciamacco
3. Conrod Faraj
4. Remy Gareau
5. Scott E. Brosius

Best Photographer
1. Allie Hamed (LAMB Photography)
2. Alexa Jae
3. Samantha Bias
4. Scott Morrison
5. Josh Richey

Best Painter
1. Samantha Bias
2. Frank Oriti
3. Eileen Dorsey
4. Bob Peck 5. Megan Rindfleisch

Best Artist
1. Eileen Dorsey
2. Aaron Sechrist
3. Samantha Bias
4. Garrett Weider
5. Kris Petrenko

Best Art Gallery
1. 78th Street Studios
2. Negative Space
3. Spaces
4. Hedge Gallery
5. 2020 West Schaaf

Best Arts Event
1. Lakewood Arts Festival
2. Third Friday at 78th Street Studios
3. Cain Park Arts Festival
4. Waterloo Arts Festival
5. Ingenuity Fest

Best Comedy Venue
1. Hilarities
2. The Improv
3. The Grog Shop
4. Winchester Music Tavern
5. The Funny Stop

Best Comedian
1. Mike Polk Jr.
2. Mary Santora
3. Bill Squire
4. Joey Gentile
5. Jimmie Graham

Best Dance Troupe
1. Cleveland Dance Project
2. Suga Shack Girls
3. Monster Dolls
4. Verb Ballet
5. The Movement Project

Best Illustrator
1. Derek Hess
2. Cecilia Li
3. Jake Kelly
4. John G. 5
. Gary Dumm

Best Local Album
1. I’m OK, You’re OK by Uptight Sugar
2. What If by Jason Patrick Meyers
3. Animal of Disrespect by Spike Pit
4. Welcome to Darkview by Brave Bones
5. Last Year’s Marvel by Joshua Jesty

Best Filmmaker
1. Conrad Faraj
2. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller
3. Robert Banks
4. Tyler Davidson

Best Tattoo Artist
1. Lauren Vandevier (Voodoo Monkey)
2. Eric Kaplan (Olympus)
3. Al Garcia (Stay True)
4. Stephanie Streeter (Tattoo Faction)
5. Natalie Roelle (Voodoo Monkey)

Best Street Fair
1. Taste of Tremont
2. Hessler Street Fair
3. Waterloo Arts Fest
4. The Feast
5. Dyngus Day

Best Traditional Dance Company
1. Verb Ballet
2. The Movement Project
3. Cleveland Dance Project
4. Groundworks
5. Elevated Dance

Best Burlesque Troupe
1. Suga Shack Girls
2. Red Hot Heathens
3. Cleveland Burlesque

