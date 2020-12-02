Best Concert Venue
1. Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
2. Grog Shop
3. The Agora
4. Blossom Music Center
5. House of Blues
Best Band
1. Carlos Jones and the Plus Band
2. Tropidelic
3. Front Porch Lights
4. Uptight Sugar
5. Jason Patrick Meyers
Best DJ
1. DJ EV
2. Bobby Booshay
3. Mattitude
4. Tie - Mimi Dromette
4. Tie - Shawn Brewster
Best Female Vocalist
1. Madeline Finn
2. Ashley Armanni
3. Uno Lady
4. Gina Bartos
5. Becky Grano
Best Male Vocalist
1. Mikey Silas (Apostle Jones)
2. Jason Patrick Meyers
3. Chris DiCola
4. David Hamilton (Uptight Sugar)
Best Singer/Songwriter
1. Jason Patrick Meyers
2. Ray Flanagan
3. Gina Bartos
4. David Hamilton
5. Mikey Silas
Best Cover Band
1. Disco Inferno
2. Tricky Dick
3. The Sunrise Jones
4. First Offenders
5. Radiate Live
Best Dance Party
1. Emo Night CLE
2. Ivy
3. The Chamber
4. Gagapalooza
5. Fembot
Best Arts/Film/Music Festival
1. Cleveland International Film Festival
2. Ingenuity Fest
3. Brite Winter
4. Laurel Live
5. FunMill Films Festival
Best Movie Theater
1. Cedar Lee Theater
2. Capitol Theater
3. The Cinematheque
4. Cinemark Valley View
5. Crocker Park
Best Local Author/Writer - Fiction
1. Ivy Lee
2. Dan Chaon
3. Thrity Umrigar
4. Michael Vassel
5. Connie Schultz
Best Local Author/Writer - Nonfiction/Journalism
1. Connie Schultz
2. Caitlin Fisher
3. Terry Pluto
4. James Renner
5. Ken Schneck
Best Place To Catch a Play
1. Cleveland Public Theatre
2. Near West Theatre
3. Dobama Theatre
4. Ensemble Theatre
5. Beck Center
Best Local Playwright
1. Meredith King
2. Mike Geither
3. Lisa Langford
4. David Hansen
5. Eric Coble
Best Actor
1. Colson Baker
2. Cody Kilpatrick Steele
3. Josh Miller
4. Dominic Canceillere
5. Danny Simpson
Best Actress
1. Tasha Brandt
2. Angela Cole
3. Kinsley Funari
4. Emily Bishop-Bosu
5. Lina Edwards
Best Hip Hop Artist/Group
1. FreshProduce
2. Koly Kolgate
3. Jul Big Green
4. Red Rose Panic
5. Muamin Collective
Best Director
1. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller
2. Patrick Ciamacco
3. Conrod Faraj
4. Remy Gareau
5. Scott E. Brosius
Best Photographer
1. Allie Hamed (LAMB Photography)
2. Alexa Jae
3. Samantha Bias
4. Scott Morrison
5. Josh Richey
Best Painter
1. Samantha Bias
2. Frank Oriti
3. Eileen Dorsey
4. Bob Peck 5. Megan Rindfleisch
Best Artist
1. Eileen Dorsey
2. Aaron Sechrist
3. Samantha Bias
4. Garrett Weider
5. Kris Petrenko
Best Art Gallery
1. 78th Street Studios
2. Negative Space
3. Spaces
4. Hedge Gallery
5. 2020 West Schaaf
Best Arts Event
1. Lakewood Arts Festival
2. Third Friday at 78th Street Studios
3. Cain Park Arts Festival
4. Waterloo Arts Festival
5. Ingenuity Fest
Best Comedy Venue
1. Hilarities
2. The Improv
3. The Grog Shop
4. Winchester Music Tavern
5. The Funny Stop
Best Comedian
1. Mike Polk Jr.
2. Mary Santora
3. Bill Squire
4. Joey Gentile
5. Jimmie Graham
Best Dance Troupe
1. Cleveland Dance Project
2. Suga Shack Girls
3. Monster Dolls
4. Verb Ballet
5. The Movement Project
Best Illustrator
1. Derek Hess
2. Cecilia Li
3. Jake Kelly
4. John G. 5
. Gary Dumm
Best Local Album
1. I’m OK, You’re OK by Uptight Sugar
2. What If by Jason Patrick Meyers
3. Animal of Disrespect by Spike Pit
4. Welcome to Darkview by Brave Bones
5. Last Year’s Marvel by Joshua Jesty
Best Filmmaker
1. Conrad Faraj
2. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller
3. Robert Banks
4. Tyler Davidson
Best Tattoo Artist
1. Lauren Vandevier (Voodoo Monkey)
2. Eric Kaplan (Olympus)
3. Al Garcia (Stay True)
4. Stephanie Streeter (Tattoo Faction)
5. Natalie Roelle (Voodoo Monkey)
Best Street Fair
1. Taste of Tremont
2. Hessler Street Fair
3. Waterloo Arts Fest
4. The Feast
5. Dyngus Day
Best Traditional Dance Company
1. Verb Ballet
2. The Movement Project
3. Cleveland Dance Project
4. Groundworks
5. Elevated Dance
Best Burlesque Troupe
1. Suga Shack Girls
2. Red Hot Heathens
3. Cleveland Burlesque
