Best Concert Venue1. Beachland Ballroom & Tavern2. Grog Shop3. The Agora4. Blossom Music Center5. House of BluesBest Band1. Carlos Jones and the Plus Band2. Tropidelic3. Front Porch Lights4. Uptight Sugar5. Jason Patrick MeyersBest DJ1. DJ EV2. Bobby Booshay3. Mattitude4. Tie - Mimi Dromette4. Tie - Shawn BrewsterBest Female Vocalist1. Madeline Finn2. Ashley Armanni3. Uno Lady4. Gina Bartos5. Becky GranoBest Male Vocalist1. Mikey Silas (Apostle Jones)2. Jason Patrick Meyers3. Chris DiCola4. David Hamilton (Uptight Sugar)Best Singer/Songwriter1. Jason Patrick Meyers2. Ray Flanagan3. Gina Bartos4. David Hamilton5. Mikey SilasBest Cover Band1. Disco Inferno2. Tricky Dick3. The Sunrise Jones4. First Offenders5. Radiate LiveBest Dance Party1. Emo Night CLE2. Ivy3. The Chamber4. Gagapalooza5. FembotBest Arts/Film/Music Festival1. Cleveland International Film Festival2. Ingenuity Fest3. Brite Winter4. Laurel Live5. FunMill Films FestivalBest Movie Theater1. Cedar Lee Theater2. Capitol Theater3. The Cinematheque4. Cinemark Valley View5. Crocker ParkBest Local Author/Writer - Fiction1. Ivy Lee2. Dan Chaon3. Thrity Umrigar4. Michael Vassel5. Connie SchultzBest Local Author/Writer - Nonfiction/Journalism1. Connie Schultz2. Caitlin Fisher3. Terry Pluto4. James Renner5. Ken SchneckBest Place To Catch a Play1. Cleveland Public Theatre2. Near West Theatre3. Dobama Theatre4. Ensemble Theatre5. Beck CenterBest Local Playwright1. Meredith King2. Mike Geither3. Lisa Langford4. David Hansen5. Eric CobleBest Actor1. Colson Baker2. Cody Kilpatrick Steele3. Josh Miller4. Dominic Canceillere5. Danny SimpsonBest Actress1. Tasha Brandt2. Angela Cole3. Kinsley Funari4. Emily Bishop-Bosu5. Lina EdwardsBest Hip Hop Artist/Group1. FreshProduce2. Koly Kolgate3. Jul Big Green4. Red Rose Panic5. Muamin CollectiveBest Director1. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller2. Patrick Ciamacco3. Conrod Faraj4. Remy Gareau5. Scott E. BrosiusBest Photographer1. Allie Hamed (LAMB Photography)2. Alexa Jae3. Samantha Bias4. Scott Morrison5. Josh RicheyBest Painter1. Samantha Bias2. Frank Oriti3. Eileen Dorsey4. Bob Peck 5. Megan RindfleischBest Artist1. Eileen Dorsey2. Aaron Sechrist3. Samantha Bias4. Garrett Weider5. Kris PetrenkoBest Art Gallery1. 78th Street Studios2. Negative Space3. Spaces4. Hedge Gallery5. 2020 West SchaafBest Arts Event1. Lakewood Arts Festival2. Third Friday at 78th Street Studios3. Cain Park Arts Festival4. Waterloo Arts Festival5. Ingenuity FestBest Comedy Venue1. Hilarities2. The Improv3. The Grog Shop4. Winchester Music Tavern5. The Funny StopBest Comedian1. Mike Polk Jr.2. Mary Santora3. Bill Squire4. Joey Gentile5. Jimmie GrahamBest Dance Troupe1. Cleveland Dance Project2. Suga Shack Girls3. Monster Dolls4. Verb Ballet5. The Movement ProjectBest Illustrator1. Derek Hess2. Cecilia Li3. Jake Kelly4. John G. 5. Gary DummBest Local Album1. I’m OK, You’re OK by Uptight Sugar2. What If by Jason Patrick Meyers3. Animal of Disrespect by Spike Pit4. Welcome to Darkview by Brave Bones5. Last Year’s Marvel by Joshua JestyBest Filmmaker1. Conrad Faraj2. Kinsley Funari/Josh Miller3. Robert Banks4. Tyler DavidsonBest Tattoo Artist1. Lauren Vandevier (Voodoo Monkey)2. Eric Kaplan (Olympus)3. Al Garcia (Stay True)4. Stephanie Streeter (Tattoo Faction)5. Natalie Roelle (Voodoo Monkey)Best Street Fair1. Taste of Tremont2. Hessler Street Fair3. Waterloo Arts Fest4. The Feast5. Dyngus DayBest Traditional Dance Company1. Verb Ballet2. The Movement Project3. Cleveland Dance Project4. Groundworks5. Elevated DanceBest Burlesque Troupe1. Suga Shack Girls2. Red Hot Heathens3. Cleveland Burlesque

