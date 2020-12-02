Best Jazz Club
1. Nighttown
2. Brothers Lounge
3. Bop Stop
4. Take 5
5. House of Swing
Best Rock Club
1. The Agora
2. Grog Shop
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. The Foundry
5. Now That’s Class
Best Bar or Club for Local Music
1. Mahall’s
2. Grog Shop
3. Beachland Tavern
4. Happy Dog
5. The Winchester Music Tavern
6. Brothers’ Lounge
7. The Foundry
8. Now That’s Class
Best Bar or Club for Underground Music
1. Grog Shop
2. Now That’s Class
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. Mahall’s
5. The Foundry
6. The Chamber
Best Hip-Hop Club
1. Grog Shop
2. B-Side
3. Touch Supper Club
4. Rumor
5. Now That’s Class
Best Blues Club
1. Brothers Lounge
2. Nighttown
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. House of Swing
5. Bop Stop
Best LGBTQ Bar
1. Twist Social Club
2. The Side Quest
3. Vibe
4. Cocktails
5. Leather Stallion
Best Bar/Club for EDM
1. FWD
2. Agora
3. Twist
4. Beachland Ballroom
5. Barley House
Best Dive Bar
1. Parkview Nite Club
2. Corky’s
3. Harbor Inn
4. Now That’s Class
5. Funhouse
Best Place for Arcade Games
1. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
2. Superelectric Pinball Parlor
3. The Side Quest
4. Punch Bowl Social
5. Funhouse
Best Neighborhood Bar
1. Merry Arts Pub
2. Jukebox
3. The Side Quest
4. Fairview Tavern
5. Funhouse
Best Spot for Day Drinking
1. Terrestrial Brewing Company
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Merry Arts
4. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
5. Masthead Brewing Co.
6. TownHall
7. The Side Quest
Best Karaoke
1. Corky’s Place
2. Tina’s
3. Twist Social Club
4. Bar 107 5. Cocktails
Best Cocktail Bar
1. Porco Tiki Lounge
2. LBM
3. Velvet Tango Room
4. Spotted Owl
5. Society Lounge
Best Happy Hour
1. LBM
2. The Fairmount
3. Humble Wine Bar
4. Pier W
5. Twist Social Club
Best New Bar
1. Bookhouse Brewery
2. The Little Rose Tavern
3. Flight
4. Phunkenship
5. Opal on Pearl
Best Gentleman’s Club
1. Christie’s
2. Lido’s Lounge
3. Hustler Club
4. Diamond Men’s Club
5. Crazy Horse
Best Brewery
1. Platform Beer Co.
2. Market Garden Brewery
3. Fat Heads Brewery
4. Noble Beast Brewing Co.
5. Masthead Brewing Co.
Best Bar With Games
1. Hi and Dry
2. Table Top Board Game Cafe
3. The Side Quest
4. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
5. Funhouse
Best Bar For Singles
1. Around the Corner
2. The Side Quest
3. Dive Bar
4. TownHall
5. Corky’s Place
Best Bartender
1. Harmony Moon (The Side Quest)
2. AJ Grandell (Twist Social Club)
3. Jorden Elliott (Corky’s Place)
4. Dan Whitacre (Lago East Bank)
5. Joey Gentile (Distill Table)
Best Wine Bar
1. Rocky River Wine Bar
2. Humble Wine Bar
3. Flight
4. CLE Urban Winery
5. Clifton Martini & Wine Bar
6. The Wine Spot
Best Bar Patio
1. Nano Brew
2. Around the Corner
3. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
4. Luxe
5. Lago East Bank
Best Bar Trivia Night
1. Jukebox
2. Happy Dog
3. The Side Quest
4. Parma Tavern
5. Twist Social Club
Best Local Beer
1. Great Lakes Brewing Company
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Noble Beast Brewing Co.
4. Market Garden Brewery
5. Fat Heads Brewery
Best Metal Club
1. The Foundry
2. The Agora
3. LBM
4. Now That’s Class
5. Phantasy
6. The Chamber
Best Club or Bar to Dance
1. Twist Social Club
2. The Chamber
3. FWD
4. Dive Bar
5. Around the Corner
Best Bar on the Water
1. Collision Bend Brewery
2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar
3. Shooters
4. Merwin’s Wharf
5. Music Box Supper Club
6. Pier W
7. FWD
Best Bottle Selection
1. Banter
2. Beerhead
3. Winking Lizard
4. Twist Social Club
5. Now That’s Class
Best Draught Selection
1. Tremont Taphouse
2. Buckeye Beer Engine
3. City Tap
4. Townhall
5. Beerhead
Best Sports Bar
1. Game On
2. The Clevelander
3. The Fairview Tavern
4. Winking Lizard
5. City Tap
6. Around the Corner
7. Dive Bar
Best Place to Play Billiards
1. ABC Tavern
2. Iggy’s
3. B&G
4. Hatfield’s Goode Grub
Food & Drink
Arts & Entertainment
People & Places
Sports & Recreation
Shops & Services