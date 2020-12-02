Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Bars & Clubs

Bars & Clubs

Best of Cleveland: Bars & Clubs 

By
click to enlarge cs-cover-nologo.jpg

Best Jazz Club
1. Nighttown
2. Brothers Lounge
3. Bop Stop
4. Take 5
5. House of Swing

Best Rock Club
1. The Agora
2. Grog Shop
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. The Foundry
5. Now That’s Class



Best Bar or Club for Local Music
1. Mahall’s
2. Grog Shop
3. Beachland Tavern
4. Happy Dog
5. The Winchester Music Tavern
6. Brothers’ Lounge
7. The Foundry
8. Now That’s Class

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music
1. Grog Shop
2. Now That’s Class
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. Mahall’s
5. The Foundry
6. The Chamber

Best Hip-Hop Club
1. Grog Shop
2. B-Side
3. Touch Supper Club
4. Rumor
5. Now That’s Class

Best Blues Club
1. Brothers Lounge
2. Nighttown
3. Beachland Ballroom
4. House of Swing
5. Bop Stop

Best LGBTQ Bar
1. Twist Social Club
2. The Side Quest
3. Vibe
4. Cocktails
5. Leather Stallion

Best Bar/Club for EDM
1. FWD
2. Agora
3. Twist
4. Beachland Ballroom
5. Barley House

Best Dive Bar
1. Parkview Nite Club
2. Corky’s
3. Harbor Inn
4. Now That’s Class
5. Funhouse

Best Place for Arcade Games
1. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
2. Superelectric Pinball Parlor
3. The Side Quest
4. Punch Bowl Social
5. Funhouse

Best Neighborhood Bar
1. Merry Arts Pub
2. Jukebox
3. The Side Quest
4. Fairview Tavern
5. Funhouse

Best Spot for Day Drinking
1. Terrestrial Brewing Company
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Merry Arts
4. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
5. Masthead Brewing Co.
6. TownHall
7. The Side Quest

Best Karaoke
1. Corky’s Place
2. Tina’s
3. Twist Social Club
4. Bar 107 5. Cocktails

Best Cocktail Bar
1. Porco Tiki Lounge
2. LBM
3. Velvet Tango Room
4. Spotted Owl
5. Society Lounge

Best Happy Hour
1. LBM
2. The Fairmount
3. Humble Wine Bar
4. Pier W
5. Twist Social Club

Best New Bar
1. Bookhouse Brewery
2. The Little Rose Tavern
3. Flight
4. Phunkenship
5. Opal on Pearl

Best Gentleman’s Club
1. Christie’s
2. Lido’s Lounge
3. Hustler Club
4. Diamond Men’s Club
5. Crazy Horse

Best Brewery
1. Platform Beer Co.
2. Market Garden Brewery
3. Fat Heads Brewery
4. Noble Beast Brewing Co.
5. Masthead Brewing Co.

Best Bar With Games
1. Hi and Dry
2. Table Top Board Game Cafe
3. The Side Quest
4. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
5. Funhouse

Best Bar For Singles
1. Around the Corner
2. The Side Quest
3. Dive Bar
4. TownHall
5. Corky’s Place

Best Bartender
1. Harmony Moon (The Side Quest)
2. AJ Grandell (Twist Social Club)
3. Jorden Elliott (Corky’s Place)
4. Dan Whitacre (Lago East Bank)
5. Joey Gentile (Distill Table)

Best Wine Bar
1. Rocky River Wine Bar
2. Humble Wine Bar
3. Flight
4. CLE Urban Winery
5. Clifton Martini & Wine Bar
6. The Wine Spot

Best Bar Patio
1. Nano Brew
2. Around the Corner
3. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
4. Luxe
5. Lago East Bank

Best Bar Trivia Night
1. Jukebox
2. Happy Dog
3. The Side Quest
4. Parma Tavern
5. Twist Social Club

Best Local Beer
1. Great Lakes Brewing Company
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Noble Beast Brewing Co.
4. Market Garden Brewery
5. Fat Heads Brewery

Best Metal Club
1. The Foundry
2. The Agora
3. LBM
4. Now That’s Class
5. Phantasy
6. The Chamber

Best Club or Bar to Dance
1. Twist Social Club
2. The Chamber
3. FWD
4. Dive Bar
5. Around the Corner

Best Bar on the Water
1. Collision Bend Brewery
2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar
3. Shooters
4. Merwin’s Wharf
5. Music Box Supper Club
6. Pier W
7. FWD

Best Bottle Selection
1. Banter
2. Beerhead
3. Winking Lizard
4. Twist Social Club
5. Now That’s Class

Best Draught Selection
1. Tremont Taphouse
2. Buckeye Beer Engine
3. City Tap
4. Townhall
5. Beerhead

Best Sports Bar
1. Game On
2. The Clevelander
3. The Fairview Tavern
4. Winking Lizard
5. City Tap
6. Around the Corner
7. Dive Bar

Best Place to Play Billiards
1. ABC Tavern
2. Iggy’s
3. B&G
4. Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Food & Drink

Arts & Entertainment

People & Places

Sports & Recreation

Shops & Services

Tags:

Email
Print
Share

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation