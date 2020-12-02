Best Jazz Club1. Nighttown2. Brothers Lounge3. Bop Stop4. Take 55. House of SwingBest Rock Club1. The Agora2. Grog Shop3. Beachland Ballroom4. The Foundry5. Now That’s ClassBest Bar or Club for Local Music1. Mahall’s2. Grog Shop3. Beachland Tavern4. Happy Dog5. The Winchester Music Tavern6. Brothers’ Lounge7. The Foundry8. Now That’s ClassBest Bar or Club for Underground Music1. Grog Shop2. Now That’s Class3. Beachland Ballroom4. Mahall’s5. The Foundry6. The ChamberBest Hip-Hop Club1. Grog Shop2. B-Side3. Touch Supper Club4. Rumor5. Now That’s ClassBest Blues Club1. Brothers Lounge2. Nighttown3. Beachland Ballroom4. House of Swing5. Bop StopBest LGBTQ Bar1. Twist Social Club2. The Side Quest3. Vibe4. Cocktails5. Leather StallionBest Bar/Club for EDM1. FWD2. Agora3. Twist4. Beachland Ballroom5. Barley HouseBest Dive Bar1. Parkview Nite Club2. Corky’s3. Harbor Inn4. Now That’s Class5. FunhouseBest Place for Arcade Games1. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade2. Superelectric Pinball Parlor3. The Side Quest4. Punch Bowl Social5. FunhouseBest Neighborhood Bar1. Merry Arts Pub2. Jukebox3. The Side Quest4. Fairview Tavern5. FunhouseBest Spot for Day Drinking1. Terrestrial Brewing Company2. Platform Beer Co.3. Merry Arts4. Collision Bend Brewing Co.5. Masthead Brewing Co.6. TownHall7. The Side QuestBest Karaoke1. Corky’s Place2. Tina’s3. Twist Social Club4. Bar 107 5. CocktailsBest Cocktail Bar1. Porco Tiki Lounge2. LBM3. Velvet Tango Room4. Spotted Owl5. Society LoungeBest Happy Hour1. LBM2. The Fairmount3. Humble Wine Bar4. Pier W5. Twist Social ClubBest New Bar1. Bookhouse Brewery2. The Little Rose Tavern3. Flight4. Phunkenship5. Opal on PearlBest Gentleman’s Club1. Christie’s2. Lido’s Lounge3. Hustler Club4. Diamond Men’s Club5. Crazy HorseBest Brewery1. Platform Beer Co.2. Market Garden Brewery3. Fat Heads Brewery4. Noble Beast Brewing Co.5. Masthead Brewing Co.Best Bar With Games1. Hi and Dry2. Table Top Board Game Cafe3. The Side Quest4. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade5. FunhouseBest Bar For Singles1. Around the Corner2. The Side Quest3. Dive Bar4. TownHall5. Corky’s PlaceBest Bartender1. Harmony Moon (The Side Quest)2. AJ Grandell (Twist Social Club)3. Jorden Elliott (Corky’s Place)4. Dan Whitacre (Lago East Bank)5. Joey Gentile (Distill Table)Best Wine Bar1. Rocky River Wine Bar2. Humble Wine Bar3. Flight4. CLE Urban Winery5. Clifton Martini & Wine Bar6. The Wine SpotBest Bar Patio1. Nano Brew2. Around the Corner3. Collision Bend Brewing Co.4. Luxe5. Lago East BankBest Bar Trivia Night1. Jukebox2. Happy Dog3. The Side Quest4. Parma Tavern5. Twist Social ClubBest Local Beer1. Great Lakes Brewing Company2. Platform Beer Co.3. Noble Beast Brewing Co.4. Market Garden Brewery5. Fat Heads BreweryBest Metal Club1. The Foundry2. The Agora3. LBM4. Now That’s Class5. Phantasy6. The ChamberBest Club or Bar to Dance1. Twist Social Club2. The Chamber3. FWD4. Dive Bar5. Around the CornerBest Bar on the Water1. Collision Bend Brewery2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar3. Shooters4. Merwin’s Wharf5. Music Box Supper Club6. Pier W7. FWDBest Bottle Selection1. Banter2. Beerhead3. Winking Lizard4. Twist Social Club5. Now That’s ClassBest Draught Selection1. Tremont Taphouse2. Buckeye Beer Engine3. City Tap4. Townhall5. BeerheadBest Sports Bar1. Game On2. The Clevelander3. The Fairview Tavern4. Winking Lizard5. City Tap6. Around the Corner7. Dive BarBest Place to Play Billiards1. ABC Tavern2. Iggy’s3. B&G4. Hatfield’s Goode Grub

