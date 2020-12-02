Best Restaurant
1. Barroco
2. Momocho
3. Dante
4. Salt+
5. Flying Fig
6. Larder
7. Luxe
8. Astoria
Best Local Snack
1. Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.
2. Brewnuts
3. Malley’s
4. Koko Bakery
5. The Cleveland Caramel Corn Co.
Best Seafood Market
1. Kate’s Fish
2. Seven Seas Seafoods
3. Euclid Fish
4. Catanese Seafood
5. Lobster Brothers
Best New Restaurant
1. Hola Tacos
2. Lindey’s Lake House
3. All Saints Public House
4. Zhug
5. Alea
Best Coffee
1. Rising Star
2. Root Cafe
3. Civilization
4. Algebra Teahouse
5. Phoenix Coffee
Best Teahouse
1. Cleveland Tea Revival
2. Algebra Tea House
3. Inca Tea
4. The Macaron Tea Room
5. Clementine’s
Best Chef
1. Jill Vedaa (Salt+)
2. Doug Katz (Zhug/Amba/Chimi)
3. Matt Spinner (Bar Oni)
4. Matt Koza (Landmark Smokehouse/Twist)
5. Shuxin Liu (Xinji)
Best French Fries
1. Tommy’s
2. Bar Cento
3. Banter
4. TownHall
5. Lola
Best German Restaurant
1. Das Schnitzel Haus
2. Der Braumeister
3. Hansa Brewery
4. Hofbrauhaus
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. Momocho
2. La Plaza
3. Barrio
4. Cozumel
5. Blue Habanero
Best Jamaican Restaurant
1. IRIE Jamaican Kitchen
2. Taste of Jamaica
3. Caribbean Island
4. Bratenahl Kitchen
Best French Restaurant
1. L’Albatros
2. Le Petit Triangle
3. EDWINs
4. Chez Francois
5. Tartine Bistro
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Seoul Garden
2. Korea House
3. Rising Grill
4. Miega
Best Sushi
1. Ginko
2. Pacific East
3. Voodoo Tuna
4. Shinto
5. Kintaro
Best Japanese Restaurant
1. Shinto
2. Ginko
3. Ushabu
4. Pacific East
5. Shuhei
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. Szechuan Gourmet
2. Li Wah
3. LJ Shanghai
4. King Wah
5. Siam Cafe
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Thai Thai
2. Banana Blossom
3. Peppermint Thai
4. Thai Kitchen
5. Map of Thailand
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Minh Anh
2. Ninja City
3. Pho Thang
4. Superior Pho
5. Saigon
Best Pho
1. Superior Pho
2. #1 Pho
3. Ninja City
4. Pho Thang
5. Bowl of Pho
Best Seafood Restaurant
1. Pier W
2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar
3. Blu
4. Marble Room
5. Blue Point Grille
Best Desserts (Restaurant)
1. Rood Food and Pie
2. Thyme Table
3. Marble Room
4. Pier W
5. Lago East Bank
Best Irish Restaurant
1. The Harp
2. Stone Mad
3. Flannery’s
4. Merry Arts
5. Public House
Best Pizza
1. Il Rione
2. Ohio Pie Co.
3. Geraci’s
4. Angelo’s
5. Edison’s
Best Brunch
1. Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
2. Pier W
3. Townhall
4. Landmark Smokehouse
5. Lago East Bank
Best Vegan Restaurant
1. Cleveland Vegan
2. The Root Cafe
3. Tommy’s
4. TownHall
5. Foodhisattva
Best Late Night Eats
1. Happy Dog
2. Bar Cento
3. The Fairmount
4. My Friends Restaurant
5. Fairview Tavern
Best Burger
1. Heck’s
2. Johnny’s Little Bar
3. Gunselman’s Tavern
4. The Rail
5. Stevenson’s
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Paladar
2. Barocco
3. Rincon Criollo
4. El Arezapo y Pupuseria
5. El Rinconcito Chapin
Best Butcher Shop
1. Ohio City Provisions
2. Gibbs Butcher Block
3. TJ’s Butcher Block
4. Tie - K&K Portage Meats
4. Tie - Saucisson
Best Barbecue
1. Mabel’s
2. Proper Pig
3. Woodstock BBQ
4. Ohio City BBQ
5. Landmark Smokehouse
Best Polish Restaurant
1. Sokolowski’s University Inn
2. Little Polish Diner
3. Rudy’s
4. Seven Roses
Best Bagels
1. Cleveland Bagel Co.
2. Bialy’s
3. Cocky’s Bagels
4. The Bagel Shoppe
5. D&R Bagels
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. Tommy’s
2. Cleveland Vegan
3. Johnny Mango’s
4. Root Cafe
5. Nature’s Oasis
Best Steakhouse
1. Red, the Steakhouse
2. Marble Room
3. Strip
4. Urban Farmer
5. Hyde Park
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Zhug
2. Nate’s Deli
3. Anatolia Cafe
4. Aladdin’s
5. Taa
Best Sandwich
1. Larder
2. Lox, Stock and Brisket
3. Slyman’s
4. Herb’n Twine
5. Melt
Best Food Truck
1. Cleveland Cookie Dough
2. Boca Loca
3. Wild Spork
4. Touch Supper Club
5. MoBites
Best Patio Dining
1. Collision Bend Brewing Company
2. Georgetown
3. The Fairmount
4. Luxe
5. Toast
Best African Restaurant
1. Zoma Ethiopian Cafe
2. Empress Taytu
3. Kifaya’s Kitchen
4. Choukouya Resto-Bar
Best Chicken Wings
1. Dina’s
2. Around the Corner
3. The Foundry
4. Rush Inn
5. Good Company
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Mia Bella
2. Luca Italian Cuisine
3. Flour
4. Bruno’s
5. Lago East
Bank Best Indian Restaurant
1. India Garden
2. Saffron Patch
3. Cafe Tandoor
4. Indian Delight
5. Tandul
Best Donuts
1. Brewnuts
2. Jack Frost
3. Goldie’s
4. Becker’s
5. Spudnuts
Best Breakfast
1. Lucky’s Cafe
2. Grumpy’s
3. George’s Kitchen
4. Inn on Coventry
5. The Place To Be
Best Diner
1. Grumpy’s
2. My Friends Restaurant
3. Dinerbar on Clifton
4. George’s Kitchen
5. Nick’s Diner
Best Bakery/Pastries
1. Blackbird
2. Luna
3. On The Rise
4. Kelsey Elizabeth
5. Michael Angelo’s
Best Cakes
1. Kelsey Elizabeth
2. Wild Flour
3. Luna
4. KB Confections
5. LaLa Custom Cakes
Best Breadmaker
1. On the Rise
2. Blackbird
3. Breadsmith
4. Fluffy Duck
5. Stone Oven
Best Greek Restaurant
1. Astoria Cafe and Market
2. Greek Village
3. Mars Bar
4. Gyro George
5. Taki’s
Best Soul Food
1. Zanzibar
2. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey
3. Angie’s
4. Squash the Beef
5. Southern Cafe
6. Hot Sauce Williams
Best Fried Chicken
1. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey
2. Parkview Nite Club
3. Larder
4. Mahall’s
5. Mr. Chicken
Best Ice Cream
1. Mitchell’s
2. Mason’s Creamery
3. Sweet Moses
4. East Coast Custard
5. Honey Hut
Best Deli
1. Joe’s (Rocky River)
2. Larder
3. Corky and Lenny’s
4. Jack’s Deli
5. Chicago Deli
Best Bar Food
1. Buckeye Beer Engine
2. Parkview Nite Club
3. Winchester Music Tavern
4. Winking Lizard
5. Fairview Tavern
Best Juice Bar
1. Restore
2. Beet Jar
3. Daily Press
4. Anna in the Raw
5. Fawaky Burst
Best Romantic Restaurant
1. Marble Room
2. L’Albatros
3. Luca
4. Pier W
5. Aurelia
Best Sub Shop
1. Herb’n Twine
2. Dave’s Cosmic Subs
3. Grum’s
4. La Bodegga
5. Ohio City Subs
Best Tacos
1. La Plaza
2. Barrio
3. Bomba
4. Taco Tontos
5. The Foundry
Best Tapas/Small Plates
1. Butcher and the Brewer
2. Salt+
3. Astoria
4. Zhug
5. Toast
Best Hot Dog
1. Happy Dog
2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs
3. Hot Dog Diner
4. Scooter’s
Best Polish Boy
1. Banter
2. Seti’s
3. Hot Sauce Williams
4. Rowley Inn
5. B&M
Best Local Chain
1. Barrio
2. Melt
3. Yours Truly
4. Swenson’s
5. Winking Lizard
