click to enlarge cs-cover-nologo.jpg

Best Restaurant
1. Barroco
2. Momocho
3. Dante
4. Salt+
5. Flying Fig
6. Larder
7. Luxe
8. Astoria

Best Local Snack
1. Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.
2. Brewnuts
3. Malley’s
4. Koko Bakery
5. The Cleveland Caramel Corn Co.



Best Seafood Market
1. Kate’s Fish
2. Seven Seas Seafoods
3. Euclid Fish
4. Catanese Seafood
5. Lobster Brothers

Best New Restaurant
1. Hola Tacos
2. Lindey’s Lake House
3. All Saints Public House
4. Zhug
5. Alea

Best Coffee
1. Rising Star
2. Root Cafe
3. Civilization
4. Algebra Teahouse
5. Phoenix Coffee

Best Teahouse
1. Cleveland Tea Revival
2. Algebra Tea House
3. Inca Tea
4. The Macaron Tea Room
5. Clementine’s

Best Chef
1. Jill Vedaa (Salt+)
2. Doug Katz (Zhug/Amba/Chimi)
3. Matt Spinner (Bar Oni)
4. Matt Koza (Landmark Smokehouse/Twist)
5. Shuxin Liu (Xinji)

Best French Fries
1. Tommy’s
2. Bar Cento
3. Banter
4. TownHall
5. Lola

Best German Restaurant
1. Das Schnitzel Haus
2. Der Braumeister
3. Hansa Brewery
4. Hofbrauhaus

Best Mexican Restaurant
1. Momocho
2. La Plaza
3. Barrio
4. Cozumel
5. Blue Habanero

Best Jamaican Restaurant
1. IRIE Jamaican Kitchen
2. Taste of Jamaica
3. Caribbean Island
4. Bratenahl Kitchen

Best French Restaurant
1. L’Albatros
2. Le Petit Triangle
3. EDWINs
4. Chez Francois
5. Tartine Bistro

Best Korean Restaurant
1. Seoul Garden
2. Korea House
3. Rising Grill
4. Miega

Best Sushi
1. Ginko
2. Pacific East
3. Voodoo Tuna
4. Shinto
5. Kintaro

Best Japanese Restaurant
1. Shinto
2. Ginko
3. Ushabu
4. Pacific East
5. Shuhei

Best Chinese Restaurant
1. Szechuan Gourmet
2. Li Wah
3. LJ Shanghai
4. King Wah
5. Siam Cafe

Best Thai Restaurant
1. Thai Thai
2. Banana Blossom
3. Peppermint Thai
4. Thai Kitchen
5. Map of Thailand

Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Minh Anh
2. Ninja City
3. Pho Thang
4. Superior Pho
5. Saigon

Best Pho
1. Superior Pho
2. #1 Pho
3. Ninja City
4. Pho Thang
5. Bowl of Pho

Best Seafood Restaurant
1. Pier W
2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar
3. Blu
4. Marble Room
5. Blue Point Grille

Best Desserts (Restaurant)
1. Rood Food and Pie
2. Thyme Table
3. Marble Room
4. Pier W
5. Lago East Bank

Best Irish Restaurant
1. The Harp
2. Stone Mad
3. Flannery’s
4. Merry Arts
5. Public House

Best Pizza
1. Il Rione
2. Ohio Pie Co.
3. Geraci’s
4. Angelo’s
5. Edison’s

Best Brunch
1. Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
2. Pier W
3. Townhall
4. Landmark Smokehouse
5. Lago East Bank

Best Vegan Restaurant
1. Cleveland Vegan
2. The Root Cafe
3. Tommy’s
4. TownHall
5. Foodhisattva

Best Late Night Eats
1. Happy Dog
2. Bar Cento
3. The Fairmount
4. My Friends Restaurant
5. Fairview Tavern

Best Burger
1. Heck’s
2. Johnny’s Little Bar
3. Gunselman’s Tavern
4. The Rail
5. Stevenson’s

Best Latin Restaurant
1. Paladar
2. Barocco
3. Rincon Criollo
4. El Arezapo y Pupuseria
5. El Rinconcito Chapin

Best Butcher Shop
1. Ohio City Provisions
2. Gibbs Butcher Block
3. TJ’s Butcher Block
4. Tie - K&K Portage Meats
4. Tie - Saucisson

Best Barbecue
1. Mabel’s
2. Proper Pig
3. Woodstock BBQ
4. Ohio City BBQ
5. Landmark Smokehouse

Best Polish Restaurant
1. Sokolowski’s University Inn
2. Little Polish Diner
3. Rudy’s
4. Seven Roses

Best Bagels
1. Cleveland Bagel Co.
2. Bialy’s
3. Cocky’s Bagels
4. The Bagel Shoppe
5. D&R Bagels

Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. Tommy’s
2. Cleveland Vegan
3. Johnny Mango’s
4. Root Cafe
5. Nature’s Oasis

Best Steakhouse
1. Red, the Steakhouse
2. Marble Room
3. Strip
4. Urban Farmer
5. Hyde Park

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Zhug
2. Nate’s Deli
3. Anatolia Cafe
4. Aladdin’s
5. Taa

Best Sandwich
1. Larder
2. Lox, Stock and Brisket
3. Slyman’s
4. Herb’n Twine
5. Melt

Best Food Truck
1. Cleveland Cookie Dough
2. Boca Loca
3. Wild Spork
4. Touch Supper Club
5. MoBites

Best Patio Dining
1. Collision Bend Brewing Company
2. Georgetown
3. The Fairmount
4. Luxe
5. Toast

Best African Restaurant
1. Zoma Ethiopian Cafe
2. Empress Taytu
3. Kifaya’s Kitchen
4. Choukouya Resto-Bar

Best Chicken Wings
1. Dina’s
2. Around the Corner
3. The Foundry
4. Rush Inn
5. Good Company

Best Italian Restaurant
1. Mia Bella
2. Luca Italian Cuisine
3. Flour
4. Bruno’s
5. Lago East

Bank Best Indian Restaurant
1. India Garden
2. Saffron Patch
3. Cafe Tandoor
4. Indian Delight
5. Tandul

Best Donuts
1. Brewnuts
2. Jack Frost
3. Goldie’s
4. Becker’s
5. Spudnuts

Best Breakfast
1. Lucky’s Cafe
2. Grumpy’s
3. George’s Kitchen
4. Inn on Coventry
5. The Place To Be

Best Diner
1. Grumpy’s
2. My Friends Restaurant
3. Dinerbar on Clifton
4. George’s Kitchen
5. Nick’s Diner

Best Bakery/Pastries
1. Blackbird
2. Luna
3. On The Rise
4. Kelsey Elizabeth
5. Michael Angelo’s

Best Cakes
1. Kelsey Elizabeth
2. Wild Flour
3. Luna
4. KB Confections
5. LaLa Custom Cakes

Best Breadmaker
1. On the Rise
2. Blackbird
3. Breadsmith
4. Fluffy Duck
5. Stone Oven

Best Greek Restaurant
1. Astoria Cafe and Market
2. Greek Village
3. Mars Bar
4. Gyro George
5. Taki’s

Best Soul Food
1. Zanzibar
2. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey
3. Angie’s
4. Squash the Beef
5. Southern Cafe
6. Hot Sauce Williams

Best Fried Chicken
1. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey
2. Parkview Nite Club
3. Larder
4. Mahall’s
5. Mr. Chicken

Best Ice Cream
1. Mitchell’s
2. Mason’s Creamery
3. Sweet Moses
4. East Coast Custard
5. Honey Hut

Best Deli
1. Joe’s (Rocky River)
2. Larder
3. Corky and Lenny’s
4. Jack’s Deli
5. Chicago Deli

Best Bar Food
1. Buckeye Beer Engine
2. Parkview Nite Club
3. Winchester Music Tavern
4. Winking Lizard
5. Fairview Tavern

Best Juice Bar
1. Restore
2. Beet Jar
3. Daily Press
4. Anna in the Raw
5. Fawaky Burst

Best Romantic Restaurant
1. Marble Room
2. L’Albatros
3. Luca
4. Pier W
5. Aurelia

Best Sub Shop
1. Herb’n Twine
2. Dave’s Cosmic Subs
3. Grum’s
4. La Bodegga
5. Ohio City Subs

Best Tacos
1. La Plaza
2. Barrio
3. Bomba
4. Taco Tontos
5. The Foundry

Best Tapas/Small Plates
1. Butcher and the Brewer
2. Salt+
3. Astoria
4. Zhug
5. Toast

Best Hot Dog
1. Happy Dog
2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs
3. Hot Dog Diner
4. Scooter’s

Best Polish Boy
1. Banter
2. Seti’s
3. Hot Sauce Williams
4. Rowley Inn
5. B&M

Best Local Chain
1. Barrio
2. Melt
3. Yours Truly
4. Swenson’s
5. Winking Lizard

