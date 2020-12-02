Best Restaurant1. Barroco2. Momocho3. Dante4. Salt+5. Flying Fig6. Larder7. Luxe8. AstoriaBest Local Snack1. Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.2. Brewnuts3. Malley’s4. Koko Bakery5. The Cleveland Caramel Corn Co.Best Seafood Market1. Kate’s Fish2. Seven Seas Seafoods3. Euclid Fish4. Catanese Seafood5. Lobster BrothersBest New Restaurant1. Hola Tacos2. Lindey’s Lake House3. All Saints Public House4. Zhug5. AleaBest Coffee1. Rising Star2. Root Cafe3. Civilization4. Algebra Teahouse5. Phoenix CoffeeBest Teahouse1. Cleveland Tea Revival2. Algebra Tea House3. Inca Tea4. The Macaron Tea Room5. Clementine’sBest Chef1. Jill Vedaa (Salt+)2. Doug Katz (Zhug/Amba/Chimi)3. Matt Spinner (Bar Oni)4. Matt Koza (Landmark Smokehouse/Twist)5. Shuxin Liu (Xinji)Best French Fries1. Tommy’s2. Bar Cento3. Banter4. TownHall5. LolaBest German Restaurant1. Das Schnitzel Haus2. Der Braumeister3. Hansa Brewery4. HofbrauhausBest Mexican Restaurant1. Momocho2. La Plaza3. Barrio4. Cozumel5. Blue HabaneroBest Jamaican Restaurant1. IRIE Jamaican Kitchen2. Taste of Jamaica3. Caribbean Island4. Bratenahl KitchenBest French Restaurant1. L’Albatros2. Le Petit Triangle3. EDWINs4. Chez Francois5. Tartine BistroBest Korean Restaurant1. Seoul Garden2. Korea House3. Rising Grill4. MiegaBest Sushi1. Ginko2. Pacific East3. Voodoo Tuna4. Shinto5. KintaroBest Japanese Restaurant1. Shinto2. Ginko3. Ushabu4. Pacific East5. ShuheiBest Chinese Restaurant1. Szechuan Gourmet2. Li Wah3. LJ Shanghai4. King Wah5. Siam CafeBest Thai Restaurant1. Thai Thai2. Banana Blossom3. Peppermint Thai4. Thai Kitchen5. Map of ThailandBest Vietnamese Restaurant1. Minh Anh2. Ninja City3. Pho Thang4. Superior Pho5. SaigonBest Pho1. Superior Pho2. #1 Pho3. Ninja City4. Pho Thang5. Bowl of PhoBest Seafood Restaurant1. Pier W2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar3. Blu4. Marble Room5. Blue Point GrilleBest Desserts (Restaurant)1. Rood Food and Pie2. Thyme Table3. Marble Room4. Pier W5. Lago East BankBest Irish Restaurant1. The Harp2. Stone Mad3. Flannery’s4. Merry Arts5. Public HouseBest Pizza1. Il Rione2. Ohio Pie Co.3. Geraci’s4. Angelo’s5. Edison’sBest Brunch1. Luxe Kitchen and Lounge2. Pier W3. Townhall4. Landmark Smokehouse5. Lago East BankBest Vegan Restaurant1. Cleveland Vegan2. The Root Cafe3. Tommy’s4. TownHall5. FoodhisattvaBest Late Night Eats1. Happy Dog2. Bar Cento3. The Fairmount4. My Friends Restaurant5. Fairview TavernBest Burger1. Heck’s2. Johnny’s Little Bar3. Gunselman’s Tavern4. The Rail5. Stevenson’sBest Latin Restaurant1. Paladar2. Barocco3. Rincon Criollo4. El Arezapo y Pupuseria5. El Rinconcito ChapinBest Butcher Shop1. Ohio City Provisions2. Gibbs Butcher Block3. TJ’s Butcher Block4. Tie - K&K Portage Meats4. Tie - SaucissonBest Barbecue1. Mabel’s2. Proper Pig3. Woodstock BBQ4. Ohio City BBQ5. Landmark SmokehouseBest Polish Restaurant1. Sokolowski’s University Inn2. Little Polish Diner3. Rudy’s4. Seven RosesBest Bagels1. Cleveland Bagel Co.2. Bialy’s3. Cocky’s Bagels4. The Bagel Shoppe5. D&R BagelsBest Vegetarian Restaurant1. Tommy’s2. Cleveland Vegan3. Johnny Mango’s4. Root Cafe5. Nature’s OasisBest Steakhouse1. Red, the Steakhouse2. Marble Room3. Strip4. Urban Farmer5. Hyde ParkBest Middle Eastern Restaurant1. Zhug2. Nate’s Deli3. Anatolia Cafe4. Aladdin’s5. TaaBest Sandwich1. Larder2. Lox, Stock and Brisket3. Slyman’s4. Herb’n Twine5. MeltBest Food Truck1. Cleveland Cookie Dough2. Boca Loca3. Wild Spork4. Touch Supper Club5. MoBitesBest Patio Dining1. Collision Bend Brewing Company2. Georgetown3. The Fairmount4. Luxe5. ToastBest African Restaurant1. Zoma Ethiopian Cafe2. Empress Taytu3. Kifaya’s Kitchen4. Choukouya Resto-BarBest Chicken Wings1. Dina’s2. Around the Corner3. The Foundry4. Rush Inn5. Good CompanyBest Italian Restaurant1. Mia Bella2. Luca Italian Cuisine3. Flour4. Bruno’s5. Lago EastBank Best Indian Restaurant1. India Garden2. Saffron Patch3. Cafe Tandoor4. Indian Delight5. TandulBest Donuts1. Brewnuts2. Jack Frost3. Goldie’s4. Becker’s5. SpudnutsBest Breakfast1. Lucky’s Cafe2. Grumpy’s3. George’s Kitchen4. Inn on Coventry5. The Place To BeBest Diner1. Grumpy’s2. My Friends Restaurant3. Dinerbar on Clifton4. George’s Kitchen5. Nick’s DinerBest Bakery/Pastries1. Blackbird2. Luna3. On The Rise4. Kelsey Elizabeth5. Michael Angelo’sBest Cakes1. Kelsey Elizabeth2. Wild Flour3. Luna4. KB Confections5. LaLa Custom CakesBest Breadmaker1. On the Rise2. Blackbird3. Breadsmith4. Fluffy Duck5. Stone OvenBest Greek Restaurant1. Astoria Cafe and Market2. Greek Village3. Mars Bar4. Gyro George5. Taki’sBest Soul Food1. Zanzibar2. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey3. Angie’s4. Squash the Beef5. Southern Cafe6. Hot Sauce WilliamsBest Fried Chicken1. SoHo Chicken and Whiskey2. Parkview Nite Club3. Larder4. Mahall’s5. Mr. ChickenBest Ice Cream1. Mitchell’s2. Mason’s Creamery3. Sweet Moses4. East Coast Custard5. Honey HutBest Deli1. Joe’s (Rocky River)2. Larder3. Corky and Lenny’s4. Jack’s Deli5. Chicago DeliBest Bar Food1. Buckeye Beer Engine2. Parkview Nite Club3. Winchester Music Tavern4. Winking Lizard5. Fairview TavernBest Juice Bar1. Restore2. Beet Jar3. Daily Press4. Anna in the Raw5. Fawaky BurstBest Romantic Restaurant1. Marble Room2. L’Albatros3. Luca4. Pier W5. AureliaBest Sub Shop1. Herb’n Twine2. Dave’s Cosmic Subs3. Grum’s4. La Bodegga5. Ohio City SubsBest Tacos1. La Plaza2. Barrio3. Bomba4. Taco Tontos5. The FoundryBest Tapas/Small Plates1. Butcher and the Brewer2. Salt+3. Astoria4. Zhug5. ToastBest Hot Dog1. Happy Dog2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs3. Hot Dog Diner4. Scooter’sBest Polish Boy1. Banter2. Seti’s3. Hot Sauce Williams4. Rowley Inn5. B&MBest Local Chain1. Barrio2. Melt3. Yours Truly4. Swenson’s5. Winking Lizard

