Best Hotel
1. Hilton (Downtown)
2. Metropolitan at the 9
3. Ritz-Carlton
4. Aloft (Flats)
5. The Westin
Best Place to Take an Out of Towner
1. West Side Market
2. Cleveland Museum of Art
3. Rock and Roll of Fame
4. The Metroparks
5. Edgewater Park
Best Family Outing
1. The Metroparks
2. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3. Edgewater Park
4. Cleveland Museum of Art
5. PlayLoveLearn
Best Neighborhood
1. Ohio City
2. Tremont
3. Gordon Square
4. West Park
5. Old Brooklyn
Best Suburb
1. Lakewood
2. Cleveland Heights
3. Rocky River
4. Shaker Heights
5. Westlake
6. Bay Village
Best Free Outing
1. Cleveland Museum of Art
2. Third Friday at 78th Street Studios
3. Metroparks
4. Edgewater Live
5. Black Mass
Best Apartment Complex
1. The 9
2. Flats East Bank
3. The Edison
4. The Bingham
5. One University Circle
Best Bed and Breakfast
1. Emerald Necklace Tearoom and Inn
2. Glidden House Hotel
3. Clifford House
Best Seasonal Festival/Event
1. Feast of the Assumption
2. Taste of Tremont
3. Edgewater Live
4. Brite Winter
5. Parade the Circle
Best Indoor Wedding Venue
1. The Arcade
2. Cleveland Museum of Art
3. Windows on the River
4. Cleveland Botanical Gardens
5. 78th Street Studios
Best Outdoor Wedding Venue
1. Cleveland Botanical Gardens
2. Mapleside Farms
3. Holden Arboretum
4. Sapphire Creek Winery
5. Cultural Gardens
Best Radio Station
1. 100.7 WMMS
2. 92.3 The Fan
3. 90.3 WCPN
4. 89.3 WCSB
5. 99.1 WMMS2 (Now the Black Information Network)
Best College Radio Station
1. 89.3 WCSB - Cleveland State University
2. 88.7 WJCU - John Carroll
3. 91.1 WRUW - Case Western Reserve
4. 90.7 WKSU - Kent State
5. 88.3 WXPN - Baldwin Wallace
Best Radio Show
1. Alan Cox Show (100.7 WMMS)
2. Sound of Ideas (90.3 WCPN Ideastream)
3. Rover’s Morning Glory (100.7 WMMS)
4. Bull and Fox (92.3 WKRK The Fan)
5. NEO Rocks (88.7 WJCU - John Carroll Radio)
Best Sports Talker
1. Ken Carman (92.3 The Fan)
2. Dustin Fox (92.3 The Fan)
3. Adam the Bull (92.3 The Fan)
4. Les Levine
5. Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)
Best Sports Radio Show
1. Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)
2. Bull and Fox (92.3 The Fan)
3. Really Big Show (850 WKNR)
Best Local Newscast
1. WJW Fox 8
2. WKYC NBC 3
3. WEWS ABC 5
4. WOIO CBS 19
Best Anchor
1. Wayne Dawson (WJW 8)
2. Betsy Kling (WKYC 3)
3. Russ Mitchell (WKYC 3)
4. Danita Harris (WEWS 5)
5. Jim Donovan (WKYC 3)
Best Sports Reporter
1. Jim Donovan (WKYC 3)
2. Angel Gray (Fox Sports Ohio)
3. Terry Pluto (Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com)
4. John Telich (WJW 8)
5. Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)
Best Instagram Follow
1. @CleFoodies
2. @TheCleBucketList
3. @ClevelandVibes
4. @TheGregMurray
5. @Bel.Eat.Land
Best College or University
1. Cleveland State University
2. Case Western Reserve University
3. Kent State University
4. John Caroll University
5. Baldwin Wallace University
Best Local Startup
1. Perfectly Imperfect Produce
2. Legend Headwear
3. The Outpost
4. Boxcast
5. The Opportunity Exchange
Best Place to Work
1. Hyland Software
2. Cleveland Clinic
3. University Hospitals
4. Marigold Catering
5. Sprinly Best
Non-Profit/Charity
1. OhioGuidestone
2. Animal Protective League
3. Drink Local Drink Tap
4. Colors+
5. Vocational Guidance Services
Best Place for a First Date
1. The Side Quest
2. Cleveland Museum of Art
3. Little Italy
4. Mahall’s
5. Capitol Theatre
Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party
1. Play: Cle
2. The Jump Yard
3. Shaker Rocks
4. Get Air
5. Talespinner Children’s Theatre
6. PlayLoveLearn
Best Place for a Grown-up’s Birthday Party
1. Tabletop Board Game Cafe
2. Mahall’s
3. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
4. The Side Quest
5. Play: Cle
Best Place to Buy a House
1. Lakewood
2. Rocky River
3. Cleveland Heights
4. West Park
5. Bay Village
Best Activist
1. Ricky Smith (RAKE)
2. Yvonne Pointer (Positive Plus)
3. Erin Huber (Drink Local Drink Tap)
4. Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez (InterReligious Task Force on Central America)
5. Archie Green (Peel Dem Layers Back)
Best Local Podcast
1. Cleveland Potholes
2. Dude, Nobody Cares
3. Flix & Bill
4. Untucking the Past
5. Academy Queens
6. Non-Denominational: A Sitcom Podcast
Best Drag Performer
1. Peach Fuzz
2. Aurora Thunder
3. Malibu Peruu
4. Veranda L’Ni
5. Dr. Lady J
6. Anhendonia Delight
7. Carly Uninemclite
Best Public High School
1. Lakewood High School
2. Rocky River High School
3. Shaker Heights High School
4. Solon High School
5. Westlake High School
Best Private High School
1. St. Ignatius
2. St. Edwards
3. Hawken
4. Laurel School
5. Villa Angela St Joseph’s
