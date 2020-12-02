Best Hotel1. Hilton (Downtown)2. Metropolitan at the 93. Ritz-Carlton4. Aloft (Flats)5. The WestinBest Place to Take an Out of Towner1. West Side Market2. Cleveland Museum of Art3. Rock and Roll of Fame4. The Metroparks5. Edgewater ParkBest Family Outing1. The Metroparks2. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo3. Edgewater Park4. Cleveland Museum of Art5. PlayLoveLearnBest Neighborhood1. Ohio City2. Tremont3. Gordon Square4. West Park5. Old BrooklynBest Suburb1. Lakewood2. Cleveland Heights3. Rocky River4. Shaker Heights5. Westlake6. Bay VillageBest Free Outing1. Cleveland Museum of Art2. Third Friday at 78th Street Studios3. Metroparks4. Edgewater Live5. Black MassBest Apartment Complex1. The 92. Flats East Bank3. The Edison4. The Bingham5. One University CircleBest Bed and Breakfast1. Emerald Necklace Tearoom and Inn2. Glidden House Hotel3. Clifford HouseBest Seasonal Festival/Event1. Feast of the Assumption2. Taste of Tremont3. Edgewater Live4. Brite Winter5. Parade the CircleBest Indoor Wedding Venue1. The Arcade2. Cleveland Museum of Art3. Windows on the River4. Cleveland Botanical Gardens5. 78th Street StudiosBest Outdoor Wedding Venue1. Cleveland Botanical Gardens2. Mapleside Farms3. Holden Arboretum4. Sapphire Creek Winery5. Cultural GardensBest Radio Station1. 100.7 WMMS2. 92.3 The Fan3. 90.3 WCPN4. 89.3 WCSB5. 99.1 WMMS2 (Now the Black Information Network)Best College Radio Station1. 89.3 WCSB - Cleveland State University2. 88.7 WJCU - John Carroll3. 91.1 WRUW - Case Western Reserve4. 90.7 WKSU - Kent State5. 88.3 WXPN - Baldwin WallaceBest Radio Show1. Alan Cox Show (100.7 WMMS)2. Sound of Ideas (90.3 WCPN Ideastream)3. Rover’s Morning Glory (100.7 WMMS)4. Bull and Fox (92.3 WKRK The Fan)5. NEO Rocks (88.7 WJCU - John Carroll Radio)Best Sports Talker1. Ken Carman (92.3 The Fan)2. Dustin Fox (92.3 The Fan)3. Adam the Bull (92.3 The Fan)4. Les Levine5. Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)Best Sports Radio Show1. Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)2. Bull and Fox (92.3 The Fan)3. Really Big Show (850 WKNR)Best Local Newscast1. WJW Fox 82. WKYC NBC 33. WEWS ABC 54. WOIO CBS 19Best Anchor1. Wayne Dawson (WJW 8)2. Betsy Kling (WKYC 3)3. Russ Mitchell (WKYC 3)4. Danita Harris (WEWS 5)5. Jim Donovan (WKYC 3)Best Sports Reporter1. Jim Donovan (WKYC 3)2. Angel Gray (Fox Sports Ohio)3. Terry Pluto (Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com)4. John Telich (WJW 8)5. Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)Best Instagram Follow1. @CleFoodies2. @TheCleBucketList3. @ClevelandVibes4. @TheGregMurray5. @Bel.Eat.LandBest College or University1. Cleveland State University2. Case Western Reserve University3. Kent State University4. John Caroll University5. Baldwin Wallace UniversityBest Local Startup1. Perfectly Imperfect Produce2. Legend Headwear3. The Outpost4. Boxcast5. The Opportunity ExchangeBest Place to Work1. Hyland Software2. Cleveland Clinic3. University Hospitals4. Marigold Catering5. Sprinly BestNon-Profit/Charity1. OhioGuidestone2. Animal Protective League3. Drink Local Drink Tap4. Colors+5. Vocational Guidance ServicesBest Place for a First Date1. The Side Quest2. Cleveland Museum of Art3. Little Italy4. Mahall’s5. Capitol TheatreBest Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party1. Play: Cle2. The Jump Yard3. Shaker Rocks4. Get Air5. Talespinner Children’s Theatre6. PlayLoveLearnBest Place for a Grown-up’s Birthday Party1. Tabletop Board Game Cafe2. Mahall’s3. 16-Bit Bar+Arcade4. The Side Quest5. Play: CleBest Place to Buy a House1. Lakewood2. Rocky River3. Cleveland Heights4. West Park5. Bay VillageBest Activist1. Ricky Smith (RAKE)2. Yvonne Pointer (Positive Plus)3. Erin Huber (Drink Local Drink Tap)4. Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez (InterReligious Task Force on Central America)5. Archie Green (Peel Dem Layers Back)Best Local Podcast1. Cleveland Potholes2. Dude, Nobody Cares3. Flix & Bill4. Untucking the Past5. Academy Queens6. Non-Denominational: A Sitcom PodcastBest Drag Performer1. Peach Fuzz2. Aurora Thunder3. Malibu Peruu4. Veranda L’Ni5. Dr. Lady J6. Anhendonia Delight7. Carly UninemcliteBest Public High School1. Lakewood High School2. Rocky River High School3. Shaker Heights High School4. Solon High School5. Westlake High SchoolBest Private High School1. St. Ignatius2. St. Edwards3. Hawken4. Laurel School5. Villa Angela St Joseph’s

