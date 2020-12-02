Best Pet-Related Business1. Three Dog Bakery2. Inn the Doghouse3. Greg Murray Photography4. Paws Play5. Pet-TiqueBest Thrift Store1. Common Threads2. Flower Child3. Savers4. Value WorldBest Record Store1. My Mind’s Eye2. Record Revolution3. Loop4. Blue Arrow5. Black Market6. The ExchangeBest Salon1. Stella and Shay2. Crazy Mullets3. West Park Beauty4. Green Opal Salon5. Forbici Salon6. Color by NumbersBest Bicycle Shop1. Century Cycles2. Blazing Saddles3. Fairview Cycle4. Spin5. Joy Machines6. Beat CyclesBest Wine Store1. Rozi’s2. The Wine Spot3. Minotti’s4. Flight5. Little Birdie Wine NestBest T-Shirt Shop1. Cleveland Clothing Company2. GV Art + Design3. Emily Roggenburk4. Where I’m From5. Cleveland That I LoveBest Cigar Shop1. Cigar Cigars2. Cousin’s Cigar3. Mayfield Smoke Shop4. Robusto and Briar5. Cheap TobaccoBest Tattoo Shop1. Lakewood Electric2. Voodoo Monkey3. Tattoo Faction4. Classic Tattoo5. CollectiveBest Adult Store1. Adultmart2. Dean Rufus House of Fun3. Ambiance4. Rocky’s5. Cirilla’sBest Barbershop1. Black Cat2. Quintana’s3. Eddy’s4. Refinery5. PrincipleBest Barber1. Ryan Hardwick (Black Cat)2. Theo Challouf (West Park)3. Chuck Falk (Principle)4. Hatchi Quintana (Refinery)5. Jessica Branco (Quintana’s)Best Stylist1. Nicolette Ironwing (Black Cat)2. Meeka Scull (Salon Lofts)3. Kathleen Rose (The Lock Loft)4. Rachel Hallahan (Drybar CLE)5. Ericha Grondin (Filthy Hair)Best Bookstore1. Mac’s Backs2. Loganberry3. Visible Voice4. Firseide Bookshop5. Appletree BooksBest Vintage Store1. Flower Child2. All Things For You3. West of Venus4. Helm Collective5. Rook ModernBest Florist1. Urban Orchid2. Blossom Cleveland3. Urban Planting4. Brennan’s5. FlowervilleBest Store To Find A Piece of Cleveland1. Cuyahoga Collective2. Cleveland in a Box3. Salty Not Sweet4. All Things For You5. Cleveland Clothing CompanyBest Local Fashion Designer1. Emily Roggenburk2. Valerie Mayen3. Dru Christine4. William FrederickBest Jewelry Maker1. Oceanne2. Lake Witch3. Bunny Paige4. Liza MichelleBest Jewelry Store1. Bunny Paige2. Ocean3. Antrobus Designs4. Kleinhenz5. Your Wave LengthBest Furniture Maker1. Rustbelt Reclamation2. Dave Crider3. 44 Steel4. Freddy Hill5. Dan SimoneBest Place to Furnish Your Home1. Helm Collective2. All Things For You3. Flower Child4. Rook Modern5. VNTG HomeBest Cleveland Flea Vendor1. Urban Planting2. Fount3. Shore Society4. Gina DeSantis5. Paper CutsBest Spa1. Sacred Hour2. Quintana’s3. Soothe4. Walden5. FlexBest Boutique1. Banyan Tree2. Fount3. Coven4. Salty Not Sweet5. New MoonBest Men’s Clothing Store1. William Frederick2. Kilgore Trout3. J34. Ticknor’s5. Geiger’sBest Women’s Clothing Store1. Fetch & Co.2. Haven3. Banyan Tree4. Evie Lou5. You TwoBest Pet Supplies Shop1. Pet-Tique2. Pet People3. Three Dog Bakery4. Lake Erie Pet FoodBest Place to Buy a Wedding Dress1. Radiant Bride2. Miranda’s Vintage Bride3. Brides by the Falls4. Galleria Gowns5. Something WhiteBest Consignment Shop1. Curvy Consignments2. Flower Child3. Second’s City4. Clothes Mentor5. Revolve FashionBest Antique Shop1. Sweet Lorain2. Flower Child3. All Things For You4. Second Time Around5. West of VenusBest Home/Garden Shop1. Lakewood Plant Company2. Gale’s Garden Center3. Petiti Garden Center4. Urban Planting5. Bremec’s Garden CenterBest Gift Shop1. Salty Not Sweet2. Coven3. Juma Galelry4. Luster5. Graeley and Co.Best Place for a Mani/Pedi1. Venetian Nail Spa2. Sacred Hour3. Stella and Shay4. Quintana’s5. RevelationsBest Beer Selection1. Simone’s Beverage2. Platform Beer Co.3. Market Garden Brewery4. Red, Wine and Brew5. Warehouse BeverageBest Massage Salon1. Quintana’s2. Sacred Hour3. The Studio Cleveland4. Massage Heights5. SootheBest Auto Repair1. Bruce’s2. Bob’s Automotive3. Detroit Auto Clinic4. West Shore Auto5. Plain Brothers6. Transmission Engine ProsBest Car Dealership1. Leikin Mercedes and Volvo2. Ganley3. Brunswick Auto Mart4. Sunnyside Honda5. Metro ToyotaBest Comic/Collectibles Shop1. Cleveland Curiosities2. Carol and John’s3. Apple Jax Toys4. Comic Heaven5. Weird RealmsBest Eyewear1. Eye Candy Optical2. Eyes on Chagrin3. Eyenstein Optical4. Jerold Optical5. David Ford1Best Grocery Store1. Heinen’s2. Lucky’s Market3. Mustard Seed4. Zagara’s5. The GroceryBest Specialty Food Market1. Galucci’s2. La Plaza3. Nature’s Oasis4. Ohio City Provisions5. Astoria Cafe and MarketBest Place to Buy Sneakers1. Xhibition2. Westside Skates3. Second Sole4. Krush5. Rule of NEXTBest Place for Music Lessons1. Lakewood Music Academy2. The Music Settlement3. Fairmount School of Music4. Cleveland Institute of Music5. The Fine Arts AssociationBest Place for Musical Instruments1. Motter’s Music House2. Academy Music3. Rettig Music4. Western Reserve Music5. Lakewood Music Academy

