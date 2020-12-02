Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

click to enlarge cs-cover-nologo.jpg

Best Pet-Related Business
1. Three Dog Bakery
2. Inn the Doghouse
3. Greg Murray Photography
4. Paws Play
5. Pet-Tique

Best Thrift Store
1. Common Threads
2. Flower Child
3. Savers
4. Value World



Best Record Store
1. My Mind’s Eye
2. Record Revolution
3. Loop
4. Blue Arrow
5. Black Market
6. The Exchange

Best Salon
1. Stella and Shay
2. Crazy Mullets
3. West Park Beauty
4. Green Opal Salon
5. Forbici Salon
6. Color by Numbers

Best Bicycle Shop
1. Century Cycles
2. Blazing Saddles
3. Fairview Cycle
4. Spin
5. Joy Machines
6. Beat Cycles

Best Wine Store
1. Rozi’s
2. The Wine Spot
3. Minotti’s
4. Flight
5. Little Birdie Wine Nest

Best T-Shirt Shop
1. Cleveland Clothing Company
2. GV Art + Design
3. Emily Roggenburk
4. Where I’m From
5. Cleveland That I Love

Best Cigar Shop
1. Cigar Cigars
2. Cousin’s Cigar
3. Mayfield Smoke Shop
4. Robusto and Briar
5. Cheap Tobacco

Best Tattoo Shop
1. Lakewood Electric
2. Voodoo Monkey
3. Tattoo Faction
4. Classic Tattoo
5. Collective

Best Adult Store
1. Adultmart
2. Dean Rufus House of Fun
3. Ambiance
4. Rocky’s
5. Cirilla’s

Best Barbershop
1. Black Cat
2. Quintana’s
3. Eddy’s
4. Refinery
5. Principle

Best Barber
1. Ryan Hardwick (Black Cat)
2. Theo Challouf (West Park)
3. Chuck Falk (Principle)
4. Hatchi Quintana (Refinery)
5. Jessica Branco (Quintana’s)

Best Stylist
1. Nicolette Ironwing (Black Cat)
2. Meeka Scull (Salon Lofts)
3. Kathleen Rose (The Lock Loft)
4. Rachel Hallahan (Drybar CLE)
5. Ericha Grondin (Filthy Hair)

Best Bookstore
1. Mac’s Backs
2. Loganberry
3. Visible Voice
4. Firseide Bookshop
5. Appletree Books

Best Vintage Store
1. Flower Child
2. All Things For You
3. West of Venus
4. Helm Collective
5. Rook Modern

Best Florist
1. Urban Orchid
2. Blossom Cleveland
3. Urban Planting
4. Brennan’s
5. Flowerville

Best Store To Find A Piece of Cleveland
1. Cuyahoga Collective
2. Cleveland in a Box
3. Salty Not Sweet
4. All Things For You
5. Cleveland Clothing Company

Best Local Fashion Designer
1. Emily Roggenburk
2. Valerie Mayen
3. Dru Christine
4. William Frederick

Best Jewelry Maker
1. Oceanne
2. Lake Witch
3. Bunny Paige
4. Liza Michelle

Best Jewelry Store
1. Bunny Paige
2. Ocean
3. Antrobus Designs
4. Kleinhenz
5. Your Wave Length

Best Furniture Maker
1. Rustbelt Reclamation
2. Dave Crider
3. 44 Steel
4. Freddy Hill
5. Dan Simone

Best Place to Furnish Your Home
1. Helm Collective
2. All Things For You
3. Flower Child
4. Rook Modern
5. VNTG Home

Best Cleveland Flea Vendor
1. Urban Planting
2. Fount
3. Shore Society
4. Gina DeSantis
5. Paper Cuts

Best Spa
1. Sacred Hour
2. Quintana’s
3. Soothe
4. Walden
5. Flex

Best Boutique
1. Banyan Tree
2. Fount
3. Coven
4. Salty Not Sweet
5. New Moon

Best Men’s Clothing Store
1. William Frederick
2. Kilgore Trout
3. J3
4. Ticknor’s
5. Geiger’s

Best Women’s Clothing Store
1. Fetch & Co.
2. Haven
3. Banyan Tree
4. Evie Lou
5. You Two

Best Pet Supplies Shop
1. Pet-Tique
2. Pet People
3. Three Dog Bakery
4. Lake Erie Pet Food

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Dress
1. Radiant Bride
2. Miranda’s Vintage Bride
3. Brides by the Falls
4. Galleria Gowns
5. Something White

Best Consignment Shop
1. Curvy Consignments
2. Flower Child
3. Second’s City
4. Clothes Mentor
5. Revolve Fashion

Best Antique Shop
1. Sweet Lorain
2. Flower Child
3. All Things For You
4. Second Time Around
5. West of Venus

Best Home/Garden Shop
1. Lakewood Plant Company
2. Gale’s Garden Center
3. Petiti Garden Center
4. Urban Planting
5. Bremec’s Garden Center

Best Gift Shop
1. Salty Not Sweet
2. Coven
3. Juma Galelry
4. Luster
5. Graeley and Co.

Best Place for a Mani/Pedi
1. Venetian Nail Spa
2. Sacred Hour
3. Stella and Shay
4. Quintana’s
5. Revelations

Best Beer Selection
1. Simone’s Beverage
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Market Garden Brewery
4. Red, Wine and Brew
5. Warehouse Beverage

Best Massage Salon
1. Quintana’s
2. Sacred Hour
3. The Studio Cleveland
4. Massage Heights
5. Soothe

Best Auto Repair
1. Bruce’s
2. Bob’s Automotive
3. Detroit Auto Clinic
4. West Shore Auto
5. Plain Brothers
6. Transmission Engine Pros

Best Car Dealership
1. Leikin Mercedes and Volvo
2. Ganley
3. Brunswick Auto Mart
4. Sunnyside Honda
5. Metro Toyota

Best Comic/Collectibles Shop
1. Cleveland Curiosities
2. Carol and John’s
3. Apple Jax Toys
4. Comic Heaven
5. Weird Realms

Best Eyewear
1. Eye Candy Optical
2. Eyes on Chagrin
3. Eyenstein Optical
4. Jerold Optical
5. David Ford1

Best Grocery Store
1. Heinen’s
2. Lucky’s Market
3. Mustard Seed
4. Zagara’s
5. The Grocery

Best Specialty Food Market
1. Galucci’s
2. La Plaza
3. Nature’s Oasis
4. Ohio City Provisions
5. Astoria Cafe and Market

Best Place to Buy Sneakers
1. Xhibition
2. Westside Skates
3. Second Sole
4. Krush
5. Rule of NEXT

Best Place for Music Lessons
1. Lakewood Music Academy
2. The Music Settlement
3. Fairmount School of Music
4. Cleveland Institute of Music
5. The Fine Arts Association

Best Place for Musical Instruments
1. Motter’s Music House
2. Academy Music
3. Rettig Music
4. Western Reserve Music
5. Lakewood Music Academy

Food & Drink

Arts & Entertainment

People & Places

Sports & Recreation

Bars & Clubs

