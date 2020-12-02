Best Pet-Related Business
1. Three Dog Bakery
2. Inn the Doghouse
3. Greg Murray Photography
4. Paws Play
5. Pet-Tique
Best Thrift Store
1. Common Threads
2. Flower Child
3. Savers
4. Value World
Best Record Store
1. My Mind’s Eye
2. Record Revolution
3. Loop
4. Blue Arrow
5. Black Market
6. The Exchange
Best Salon
1. Stella and Shay
2. Crazy Mullets
3. West Park Beauty
4. Green Opal Salon
5. Forbici Salon
6. Color by Numbers
Best Bicycle Shop
1. Century Cycles
2. Blazing Saddles
3. Fairview Cycle
4. Spin
5. Joy Machines
6. Beat Cycles
Best Wine Store
1. Rozi’s
2. The Wine Spot
3. Minotti’s
4. Flight
5. Little Birdie Wine Nest
Best T-Shirt Shop
1. Cleveland Clothing Company
2. GV Art + Design
3. Emily Roggenburk
4. Where I’m From
5. Cleveland That I Love
Best Cigar Shop
1. Cigar Cigars
2. Cousin’s Cigar
3. Mayfield Smoke Shop
4. Robusto and Briar
5. Cheap Tobacco
Best Tattoo Shop
1. Lakewood Electric
2. Voodoo Monkey
3. Tattoo Faction
4. Classic Tattoo
5. Collective
Best Adult Store
1. Adultmart
2. Dean Rufus House of Fun
3. Ambiance
4. Rocky’s
5. Cirilla’s
Best Barbershop
1. Black Cat
2. Quintana’s
3. Eddy’s
4. Refinery
5. Principle
Best Barber
1. Ryan Hardwick (Black Cat)
2. Theo Challouf (West Park)
3. Chuck Falk (Principle)
4. Hatchi Quintana (Refinery)
5. Jessica Branco (Quintana’s)
Best Stylist
1. Nicolette Ironwing (Black Cat)
2. Meeka Scull (Salon Lofts)
3. Kathleen Rose (The Lock Loft)
4. Rachel Hallahan (Drybar CLE)
5. Ericha Grondin (Filthy Hair)
Best Bookstore
1. Mac’s Backs
2. Loganberry
3. Visible Voice
4. Firseide Bookshop
5. Appletree Books
Best Vintage Store
1. Flower Child
2. All Things For You
3. West of Venus
4. Helm Collective
5. Rook Modern
Best Florist
1. Urban Orchid
2. Blossom Cleveland
3. Urban Planting
4. Brennan’s
5. Flowerville
Best Store To Find A Piece of Cleveland
1. Cuyahoga Collective
2. Cleveland in a Box
3. Salty Not Sweet
4. All Things For You
5. Cleveland Clothing Company
Best Local Fashion Designer
1. Emily Roggenburk
2. Valerie Mayen
3. Dru Christine
4. William Frederick
Best Jewelry Maker
1. Oceanne
2. Lake Witch
3. Bunny Paige
4. Liza Michelle
Best Jewelry Store
1. Bunny Paige
2. Ocean
3. Antrobus Designs
4. Kleinhenz
5. Your Wave Length
Best Furniture Maker
1. Rustbelt Reclamation
2. Dave Crider
3. 44 Steel
4. Freddy Hill
5. Dan Simone
Best Place to Furnish Your Home
1. Helm Collective
2. All Things For You
3. Flower Child
4. Rook Modern
5. VNTG Home
Best Cleveland Flea Vendor
1. Urban Planting
2. Fount
3. Shore Society
4. Gina DeSantis
5. Paper Cuts
Best Spa
1. Sacred Hour
2. Quintana’s
3. Soothe
4. Walden
5. Flex
Best Boutique
1. Banyan Tree
2. Fount
3. Coven
4. Salty Not Sweet
5. New Moon
Best Men’s Clothing Store
1. William Frederick
2. Kilgore Trout
3. J3
4. Ticknor’s
5. Geiger’s
Best Women’s Clothing Store
1. Fetch & Co.
2. Haven
3. Banyan Tree
4. Evie Lou
5. You Two
Best Pet Supplies Shop
1. Pet-Tique
2. Pet People
3. Three Dog Bakery
4. Lake Erie Pet Food
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Dress
1. Radiant Bride
2. Miranda’s Vintage Bride
3. Brides by the Falls
4. Galleria Gowns
5. Something White
Best Consignment Shop
1. Curvy Consignments
2. Flower Child
3. Second’s City
4. Clothes Mentor
5. Revolve Fashion
Best Antique Shop
1. Sweet Lorain
2. Flower Child
3. All Things For You
4. Second Time Around
5. West of Venus
Best Home/Garden Shop
1. Lakewood Plant Company
2. Gale’s Garden Center
3. Petiti Garden Center
4. Urban Planting
5. Bremec’s Garden Center
Best Gift Shop
1. Salty Not Sweet
2. Coven
3. Juma Galelry
4. Luster
5. Graeley and Co.
Best Place for a Mani/Pedi
1. Venetian Nail Spa
2. Sacred Hour
3. Stella and Shay
4. Quintana’s
5. Revelations
Best Beer Selection
1. Simone’s Beverage
2. Platform Beer Co.
3. Market Garden Brewery
4. Red, Wine and Brew
5. Warehouse Beverage
Best Massage Salon
1. Quintana’s
2. Sacred Hour
3. The Studio Cleveland
4. Massage Heights
5. Soothe
Best Auto Repair
1. Bruce’s
2. Bob’s Automotive
3. Detroit Auto Clinic
4. West Shore Auto
5. Plain Brothers
6. Transmission Engine Pros
Best Car Dealership
1. Leikin Mercedes and Volvo
2. Ganley
3. Brunswick Auto Mart
4. Sunnyside Honda
5. Metro Toyota
Best Comic/Collectibles Shop
1. Cleveland Curiosities
2. Carol and John’s
3. Apple Jax Toys
4. Comic Heaven
5. Weird Realms
Best Eyewear
1. Eye Candy Optical
2. Eyes on Chagrin
3. Eyenstein Optical
4. Jerold Optical
5. David Ford1
Best Grocery Store
1. Heinen’s
2. Lucky’s Market
3. Mustard Seed
4. Zagara’s
5. The Grocery
Best Specialty Food Market
1. Galucci’s
2. La Plaza
3. Nature’s Oasis
4. Ohio City Provisions
5. Astoria Cafe and Market
Best Place to Buy Sneakers
1. Xhibition
2. Westside Skates
3. Second Sole
4. Krush
5. Rule of NEXT
Best Place for Music Lessons
1. Lakewood Music Academy
2. The Music Settlement
3. Fairmount School of Music
4. Cleveland Institute of Music
5. The Fine Arts Association
Best Place for Musical Instruments
1. Motter’s Music House
2. Academy Music
3. Rettig Music
4. Western Reserve Music
5. Lakewood Music Academy
