The online casino space in PA is heating up rapidly! Our mission was to find the best online casinos PA players can sign up to today - those that offer online gambling services better than anyone else. `
In this article, our team of experts have rounded up the standout PA online casinos. They've all been independently verified for their casino games, their sports betting markets and - of course - their bonuses. We made sure to only add Pennsylvania online gambling sites that are fully licensed, and safe and secure to use.
And while BetMGM is our absolute top casino PA, there are at least 10 eye-catching online casinos for you to take a look at here.
BetMGM casino is one of the most exciting online casinos in America that combines slots, table games, and sports markets.
And now that it’s launched its services in Pennsylvania, PA bettors can enjoy what everyone else in the states has been enjoying - blockbuster games, generous welcome bonuses, and a loyalty program that’s tied up with the famous MGM resorts.
Game Variety: 4.9/5
BetMGM lists 749 casino games at the time of writing. Since they’re constantly revising their library, adding new games and removing less popular ones, you can expect that number to grow.
Games you can play here include 680+ online slots, including popular titles like Starburst, high RTP games like Gonzo’s Quest, and jackpot slots like MGM Grand Millions (which is an exclusive game).
We also like the fact that BetMGM categorizes its games according to their game providers. For instance, there’s a separate category for “top AGS” games, a separate category for “top DGC games” - and so on.
There’s also a separate poker room, where online poker players can take their pick from 3 video poker titles, 16 online poker variants, and 4 live poker games.
Blackjack fans are treated well, too, while roulette players can enjoy the otherwise hard-to-find Black & Yellow at BetMGM. Craps - both online and live - is here as well.
Sports Betting: 5/5
One of the reasons BetMGM is our number one pick is its outstanding sportsbook. PA sports bettors can bet on more than 20 sports, with some of the more niche sports including curling and cycling.
It’s fair to say, of course, that it’s the main sports like the NFL, the NHL, NBA, soccer and tennis that are packed with hundreds of markets. There are all kinds of pre-match bets you can choose from, including totals, handicaps, winning margins, and team and player props.
BetMGM lets you place one-game parlays, which not a lot of sportsbooks do. You can either choose pre-selected one-game parlays as chosen by BetMGM’s experts, or you can build your own. However, these types of bets are limited to American sports.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
As is typical with a casino online and online sportsbook, BetMGM lets you choose between a casino welcome bonus and a sportsbook welcome bonus - you can’t have both.
The casino welcome bonus is a 100% up to $1,000 offer, while the sportsbook welcome bonus is a $1,000 risk-free bet. It works like this: You place an initial bet of anything up to $1,000, and if it loses, BetMGM will match it with a free bet. They’ll also add an extra $25 on top for a second risk-free bet.
And if you don’t wish to grab any of the first deposit bonus offers, you can instead claim a $25 no deposit bonus that comes with minute 1x wagering requirements.
Regular promos include a $50 refer-a-friend bonus (which is actually lower than average for this type of bet), $25 free play + 50 free spins when you bet more than $500 in the casino, and the chance to win $5,000 free play by competing in the $10K weekend leaderboard.
There are regular poker promos, too. These change often, but at the moment you can enter a “pick a card” promo for the chance to earn points and prizes.
Reputation: 4.8/5
We were tempted to give BetMGM a full 5 out of 5 for this one, but the reason we held back is that, having been launched in 2018, it still feels like a new casino site.
That said, there’s no doubt that it’s got some serious chops: It’s available in 14 US states, it’s fully licensed, and it’s owned in a joint operation between the famous MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings.
Misc: 4/5
BetMGM recently launched a mobile app that gives you the chance to bet on table games, sports and online poker on the move. However, there were still one or two bugs that needed to be ironed out when we tested it.
In terms of payment methods, there are 15 available, and you can also deposit and withdraw your money at the cashier window at a Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Resort.
BetWay was launched in 2006, and has since then scaled its operations around the world to the point where it’s recognised in numerous continents as one of the best online sportsbooks.
It’s available in PA, too, and while it has an excellent online casino section, where we think its broadest appeal lies is with its sportsbook.
Casino Online Games Variety: 5/5
When you land on the BetWay homepage, you’re greeted by a wide range of game categories. These include top games, new games, table games, slots, must-win jackpots, exclusive games, instant win games and penny games.
It’s an excellent selection, with the biggest issue you might face being you trying to decide which games to play. Fortunately, a handy search function makes life easier on this front.
Undoubtedly, there’s a lot of focus on luck-based jackpot games at BetWay, while the penny games are ideal for bettors who just want to try their luck with a cent.
However, there’s also a solid selection of skill games here, including multiple blackjack variants like European Blackjack and Vegas Downtown Multi Hand Blackjack.
There are also 15 online poker variants, including jackpot versions of Hold’em.
Online Sports Betting: 5/5
As mentioned, it’s with its sportsbook that we think BetWay truly stands out from its PA competitors right now. One of the reasons for this is the vast number of sports and markets you can bet on.
What’s more, BetWay gives you key information on each team and their form in all the major league matches. This helps you place better bets.
Usability is key, too. We found that, while it will take a few moments to get used to where everything is on BetWay, this is definitely one of the most intuitive online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania.
That said, live streaming isn’t yet available at BetWay, although in-play betting is available. What’s more, we think BetWay’s in-play betting feature is one of the best we’ve seen, and it covers a wide range of leagues and tournaments around the world. The odds are updated quickly, too.
There’s also a build your own parlay feature, which is especially ideal for recreational bettors.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
New players can either grab a $1,000 risk-free sports bet when they first create an account, or a 100% match deposit bonus over in the casino. This isn’t the absolute best casino welcome bonus around right now, but wagering requirements are fair.
Sports bettors are then free to join the Free Bet Club, which treats you to $10 worth of free bets each week. Naturally, it’s more aimed at casual bettors than those who are looking to make seriously big money.
Over in the casino, meanwhile, existing players can spin the Prize Wheel every day of the week for the chance to win a further $250. And even if you scoop the prize once, you can still try for more the next day. There’s also a $5 bonus on the table for anyone whose lucky number comes up at roulette.
Reputation: 4/5
Having been around for more than 15 years, and offering its services in multiple continents, BetWay is easily one of the most recognizable names in the online gambling world.
It’s come under criticism at times for taking a while to payout huge jackpot winners in the past, but this is only because the site was taking the time to perform certain anti-money laundering checks.
Misc: 4/5
BetWay knows how easy it can be for things to get out of hand when we’re betting on sports or table games, which is why it goes the extra mile when it comes to safer gambling.
On the website, you’ll find lots of useful tools and resources that are designed to help you set deposit limits and stay in control.
There’s also a mobile app available.
Caesars Casino is part of the hugely famous Caesars Resorts. Even better, when you sign up to the Caesars casino online and sportsbook, you can download the Caesars Rewards app, and collect points that then give you member discounts to any of the 50+ Caesars Resorts in the US.
Online Casino Games Variety: 4/5
There are currently over 850 games you can enjoy at Caesars, which is one of the biggest libraries of casino games available to Pennsylvania players.
However, a huge bulk of these games (just over 800) are slots.
That said, poker, blackjack and roulette fans are all well-catered to at Caesars, and there’s also a healthy selection of live dealer games. There are 2 high-quality baccarat variants here, too, as well as bingo, keno and a handful of other specialty games.
The games are provided by the likes of NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and 19 other game developers.
There’s also a special High Rollers Room, where serious bettors are welcome to place $15,000+ bets on games like blackjack, online poker, and roulette.
Online Sportsbook: 3.5/5
Caesars currently lets you bet on just 8 sports, which is a much smaller selection than is available in some other states at the same sportsbook. We’re going to assume this is because Caesars only recently launched its PA sportsbook, so over time they might add more options.
Moreover, while there are only 8 sports available - including baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer and tennis - market coverage is decent. There are a fair number of worldwide leagues and tournaments you can bet on when it comes to soccer and tennis, but worldwide coverage of sports like basketball and football is scant.
For instance, the only basketball leagues and tournaments currently available are all American (the NBA and NCAA).
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
We’ve already touched on the fan-favorite Caesars Rewards, which nets you a wealth of exclusive offers, membership discount and - provided you earn enough points - your very own VIP loyalty card.
Even if you don’t download the Caesars Rewards app, you can still grab the 100% up to $1,000 casino first deposit welcome bonus, or the no deposit bonus that gives you $10 worth of free bets.
Alternatively, you can claim a $5,000 first bet match deposit bonus over in the sportsbook, where other regular promos include Monday Night Millions.
Back in the casino, existing players can try their luck on High 5 Rapid Rewards for the chance to win $1,000 in cash.
Reputation: 4/5
Caesars originally launched its gambling site and online casino back in 2013. Over the years, it’s slowly applied for licenses in more states across the US, and - thanks to it being owned by the renowned Caesars Interactive Entertainment INC - it’s slowly but surely establishing itself.
There’s still work to do, but we have no doubts about this online casino’s safety, security, or levels of trust. Not just that, but as a brand, Caesars goes back 30 years.
Misc: 4/5
Minimum deposit across the entire site is $10, and this goes for all 11 payment methods, which include PayPal, Discover, American Express and PayNearMe (7 Eleven). However, there are as of yet no cryptos accepted here.
Hollywood Casino is the OG when it comes to a fun, action-packed and all-round entertaining online casino experience. It’s sassy, it’s colorful, and while it won’t be to everyone’s tastes, we think it will suit those who are looking to win big jackpots off small stakes.
Game Variety: 4/5
Before we go any further, it’s worth mentioning that Hollywood Casino is actually part of the bigger iGaming group called myChoice. So, when you arrive on the homepage, you’ll be shown the games that are available at myChoice.
And game variety is what myChoice (and subsequently, Hollywood Casino) does well.
Here, you can play hundreds of high-octane online slots, with new games being added all the time. You can browse through categories like “eastern theme” and “time travel,” and there are also “nature” themed slots and “around the world” themed slots.
Heading over to the myChoice Lounge, meanwhile, gives you access to a host of so-called loyalty games.
There’s also an entire section devoted to high roller games, and these include more slot games and a handful of video poker games.
Sports Betting: 4/5
Hollywood Casino Online has a separate online sportsbook that, unlike the online casino, won’t redirect you to the myChoice website.
The sportsbook has been up and running since 2018 in PA. In a sign of its reputation, it’s partnered with William Hill, which is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world.
You can bet on a wide range of sports, including niche sports like cycling, boxing and cricket. And because Hollywood Casino’s PA licensing covers both online and in-person wagering, you can place bets at home or in one of their land-based sportsbooks.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
New players who create an account at Hollywood Online Casino can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $502. This is technically a reload bonus because it covers your first two deposits. Minimum deposit is $10 and wagering requirements are just 10x, which makes this one of the most attractive welcome bonuses in Pennsylvania.
That said, you can only use the bonus on slots. This won’t be that big of a deal to most players, though, because Hollywood Casino Online is heavily focused on slots, anyway.
Their refer-a-friend bonus, meanwhile, rewards you and a casino buddy with $25 worth of free bets. This isn’t the best referral bonus we’ve seen, but there is at least a worthy VIP program here that - among other things - tops you up with 1 tier point each time you bet $5 on slots.
And if you’re aged over 50, you can win as much as $1,000 worth of free slot play every Tuesday.
Reputation: 4.5/5
Hollywood Online Casino was one of the first-ever casinos online to apply for a license in PA. It’s a reputable, firmly established US online casino site that has never reneged on a payout, and which has instead consistently paid out thousands to regular players.
It’s also got a world-class rewards program that’s partnered with the brilliant myChoice.
Misc: 3.9/5
Payment methods are a bit on the slim side at Hollywood Casino, and there’s also no mobile app available to PA residents. We’re hoping this changes soon, though, and that perhaps the casino site will also add more skill games.
BetRivers is another super-established US casino site that’s now legal in Pennsylvania. It offers quick withdrawals on most payment methods (including PayPal), it’s fully licensed, and where we feel it stands out is with its awesome and generous bonuses.
Casino Online Games Variety: 4/5
BetRivers uses games from a handful of big-name iGaming providers like NetEnt and even Konami. The overall portfolio of games available isn’t the absolute biggest we’ve seen, but there’s still pretty much something here for everyone.
We say this in respect of the games available - including 200+ online slots and a decent selection of blackjack, poker, and roulette games - as well as the varied limits. This is especially true of the live dealer games, and there’s also a useful limitation feature that shows you where the high and low-stakes tables are.
Sports Betting: 4/5
BetRivers offers a highly polished online sports betting experience. There’s no real area where it stands out, but you can bet on an extensive array of sports, including the main American sports like the NFL, NBA, and NHL, as well as sports that are popular worldwide, like tennis, soccer, and golf.
Niche sports include handball, darts, and cycling.
Where BetRivers stands out from most online casinos in PA is with the fact that it’s able to offer live streaming. This is actually an unusual (but super attractive) feature. And while the quality of the stream is definitely not HD, the fact that you can see the action unfold in real-time will help you make better betting decisions.
The user interface, meanwhile, is easy to navigate, which is especially ideal for live betting.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
BetRivers’s welcome bonus is a 100% up to $250 match bonus offer.
On the face of things, that’s not as big as some other offers that we’ve seen. However, wagering requirements are just 1x, which is almost as good as saying there are zero wagering requirements. What this means is you’ll barely have to dip into more of your own money in order to take home any winnings.
There’s also a sportsbook bonus which works the exact same way (and is also a 100% up to $250 offer).
Sports bettors can then enjoy regular free bets (although these are usually limited to $1), while a loyalty program called iRush Rewards comes with 11 tiers that players can work their way through (if they wish).
11 tiers is, of course, a lot, and the final tier is invite-only. Even if you stay grounded at the levels 1, 2, and 3, you can still expect a few treats now and then, such as free spins.
Reputation: 4/5
BetRivers has been around in the US for a number of years now, and it’s often one of the first casinos online and gambling sites to apply for licenses whenever a state legalizes online gambling.
Owned by Rush Street Interactive, BetRivers is the kind of solid, dependable online casino and sports betting site that you can trust not to run into liquidation issues, and it’s a site that we trust 100%.
Misc: 4/5
This online casino does a lot of things right, including good game variety and frequent bonuses.
However, we feel it could add a better variety of banking options, although - as mentioned earlier - withdrawals are typically processed faster than average here.
There’s an app available if you want to play on the move.
Online Casino Games: All the online casinos we chose excel when it comes to their variety of online table games, online slots, and live dealer table games. Some stand out as an online poker site, others for progressive jackpots, but we're confident that there's something in here for everyone.
Sports Betting: We know how important sports betting is for PA bettors. This is why our PA online casino list contains casinos online that all offer an excellent sports betting experience, including a range of markets, props bets, and competitive odds.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions: Whichever online casino you sign up to, we wanted to make sure that every single online gambling site in our list offers generous welcome bonuses alongside weekly treats and lucrative rewards programs.
Reputation: Lastly, signing up to PA online casinos that are reputable and fully licensed gives you the confidence to stake real money in the knowledge that, whatever you win, you will be able to take home. This is why we researched not only the licensing situation for each online gambling site we chose, but also their ownership.
This question is similar to "is online gambling legal in Pennsylvania?", but it's not quite the same.
So, first - yes, online gambling is legal in Pennsylvania.
Second, online casinos in Pennsylvania are free to apply for a license. If they're accepted, these PA casinos are able to legally accept your bets. If they're not accepted, these PA casinos are not able to accept your bets.
All the PA casinos in our review are legal, regulated casinos online in Pennsylvania that have applied for licenses to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and been accepted.
There's no doubt that the best PA online casinos are safe to use, thanks to the fact that they're licensed, SSL-encrypted regulated online casinos that take user safety very seriously. Unlicensed online casinos in PA might be safe too, but you're taking a bigger risk.
Absolutely. All regulated PA online casinos and PA online casino apps accept real money bets. You can stake real money and win real money.
You can play all the classic table games, online slots, live dealer games, and a range of specialty games at PA online casinos - just as you could at casinos online anywhere else in the states.
However, the exact table games, slots, and live dealer games you can play depends entirely on the online gambling sites themselves because all online casino sites offer different games.
If you've managed to strike it lucky at a casino PA - congrats.
Fortunately, withdrawing your winnings at any online gaming site is a piece of cake. Just head over to the banking section of your online casino app account and select "withdrawal" (it will be located next to "deposit").
Provided you've already linked your payment method, you just then need to enter the amount you wish to withdraw, before clicking to confirm.
First, make sure you're looking at legal online casinos only (casinos that are licensed and able to provide their services in PA).
Then, take a quick look at each casino you’ve shortlisted to see what they look like. Are they easy to use? Is the user interface professional, or does it at least look like the work of a legit casino online?
If a casino site passes this test, you can take an even closer look to see if it’s got the things that all the best casinos have in common: Great game variety (along with your favorite games!), generous and regular bonuses, and promos, as well as excellent customer support and banking options.
You can also check existing customer reviews as these will help you form a better impression of which are the best casinos, and which ones might rip you off.
To begin the registration process, first make sure you’ve already stated that you’re in Pennsylvania (BetMGM gives you the option to choose your state when you arrive on the homepage).
Then, click the red “Register” button located to the top right of the homepage.2. Enter Your Email Password
A form then pops up that asks for a valid email address, as well as a password. Alternatively, you can fast-forward the registration process at this point by registering with PayPal or Yahoo! Sports.3. Enter Your Name and Date of Birth
A second form asks for your name and date of birth, as well as the last four digits of your SSN.4. Agree to the Terms and Conditions
Lastly, once you’ve agreed to the terms and conditions, your account will go live.
PA online casinos have been able to offer their services to Pennsylvanian residents since 2017. But it's only recently that we've seen such an explosion of awesome Pennsylvania online casinos applying for licenses.
In this article, we've extensively reviewed the top online casino apps and sites available in PA right now. And while BetMGM is our top Pennsylvania online casino overall, thanks to its perfect blend of table games, slots, and sports markets, we firmly believe in all the 10 casino sites we listed.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 21+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
