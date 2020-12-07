Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Best Penis Extender Devices: Top 5 Penile Stretcher Reviews

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge penis-enlargement.jpg
Research shows that over 85% of women would prefer a bigger penis over one that is small or average. A bigger penis means deeper penetration, more powerful orgasms, and greater sexual satisfaction.

However, until the past several years, the only way to increase your penis size was penile enlargement surgery. But now, there is a much safer and more natural method - penis extenders!



Penis extenders are safe, easy-to-use devices that can enlarge your penis, correct curvatures, and improve erectile function in a matter of weeks. They use the penile traction method to stretch your penile tissue and produce new cell growth, growing your shaft's length and thickness in the process.

If you're ready to increase your penis size and penetrate your partner deeper than anyone ever has before, here are the best penis extenders on the market.

Top 5 Best Penis Extenders on the Market
  • Quick Extender Pro: Best Penis Extender For Size Gains
  • Jes-Extender: Best Penis Stretcher For Improving Erections
  • Male Edge: Best-Selling Penis Enlargement Device
  • SizeGenetics: Best Penis Traction Device For Peyronies Disease
  • Phallosan Forte: Best Customer Service

1) Quick Extender Pro: Best Reviews
quick-extender-pro.jpg


The Quick Extender Pro is the best penis extender on the market today for a reason. It utilizes the penile traction method of extending the shaft, along with a brand new Double Strap System (DSS) that controls tension and reduces slippage.

This device can enlarge your penis and correct penile curvature in as little as three months. Its discreet, comfortable fit allows you to wear it for extended periods without experiencing any pain or discomfort.

Thousands of customers have benefited from the Quick Extender Pro because it:

  • Supports its claims with scientifically proven evidence
  • Is the only extender to use double-strap support
  • Uses comfortable memory-foam padding
  • Comes with a money-back guarantee

How to Use It

Quick Extender Pro products utilize double-strap support to secure the device to your shaft. The extender arrives pre-assembled, so all you need to do is adjust the parts to fit your length and girth.

Users have reported gaining 3/4 inch to 1-1/2 inches in length after three months of use.

How Does It Work?

The Quick Extender Pro applies tension to your shaft through the penis traction method. The penis stretcher exerts a constant stretch to your member that creates microscopic tears along the shaft. Your body heals these tears by creating new cells to fill in the gaps, increasing your member's total size.

Because the tears occur at a microscopic level, this enlargement process is painless.

What You Can Gain

Using the Quick Extender Pro for at least three months can:

  • Grow the length and girth of your shaft
  • Straighten curved penises
  • Produce harder and fuller erections

Any man looking to add length and girth to his shaft or correct curvature can benefit from this tried-and-true penis extender.

Click Here To Visit The Quick Extender Website For The Lowest Price

2) Jes Extender: Increase Penis Size Naturally

jesextender.png
The Jes Extender is a comfortable, non-invasive penis extender that utilizes traction technology to grow your shaft.

The company designed this product to improve men's overall self-confidence and well-being. Even males who are satisfied with their shaft length can benefit from the longer and harder erections it produces.

Here are the benefits of the Jes Extender:

  • Is discreet enough to wear to work
  • Can grow your penis length by up to 24%
  • Can increase girth by up to 19%
  • Offers a money-back guarantee

How to Use It

To see the best results, wear the Jes Extender for one hour per day during the first week of use. As your body adjusts to the tension the device places on your shaft, you can increase your wear time by one hour each week. You can wear this penis extender device for a maximum of 12 hours per day.

Users have reported an average increase in size of 30% after four months of use. Once you reach your desired results, you can discontinue the use of the penis stretcher.

How Does It Work?

The Jes Extender uses traction to stretch your penis over time. Each week, you increase the device's tension on your shaft by a few hundred grams.

The extender device takes advantage of cytokinesis, or natural cell regeneration, to produce new tissue and add to your girth and length. It also stimulates your penile blood supply, leading to firmer and fuller erections.

What You Can Gain

Wearing the Jes Extender for the recommended number of hours per day can:

  • Increase your length and girth
  • Correct shaft curvature
  • Prevent premature ejaculation
  • Improve blood flow to the penis

Who Should Buy It?

Men looking to gain self-confidence and improve their bedroom experience can benefit from using this male enlargement device.

Click Here To Visit The JesExtender Website For The Lowest Price

3) MaleEdge: Most Comfortable

male-edge.png


The MaleEdge is a high-quality penis extender that uses phalogenic traction to grow your shaft over several months.

Hailing from Denmark, this penis traction device, sometimes called Male Edge, is a C-E certified product, meaning European authorities have approved it for distribution across the continent. And though it ships from Europe, the manufacturers offer free shipping to the U.S., making this product one of the most affordable of its kind.

Here are a few things we really like about MaleEdge:

  • Made from 100% hypoallergenic plastic and silicone
  • Affordable compared to other products
  • Backed by the British Journal of Urology International

How to Use It

The MaleEdge penis extender utilizes a slow start-up schedule to prevent any discomfort that would discourage customers from using the device long-term.

The company recommends wearing the device over your shaft for one hour a day during the first week of use. Increase your wear-time by an hour each week until you complete the six-week start-up program. You can then increase the traction and wear-time gradually until you achieve your desired results.

How Does It Work?

MaleEdge uses the traction method to stretch your penile tissue over several months. Each week, you increase the traction force and tension the device applies to your shaft and wear it for more hours at a time. Your body begins to produce new tissue cells to accommodate the gentle stretch of the product. This process is pain-free and does not create any harmful side effects.

What You Can Gain

The Male Edge penis-stretching device can produce results such as:

  • Enlarging girth and thickness permanently
  • Straightening bent or curved penises
  • Improving erectile function

Who Should Buy It?

Men looking for an affordable, effective way to grow their penises should try MaleEdge.

Click Here To Visit The MaleEdge Website For The Lowest Price

4) SizeGenetics: Increase Penis Length and Girth
sizegenetics.png

SizeGenetics is a natural penis-enlargement device that utilizes an easy-to-use, light-weight design to produce noticeable results for your shaft. Many users consider SizeGenetics the best penis extender of its kind because it applies firmer tension to the shaft than other products without sacrificing comfort.

The European Medical Device Directive has classified this product as a Type 1 Medical Device, meaning that it meets the same safety standards as other medical-grade products. You can feel confident in your health and safety when you use the SizeGenetics device.

The SizeGenetics penis extender:

Utilizes a 58-Way Ultimate Comfort System
Has gained accreditation under the European Medical Device Directive
Is often prescribed by European plastic surgeons
Provides a money-back guarantee

How to Use It

Unlike other devices, the SizeGenetics extender does not come with a fixed treatment pattern. You can wear the device as often as you like and increase tension to suit your goals. However, most doctors recommend that you start slowly, wearing the device for an hour a day during the first week, and increasing use as you become more comfortable.

How Does It Work?

Like most penis extenders, this product uses the traction method of enlargement.

However, unlike other products, SizeGenetics utilizes a strong tension force—2,800 grams—to stretch your penis tissue. Though it provides more tension than most extenders on the market, the device comes with several interchangeable padding options to maximize comfort and security.

What You Can Gain

Men who use the SizeGenetics extender for several months have seen the following results:

  • Increased size and girth
  • Boosted blood flow to erections
  • Straightened both curved and deformed shafts

Men looking for an intense, quick-working device can benefit from the increased force and tension of the SizeGenetics penis extender.

Click Here To Visit The SizeGenetics Website For The Lowest Price

What Is a Penis Extender and Why Should You Buy It?

Two of the most frequently asked questions about penis extenders are: What are they, and why should I buy one?

Penis extenders are non-invasive devices that attach to your penis and apply tension to the shaft. They increase your penis size over time by stretching your tissue, creating painless micro-tears along your shaft. Your body produces new tissue cells to fill in these tears, adding to your shaft length in the process.

Men with penis sizes ranging from 1.5 inches to 8 inches can see positive results from using a penis extender. Many males notice a 20% to 30% increase in length and girth after completing a six-month stretching regimen.

You may also see penis extenders under names like:

  • Penis stretcher
  • Penis traction device
  • Penis-enlargement device
  • Penis enlarger

These devices all look similar and utilize the traction method to promote penis growth.

Many men struggle with the lack of confidence that comes with having a small or deformed penis. Though undergoing surgery is an effective way to improve penis size, doing so comes with pain, medical risks, and a hefty price tag.

Penis extenders utilize painless, natural processes to slowly lengthen your penis over time. Using these products is the only scientifically proven way to enlarge your penis aside from undergoing surgery.

They are much cheaper than surgical procedures, costing anywhere from $100 to $300, and have no uncomfortable side effects or risks. Better yet, you do not need a prescription from a doctor to begin using these products.

What to Look For When Buying a Penile Traction Device

You can find dozens of penis extenders on the market today, and each one offers a range of features and benefits. If you are unsure which device is right for you, consider the importance of the following features:

Medical-Grade Devices Only
Some penis stretchers utilize low-quality components that trap moisture in and around the device. As a result, these products are breeding grounds for germs and bacteria, and wearing them on your shaft can lead to infection.

The best penis extenders on the market utilize medical-grade, high-quality parts that prevent germs and bacteria from growing. All of the extenders listed above meet these requirements.

Comfort
Some penis stretchers are more comfortable to wear than others. Because you will end up wearing the device for approximately eight hours a day, you want your stretcher to fit snugly without causing pain or soreness.

Many penis extenders include added padding and foam to increase comfort. However, sometimes the padding can trap bacteria in the device and increase the risk of infection. Look for extenders that promote comfort while still adhering to medical-grade standards.

Amount of Tension
Penile traction devices provide varying amounts of tension to stretch your penile tissue. Most penis extenders allow you to adjust the pressure by tightening the ring that fits onto your shaft, and some, notably SizeGenetics, provide firmer tension than others.

While tension is a necessary component of penis enlargement, you can control how much pressure a device applies over time. The more tension a product creates in a shorter time frame, the faster your shaft will increase in size, but the more discomfort you may feel.

Money-Back Guarantee
Most penis stretcher companies offer a money-back guarantee to entice customers to buy their products. Some require you to use the product for a specified length of time, after which, if you do not see results, you can receive a full refund.

If you are unsure how well a penis extender could work for you, look for options that provide a money-back guarantee.

Customer Reviews
Reading customer reviews is an excellent way to learn about the real-life effectiveness of these products. However, you should exercise discernment when you read reviews on an actual product's website. Companies rarely include negative reviews on their sites because they do not want to dissuade customers from purchasing their products.

Instead, you should search for penis-extender reviews online and read unbiased, non-sponsored opinions from real customers. Though penis enlargers work differently for everyone, the devices with the most positive reviews may offer the best chance of success for you.

What You Should Know About Penis Stretchers Before You Buy

Though penis extenders are non-invasive, they are medical devices that will make changes to your body. You should know a few details about penis extenders before you purchase one:

  • Penis extenders work slowly: Penis extenders are not overnight, magical solutions. They require about six months of daily use, often for several hours a day, to produce noticeable results. Make sure you are willing to invest six months of your time into the process before purchasing a device.
  • Penis extenders may feel uncomfortable at first: Though the best penis extenders will not produce any pain, they will likely feel uncomfortable for the first few weeks of wear. Most males are unfamiliar with the feeling of having a device stretching their penises. You will have to endure some slight discomfort to reap the benefits of these products.
  • Penis extenders start slowly: Most penis-stretching devices have a slow start-up schedule to familiarize your body with the device's pressure and effects. As a result, you will see the fastest results several months after you begin use.
  • Penis extenders have limits: Most penis enlargement devices produce a maximum size increase of 28%. You cannot use a penis extender to grow your shaft indefinitely, so you should stop wearing the device once you achieve the maximum improvement.

Though penis extenders have a few drawbacks, they can produce amazing effects on your mental and physical well-being. Going into the process with realistic expectations will reduce any disappointment you may feel if you do not achieve your desired results.

Benefits of Using a Penile Extender

We have already mentioned some of the benefits of using the specific penis-extender devices above, but you can also reap overall benefits from using extenders. Some of the primary advantages that lead men to use these devices include:

Increase Penis Size
The #1 reason men use penile extenders is to increase penis size. Having a small shaft can affect many aspects of a man's life: their performance in the bedroom, their confidence with romantic partners, their self-esteem among other males, and even their health and wellness.

Using a penis extender is a practical way to reverse those adverse effects and create the optimal penis length.

Fix Curvatures (Peyronie's Disease)
Having a curved penis can create a range of side effects, especially regarding how well a man can please his partner. Penis stretchers can straighten the curvature of the penis by rebuilding tissue to conform to the device's shape. Straightening the penis with an extender removes the necessity of surgery to fix this issue.

Improve Erections
Penis stretching devices can also improve blood flow to the shaft, which produces fuller and harder erections. These devices can also make the head's tissue more sensitive to stimulation, helping erections last longer. Even males who are satisfied with their shaft length can benefit from experiencing longer erections.

Boost Confidence
Often, having a small or deformed shaft can reduce a man's confidence. Penis stretchers can provide that self-esteem boost that many users need to get back in the dating game, perform in the bedroom, or feel better overall.

Treating Peyronie's Disease with Penis Enlargement Extenders

Many customers use penis extenders for treating Peyronie's Disease.

Peyronie's Disease is a problem with the penis resulting from excess scar tissue inside the shaft. The scar tissue alters the shape of the shaft and causes painful curved erections.

While most men with Peyronie's Disease can still have sex, they may find the activity painful and experience problems maintaining an erection. This disease often causes stress and anxiety as well.

Doctors often recommend traction therapy as a treatment for the early stages of Peyronie's Disease, and this is the only treatment that has shown evidence to improve penis length. Physicians may instruct patients to wear penis extenders for anywhere from 30 minutes to eight hours a day to increase their penile size and correct curvature or deformity.

Please note that penis extenders cannot cause Peyronie's Disease. Though these products create tissue cells, the cells form along the shaft's length rather than inside.

Treating Erectile Dysfunction with Penis Extenders

Penis enlargement products can also provide benefits to those who experience erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to maintain an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse. Though there are several effective treatments for this problem, most of them are invasive and costly.

A study found that men who wore extenders daily for six months saw their erectile function increase by up to 36%. These results may occur because the penis stretcher makes the tissue around the shaft more sensitive to stimulation, allowing users to get an erection more easily. The extenders also promote blood flow to the shaft, contributing to erection duration and firmness.

If you experience erectile dysfunction, talk to your doctor about using a penis stretcher to help you achieve erections.

Alternatives to Penis Extenders

Though penis enlargers are some of the only products that consistently increase penis sizes and correct curvatures, you may choose to go a different route to improve your shaft and sex life. Thankfully, a few other non-surgical alternatives exist that may provide similar results to penile extenders.

Jelqing
Jelqing is a penis-stretching exercise that mimics some of the effects of penile extenders. The practice involves massaging your penile tissue to create those micro-tears that extenders produce. When you execute it correctly, jelqing can provide minimal size and length increases to your shaft.

Jelqing is not as effective as wearing a penis stretcher because it does not create consistent, regulated stretching. However, it has provided minor benefits to some men in the past. Try it out if you prefer not to purchase a stretcher.

Penis Pumps
Penis pumps—sometimes called vacuum pumps or vacuum erection devices—can benefit men who have trouble maintaining an erection. These products consist of a small plastic tube, a battery-powered pump, and a constriction ring.

To use a penis pump, place the plastic tube over your shaft and attach the pump to the tube. The pump will create a vacuum, sucking air away from and pulling blood into your member. Once you have an erection, slip the constriction ring over your penis to keep the blood in your shaft, and remove the pump. Your erection will be firmer and last longer because of the added blood flow.

Pumps are practical tools to help you get and maintain an erection, but they will not increase your penile size.

Male Enhancement Supplements
You may have seen ads for male enhancement pills that claim to increase your penile size and improve your bedroom performance. Most of these supplements do not require a prescription and contain natural ingredients that increase testosterone, which enhances sex drive. However, some supplements contain unsafe, "hidden" ingredients that could put your health at risk.

Over the counter male enhancement pills rarely gain approval from the FDA, and though they may produce minor results, check with your doctor before trying them.

Enlargement Surgery
You should view surgery as a last resort for male enlargement. Though you may achieve your desired results through a surgical procedure, you can also end up with adverse side effects and a few thousand dollars of medical bills. Most doctors will not recommend surgery until you have exhausted all other options.

Are Penis Extenders Safe to Use?

After reading all of this information about penis extenders, you may still wonder if they are safe to use.

Dozens of research studies have provided evidence of the effectiveness and safety of penis stretchers. Better yet, testimonials from men worldwide point to the visible improvements to penile size, girth, and sensitivity these products create.

Using the best penis extenders will rarely create any adverse side effects, but a few minor ones that users have noticed include:

  • Skin irritation
  • Bruising
  • Infections

You should not use these products if you have experienced blood clots in the past. If you have any underlying health conditions, make sure to talk to your doctor before beginning an enlargement regimen.

Further, you should take off your extender during physical activity and sexual intercourse to prevent penile trauma.

Top-quality penis stretchers are safe to use, but using low-quality, fake products may be unsafe and create a greater risk of developing side effects. Make sure to read reviews of your product to establish its credibility among other extenders.

Overall, the best penis extenders can create a world of difference to your erection size, firmness, and overall confidence, and you should not expect to experience any adverse effects during use.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Paid Content »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Sponsored Content, Sponsored

Paid Content

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Meticore: Negative Reviews, Real Complaints and Side Effects Read More

  2. Meticore Reviews - Scam or Meticore Weight Loss Ingredients Really Work? Read More

  3. Herpesyl Scam: Real Herpes Outbreak Support Supplement Risks Read More

  4. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews: Does It Really Work? Read More

  5. 5 Best Instant Female Arousal Pills and Sex Enhancers For Women Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation