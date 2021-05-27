May 27, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Ejaculation volume is a point of pride for many men. It reflects their masculinity and fertility, allowing a man to show off in the bedroom. Sperm volume pills offer a safe and natural way to boost your ejaculate volume. The supplements supercharge your sperm production without causing pesky side effects. That way, you can satisfy your partner time and again.
Whether you want to impress your partner, improve your fertility, or enjoy more pleasurable orgasms, sperm volume pills have you covered.
We reviewed the best semen volume pills based on several criteria, including their ingredients, brand reputation, and benefits. Next, we placed the top products in categories that highlight their strengths, such as "Best for Increasing Ejaculation Volume" and "Best for Erection Strength and Size." Here are our picks for the best semen enhancer pills of 2021.
Volume Pills are the best male enhancement pills for increasing ejaculation volume. This potent concoction optimizes male reproductive health, allowing men to increase their ejaculate up to 500%. This daily supplement will allow any man to impress the hell out of their partners with impressive erection quality and improved orgasm intensity.
Leading Edge Health, the company behind Volume Pills, only uses clinically proven natural ingredients in this dietary supplement. That includes mucuna pruriens, which researchers have found can reduce stress and increase semen quality in infertile men. Meanwhile, curculigo amplifies libido, taking your sex life to new heights.
This complete list of ingredients in Volume Pills includes:
The Volume Pills brand promises to make your sexual intercourse better in every way possible. These pills give you more control over your orgasms, contribute to firmer erections, and don't have side effects. The Volume Pills product contains a 100% natural blend of nutrients, vitamins, and aphrodisiacs.
If you want to increase your semem volume and finish like a porn star, Volume Pills deserves your consideration. The semen enhancer contains wholesome ingredients and zero fillers, additives, or dyes. You also get the benefit of a 67-day money-back guarantee with each purchase.
Semenax is the best semen volume pills for orgasm intensity. "The only thing better than sex is amazing sex" is the first sentence you'll read when you visit the Semenax website. This pill is responsible for orgasms worldwide, providing men with more intense climaxes than ever.
Semenax has also earned a reputation for increasing sperm volume naturally. It contains multiple essential nutrients for sexual function. Ingredients like muira puama and L-lysine ramp up semen production to new levels, making Semenax the ultimate semen volumizer.
While the Food and Drug Administration doesn't review claims from supplement manufacturers, Leading Edge Health has done its homework. The company found that Semenax contributes to a 70% boost in seminal fluid and a 25% increase in prostate gland fluid. All you need to do is take four pills per day, the company says, and you'll enjoy a record semen volume.
The ingredients in Semenax include:
One study about Semenax involved 63 men between the ages of 30 and 60. Half of the participants received two doses of Semenax per day, while the others got a placebo. Researchers discovered that the Semenax arm of the study produced 20% more semen.
Anyone who wants to achieve more intense orgasms should consider Semenax. The semen enhancer has a scientifically proven natural formula that can increase your semen volume and orgasm quality within days. You can also secure a 67-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on select packages.
Fertility Factor 5 is the best semen booster for male fertility. If you have male infertility, you're not alone. Researchers have found that as many as 2% of men suffer from low-quality sperm. One solution? Fertility Factor 5.
This male enhancement supplement from Leading Edge Health can restore fertility in three months. It contains all-natural ingredients that improve sperm movement and shape. This revitalized structure gives your swimmers a better chance of reaching and fertilizing an egg.
While all of the ingredients in Fertility Factor 5 are important, none contributes more to male fertility than LJ100. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed the compound to enhance men's sex lives. One study found that men who took LJ100 for three months saw a 65% improvement in sperm quality and a 95% increase in sperm count.
The ingredients in Fertility Factor 5 include:
Fertility Factor 5 can turn up the heat in your sex life, too. The ingredients magnify sexual desire and libido, giving men the stamina for all-day sexual sessions. Some users report improvements in their sexual health and more intense orgasms.
Fertility Factor 5 doesn't just increase semen volume. It makes your sperm the best version of itself. The male enhancement product contributes to increased sperm count, giving you and your loved ones the best shot at conception. The supplement also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 67-day money-back guarantee.
Performer 8 is the best semen volume pill for sexual energy and stamina. Men achieve peak testosterone levels during puberty. They maintain that production until they reach their mid-30s before experiencing a decline. As a result, many men see their energy levels and sexual stamina fall with their testosterone levels.
Performer 8 offers an all-natural solution for men looking for a pick-me-up in the bedroom. Some of Europe's most renowned scientists formulated this male enhancement supplement to supercharge male sexual health. The high-quality ingredients deliver the sexual stamina and strength men need to please their partners.
The ingredients in Performer 8 include:
Performer 8 does more than boost your testosterone levels. It can also increase sperm count and motility. Some users reported a decrease in premature ejaculation since the natural ingredient provides more control when finishing.
Each bottle of Performer comes with a clean label and authentic results. The natural ingredients have gone through extensive clinical research before ending up in your tablets. The research has minimized the chances of side effects while optimizing the dosage.
Performer 8 belongs in your medicine cabinet if you want to revitalize your testosterone production. The male enhancer can take your sexual stamina to new heights and increase sperm count. Best of all, the product comes with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.
Most men purchase Max Performer to improve their intimate encounters. The all-natural supplement also contains zinc, an essential mineral for sperm production. Zinc contributes to more potent ejaculations and increased fertility so that you can achieve conception sooner rather than later.
Silver Blade Nutrition, the company behind Max Performer, recommends taking the pills every day for three months. Then, take a one- to two-week break. The hiatus ensures that your body doesn't become immune to Max Performer and allows you to maintain peak sexual performance.
Max Performer belongs in any conversation of the best semen enhancers. The all-in-one supplement elevates sexual health through wholesome and effective ingredients. Silver Blade Nutrition even provides customers with a 100-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all purchases.
Max Performer works by relaxing the blood vessels in the penis. This effect enables more blood flow to the genitals, helping men to achieve firm and thick erections for longer. The improved sexual function serves as a shot of confidence and lends itself to more intense lovemaking sessions.The ingredients in Max Performer include:
Male Extra is the best male enhancement pill for increasing sex drive. Few male enhancement products can match the cachet of Male Extra. Ssshh Limited, the manufacturer behind the supplement, has already sold more than 12 million pills to 320,000 customers. The popularity makes Male Extra an obvious candidate for anyone looking to increase their sex drive.
Male Extra comes with a laundry list of benefits. The supplement heightens sex drive, putting you in the mood for lovemaking whenever the moment strikes. Ssshh Limited also claims that the male enhancement pill can increase orgasm intensity, confidence, erection firmness, and sexual performance.
Male Extra contains a one-of-a-kind formula featuring all-natural ingredients. It's the only product on this list to use pomegranate ellagic 40%, a powerful antioxidant that enhances circulation. One study found that men who drink pomegranate juice daily experienced a 17% improvement in blood flow to the penis.
The complete list of ingredients in Male Extra include:
Three tablets of Male Extra per day can increase your semen load and sex drive in no time. Ssshh Limited utilizes optimized dosage so that customers see results quickly. The company has yet to find any significant side effects.
Male Extra promises to make men into winners in the bedroom. The male enhancement supplement has a cutting-edge formula that sparks sexual desire and contributes to firm, long-lasting erections. People that purchase Male Extra today can secure a 100-day money-back guarantee and free, discreet shipping.
Ingredients: The best semen enhancers contain all-natural ingredients that will amplify your sperm production. The formula will work with your body instead of against it, helping to improve sperm motility and quality. Some of the most impactful dietary supplements include epimedium sagittatum, L-arginine, and L-lysine. These compounds dilate the blood vessels in the penis, improving circulation and erectile dysfunction. Semen enhancers with these ingredients not only bolster sexual performance but also contribute to higher sperm count.
Dosage: No one wants to spend their free time counting male enhancement pills. Dose optimization provides a solution, simplifying your life and saving manufacturers money during production. The process involves concentrating the dosage in semen enhancers so that you take fewer pills. For example, you could take two 10 mg male enhancement pills. Dose optimization allows you to take one 20 mg pill, providing you with the same health benefits. That's a win-win situation for you and the manufacturer. We made sure to feature products that utilize dose optimization.
Price: Expect to pay anywhere from $40 to $80 for a single bottle of semen volume pills. This price point offers the perfect balance of quality and affordability. You can get access to top-of-the-line semen enhancers that deliver increased semen volume without breaking the bank. If you want to save money on your semen enhancers, consider buying in bulk. Take Semanax, which we voted the best product for male orgasm intensity. A one-month supply costs $59.95 and includes 120 pills.
However, if you purchase a three-month supply, the price drops to $51.65 per bottle. Leading Edge Health also adds free worldwide shipping to the purchase. The 12-month supply stands out as the best value, with each bottle costing only $33.33, almost half of the original price.
Reviews: Customer reviews matter. BrightLocal, a marketing software company, found that 91% of consumers ages 18 to 34 trust reviews as much as their friends and family's recommendation. Positive reviews can make a significant difference in whether a product succeeds or flops.
We selected brands of semen enhancer pills with glowing feedback online. Customers consistently found that these brands lived up to expectations. While each user has a unique experience with their male enhancement products, these sperm volume pills work more often than not.
Brand Reputation: Companies must do more than ever to win over customers. They can't release a top-of-the-line semen enhancer and expect windfall profits. Businesses also must excel in customer service and social outreach to earn the trust and respect of consumers. We selected companies that go above and beyond the call of duty. These organizations have built strong communities from the ground up, spreading their popularity through word-of-mouth advertising. Max Performer, for example, has testimonials from customers evangelizing the sexual performance enhancer.
Money-Back Guarantee: Many men might balk at the idea of buying ejaculate-enhancing pills. Money-back guarantees offer peace of mind, allowing them to purchase the supplements knowing that they can fall back on a complete refund. If the semen enhancement pills fail to deliver on their promises, consumers don't have to worry about a financial loss.
Each male enhancement pill on our list comes with a money-back guarantee. All you have to do is contact the manufacturer and return the unused supplements. Best of all, most products have a two- or three-month risk-free trial. The introductory period gives you time to see the enhanced sperm production before potentially asking for a refund.
Vitamin C: Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, can do wonders for your immune system. It can reduce your risk for chronic diseases, mitigate high blood pressure, and lower your blood uric acid levels. The antioxidant also has noticeable benefits for men's sperm production and fertility.
Ascorbic acid combats oxidative stress in the body. This phenomenon occurs when reactive oxygen species hit harmful levels in the bloodstream. Risk factors like disease, old age, and smoking can exacerbate the condition. One study had men suffering from male infertility take two grams of ascorbic acid per day for two months. The researchers found a 92% improvement in sperm motility and a more than 100% improvement in sperm count. The supplements even reduced the number of malformed sperm cells by 55%.
Vitamin E: A steady diet of vitamin-E-rich foods can make a dramatic difference in your sperm count. The compound, which exists in fortified cereals, nuts, avocados, and soybean oil, influences sperm motility and morphology. That means that every time you have avocado toast, you're making your swimmers stronger.
Doctors may recommend vitamin E to men with decreased male fertility. The fat-soluble vitamin helps sperm move more efficiently through the seminal fluid. As a result, infertile men should see an improvement in their partner's pregnancy rates.
Amino Acids: The testes need amino acids to produce sperm. They provide the building blocks that the body needs for sperm development. Not only do amino acids contribute to faster sperm creation, but they also increase sperm volume and motility.
Amino acids come in many forms. Some of the most useful compounds for increasing semen volume include L-carnitine and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC). L-carnitine plays several supporting roles in male reproductive function, including sperm development, while NAC has antioxidant effects that improve sperm count and quality.
L-Arginine: You can find L-arginine in protein-rich foods like soybeans, turkey, pork, and dairy. The fewer of these foods you eat, the harder it is for your body to initiate spermatogenesis. Men that suffer from male infertility often consume less than eight grams of this amino acid per day. Your doctor may recommend L-arginine to revitalize your sperm count. The amino acid can restore your count to average levels of 50 to 60 million per milliliter. That's because the compound aids in cellular generation, helping the body make the proteins necessary for sperm production.
Horny Goat Weed: Horny goat weed, also known as barrenwort, ying yang huo, and epimedium sagittatum, offers an herb remedy for male infertility. The plant, which is indigenous to China, can improve semen production and sperm quality. One study found that men who took tablets combined with maca root had increased semen volume without seeing a significant difference in their hormone levels.
Barrenwort has also earned a reputation as the natural Viagra. It contains icariin, an active ingredient that mirrors sildenafil in the prescription drug. The compound inhibits phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) production, which correlates with low erection quality. Icariin enables superior blood flow to the penis, helping to mitigate erectile dysfunction.
Male enhancement supplements can work wonders for your sperm volume. You can see even greater returns on investment by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Many issues associated with low sperm counts correlate with diet and supplement intake. Some ways to increase your sperm volume include:
Note that these tips do more than contribute to more semen volume. They boost sexual health across the board. That means you should see improvements in premature ejaculation, libido, and testosterone levels in addition to stronger swimmers if you follow these tips.
If you're struggling with infertility, you should consider an ejaculation enhancer. The supplements offer a helping hand so that you can produce larger, more potent loads. The pills can also contribute to a higher sex drive and lower rates of erectile dysfunction.
Remember that every ejaculation enhancer has a unique function. For example, Max Performer endows men with firmer, thicker erections, while Performer 8 supports more sexual stamina. If you have any questions or concerns about ejaculation enhancers, make sure to talk with your primary care physician.
