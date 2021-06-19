June 19, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
With the help of sugar daddy sites, finding a mutually beneficial arrangement has never been easier.
Still, even the best sugar daddy sites aren’t perfect. From fake profiles, call girls, even stalkers, sugar matchmaking sites tend to attract con-artists and time-wasters.
That’s why this review scoured the internet to find only the safest options for readers to learn about. Whether you’re a sugar daddy looking for a fun, attractive younger woman, or a sugar baby hoping to find a wealthy man, this review covers everything there is to know about the top-rated sugar daddy sites available.
Seeking.com is one of the best and most popular Sugar daddy sites for online Sugar daddy matching. With over 10 million members, the site's popularity has spread across 139 countries. The website caters to all sorts of Sugar arrangements, whether short-term, married, platonic, and so on. Meeting from this website is secretive, and the relationship remains "no strings attached."
SeekingArrangement Features
Another interesting feature is the fact that the site is 100% free for Sugar babies. The website recognizes that Sugar daddies are (usually) the ones with the cash and can afford to pay for the subscription fee. The platform also offers a Sugar etiquette blog to support both parties in the relationship.
SugarDaddyMeet is another popular sugar matching site with certain standards in place. The website restricts the Sugar sign-up to males for Sugar daddies and females for Sugar babies. SugarDaddyMeet is also serious about attracting high-profile, wealthy males. This is why they only allow Sugar daddies from the 20 richest countries.
SugarDaddyMeet Best Features
The site has about 4.5 million members, with a slightly higher proportion of men to women, making it a great platform for women to shine.
The website has a unique format in which generous members can place a cash bid on attractive members. The bids are usually competitive and intended to win a date with the member. The website promises quick results, with most members going on a date a mere three days after creating an account.
MissTravel is perfect for women because it allows them to join and date for free. The site focuses on attracting rich traveling men who wish to find a Sugar baby to accompany them on their travels.
Miss Travel Best Features
The site has an interesting feature called "Create a Trip" that allows you to view other members, where you'll be going and what you'll be doing on the date.
Established Men is one of the safest sites that does not necessarily require men to be excessively wealthy. Instead, Sugar daddies are encouraged to be established and happy to spoil the female Sugar babies. If unable to provide wealth credentials, the men must provide honest pictures that are checked by moderators.
Established Men Best Features
The website warns about stalkers and scammers, but most established men appear to encourage developing a casual relationship. The site actively bans profiles that appear suspicious, including "escort" accounts, and is ideal for Sugar daddies who wouldn't qualify wealth wise on high-profile sites.
RichMeetBeautiful is the website for men who fall under different ranges of wealth and age. The website offers a trial membership for free and emphasizes long-term relationships with the possibility of marriage being the end goal.
RichMeetBeautiful Best Features
While most Sugar daddy sites promote casual, short-term flings, RichMeetBeautiful promotes a deeper, loving connection between a Sugar baby and Sugar daddy and, as such, matches users based on a questionnaire.
AgeMatch operates a little differently from most Sugar daddy sites. The platform refers to itself as an "age gap meetup" site and doesn't restrict accounts to older men and younger women as most Sugar sites do. Though this might be an attractive feature, members are required to pay for a premium membership to sign up.
8. Reddit Sugar Lifestyle Forum
9. Sudy App
10. Secret Benefits
11. SugarDaddyForMe.com
12. Sugardaddie.com
13. Findrichguys.com
14. Letstalksugar.com
15. EliteSingles
The article looked at a number of factors when ranking the best sugar daddy site. The most important considerations are explained below:
Gender Ratio - As with any daddy site, a good gender split is essential. Though when it comes to sugar daddy sites, a disproportionate ratio can go one of either two ways. A higher proportion of men is great for Sugar babies, while more women on the platform is an attractive feature for men.
Restrictions - Sugar daddy sites tend to restrict users more so than your typical social network site. For instance, on some sites, only wealthy men who can prove their credentials can sign up. Though this may seem unfair on the surface, it ensures the Sugar daddies on the site can fund their sugar relationship.
Safety - Safety is a big concern, more so on Sugar platforms than regular social media. As most relationships come down to money, scams and blackmail are not uncommon. That’s why all of the sugar daddy sites on this list employ an active team of moderators who ban fake accounts and ensure the safety of their members.
A: Yes, as long as the money exchanged is not used to pay for sex. Two adults of legal age are allowed to date casually and have fun. Though, the Sugar daddy should be careful who they trust as sometimes if the relationship doesn't end well, Sugar babies will resort to blackmail.
It's best not to disclose too much personal information about who you are to your Sugar babies.
A: A "sugar daddy" is usually a wealthy older gentleman able to offer financial help to an attractive and typically much younger woman. The man is often a successful CEO or businessman, while the woman is, in many cases, still in college or at least around that age.
A Sugar relationship involves the Sugar daddy offering an "allowance" either as a monthly sum or expensive gifts in exchange for conversation, fun, affection, and other dating-like activities.
A: Most young women who seek Sugar daddies do so because they need the extra cash. Surprisingly, most people who engage in these relationships see them as usual dating, only with some extra perks. The Sugar baby can be of any age, but they mostly tend to be young, sometimes even students.
A: Every relationship or arrangement will differ and depend on the people involved. Some relationships may lead to sex if both parties agree, while others can be entirely platonic.
The best advice is to make sure you're both on the same page before agreeing to a sugar relationship.
A: Sugar babies shouldn't expect the man to always look after them. Of course, it's understandable if they want their Sugar daddy to be rich. But that's not the only thing they should want in a good sugar relationship. Personality, age, appearance, support, and more are also important factors.
In some cases, a Sugar baby will require a "deposit" of sorts upfront to ensure the man is genuine. It's best to look at the Sugar daddy as someone you enjoy being with who just happens to be older and pays you for your companionship.
Are you new to the art of being a sugar daddy? Or are you baby scouting out the competition? No problem, we address all of the ins and outs of sugar daddy and sugar baby arrangements.
Sugar arrangements are not to be confused with escorting or even “hookups” Sugaring means the experienced partner (usually a man but sometimes a woman) wants to pamper and spoil a younger partner.
The younger partner gets lots of gifts, meals, and entertainment, sure! But many sugar babies enjoy these relationships because they get to meet wise, interesting, and successful men – exactly what they want.
However, not everyone is cool with the sugar dating theme. That’s why you might have to go to a niche site to find it, rather than a mainstream online dating site.
Yes, as long as you’re not arranging to have sex for money. Sex is a decision you and your partner may decide to make at some point, but no one is under any pressure to have sex because of the money or pampering.
Money or gifts are only exchanged for time and the opportunity to get to know someone attractive. Sugar daddy sites are not for the usual horny guy who wants sex for as cheap as possible.
Naturally, big cities and “rich” cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco are hotspots. But don’t underestimate big cities per state, such as Raleigh, NC, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Miami.
The price depends on a number of factors, including the region in which you live, the number of sugar babies and daddies nearby, and the “value” as determined by scarcity, competition, and of course, how happy the sugar baby makes her dates.
The latter doesn’t mean sex, but how good the sugar daddy feels after a meal, after a video chat, and after a walk through the city.
In a rich city like New York, it’s not uncommon for a baby to get an allowance of $3,000. Naturally, a smaller city or rural area would not go at the same rate. It’s also smart to diversify the allowance by accepting gifts, cash, bill payment, college tuition, wishlists, and the like.
Most of them are, including sites like Seeking, What’s Your Price, and EstablishedMen. However, sometimes you can find a sugar daddy at a non-sugar daddy dating site, such as Ashley Madison.
Still, have questions? If you have the sugar, we have the answers to these FAQs.
There are a few sugar momma or “cougar” dating sites, where older women take out and pamper younger men. Seeking is the top dog site in this regard and more reliable than all the other “Horny Rich Mom” knock off websites out there.
It’s best to verify with the website you’re interested in before finalizing a membership. Some millionaire-themed websites, for example, insist that men be millionaires.
However, other sites report that most sugar daddies are more like lifetime millionaires rather than multi-millionaires. For example, one survey found that the average income per sugar daddy was 250k a year.
It depends on the site. Top sites like Seeking to cater to bisexual dating, and men looking for men, or women for women, or even both men and women. However, for trans dating, it’s more difficult to find sugar relationships.
Sites like EliteSingles work better because it doesn’t list gender as a filter. OkCupid and Adult Friend Finder are also known to be open-minded as regards trans, non-binary, or gender fluidity.
For starters, always make sure the person you’re chatting with is verified by the site. Just because you’re a sugar daddy doesn’t mean you have to assume all sugar babies are real. It’s not the polite thing to do. It’s actually a smart move to only chat with verified sugar babies.
Proving your identity to the online dating site is not that difficult – especially for a woman who’s going to be getting lots of free stuff. Limit your messaging to unverified members and encourage visitors to sign up for a free membership with verification. After all, most sugar dating sites offer free memberships to women.
These are just some of the most awesome Sugar daddy sites you should try if you're wondering how to find a Sugar daddy. It's up to you to select the website that suits your needs the most.
Whether it's safety, wealth, long-term relationships, or anything else you're looking for in a Sugar daddy site, the top picks above are a great place to start.
