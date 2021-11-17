November 17, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
There's so much misinformation floating out there about the best supplements for muscle growth that most athletes either end up wasting money or shop pig in a poke.
The fact is that there are very few muscle building supplements that have been shown to help you build more muscle. We mean like, a handful. 99.99% of the stuff out there doesn't work or is overpriced for what it offers.
That's why we have handpicked a list of the best ones for you. These include legal steroids (completely natural and safe), hormone boosters for both testosterone and HGH, and a fat burner that in fact is a very effective muscle preserving agent.
Stay with us as we show you how to build muscle fast.
Our first pick is a legal steroid called D-Bal. D-Bal in little time has become the most popular legal steroid on the market. This is because it works and it works fast.
It was created to mimic the effects and results that one could achieve with Dianabol, the most popular oral steroid of all time. However, unlike Dianabol or any other steroid for that matter, D-Bal is completely safe and legal. It contains only natural ingredients that are known to boost lean muscle mass quickly.
In case you are skeptical, here's a fact. On average, users gain 15-25 lbs. of muscle mass on D-Bal in less than 6-months. Did we catch your fancy? Let's dive into D-Bal.
D-Bal is a supplement that is created to mimic the effects of Dianabol without any side effects. It's a legal alternative for Dianabol, which has helped many professional bodybuilders pack on lean muscle mass in record time.
Dianabol had its fans in pro bodybuilding. But over the years, most of them have switched over to legal alternatives like D-Bal because of its safety and purity. Oh yes, D-Bal does not cause any of the side effects associated with Dianabol.
It will not cause hair loss, nor is it liver toxic. It will not convert rapidly into estrogen like Dianabol does and hence, does not cause water retention or man boobs either.
You only get the mass building effects of Dianabol while cutting out everything else.
D-Bal is a versatile health supplement with many health benefits. But the biggest one is that it helps your body pack slabs of thick muscle mass and maintain muscle mass in a limited time.
1- Dramatic Mass Gain
If you look at D-Bal results, there's one common thing across all of them. That's stretch marks. When the body explodes in size, the skin finds it tough to balance the elasticity.
Within weeks of using D-Bal, you will start seeing the results in your size and muscle strength. You can expect to gain 5-15 lbs. of lean muscle mass within the third month itself. This is an unprecedented result in bodybuilding circles because no other supplement has helped users pack on this much mass in three months.
2- Brute Force Strength
One of the ways in which D-Bal increases your body's size is by increasing the storage of muscle glycogen. Glycogen is a very beneficial nutrient that acts as fuel for your muscles. The more glycogen you have, the stronger and harder your muscles become.
Also, with vast reserves of Glycogen in the muscle, your body has no dearth of muscle strength and energy. People using D-Bal often add 20-30 lbs. to their bench press and 10-20 reps in medium sets by the third month of using D-Bal.
3- Anabolic Hormones
D-Bal has a very positive impact on the levels of anabolic hormones that your body produces. We are talking about endogenous hormones, mind you. It stimulates the release of Testosterone, IGF-1 & HGH, which are all hormones for muscle building.
They help your body pack on lean muscle mass and strength and increase protein synthesis, blood flow, and nitrogen retention in the muscles. The body calls on essential amino acids to help with muscle repair and prevent muscle soreness and lactic acid buildup after weight training. The more nitrogen, the harder and bigger your muscles become. This leads to improved athletic performance as well as better sexual functions.
D-Bal is a blend of 9, handpicked, natural ingredients that work in synergy to produce the above mentioned effects. There's no one 'kind' ingredient in D-Bal.
There are many. Here's a closer look at the ingredient list.
As you can see, there are potent hormone boosters like ecdysterone and Tribulus Terrestris. There are muscle gain agents like Whey Protein Concentrate & amino acids, which increase muscle mass.
There are testosterone boosters like Vitamin D, ashwagandha, and 20-hydroxyecdysterone. You also have ingredients that boost your muscular endurance, pump up your energy levels and improve your libido.
D-Bal Pricing
D-Bal is available in two packages.
This is not a bad deal for such an effective product that builds pure lean muscle mass.
D-Bal Final Thoughts
D-Bal is top quality and effective supplement that has helped users pack on inches of pure muscle in no time at all.
It acts like a revved up version of Dianabol, the most famous steroid in bodybuilding circles. We highly recommend this if you seek a shortcut to thick muscle.
#2 - TestoPrime - Use your Body's Testosterone to Look Buff
TestoPrime is the most advanced,100% safe, and natural testosterone booster we have reviewed to date. If you are wondering why we recommend a testosterone booster for building muscle, after recommending something like D-Bal, then here's a fact.
Sometimes, all it takes is a boost in testosterone levels. Testosterone is the number one hormone for building muscle in the body. It helps you pack on lean muscle mass by triggering muscle protein synthesis and nitrogen retention in your muscles.
Any product that naturally boosts testosterone levels has the potential to increase muscle size, strength & endurance with minimal side effects. TestoPrime is the most potent of them all.
Well, where do we even begin? TestoPrime stimulates the Leydig cells of the testes to produce testosterone on its own. Most men these days struggle with low testosterone because their endocrine health is messed up due to various factors.
TestoPrime addresses all of these factors by stimulating the release of testosterone through the Pituitary-LH pathway. As a result, you can expect all the benefits associated with a high dose of exogenous testosterone with TestoPrime.
1- Increased Muscle Mass Production
Researchers have been unable so far to exactly pinpoint the connection between increased muscle protein synthesis rate and testosterone. However, there are countless studies available that show how the hormone is involved in muscle building process directly or indirectly.
This includes its ability to regulate the production of human growth hormone (HGH) & Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1). These hormones play a vital role to boost muscle growth by helping in muscle protein metabolism, recruiting amino acids & improving glucose uptake in the body.
2- Improved Recovery Times
As if building more muscle wasn't enough, TestoPrime also helps speed up muscle recovery time after intense exercise routines. It does this by stimulating blood flow to your muscles and regenerating them at a faster rate than usual.
Your body recruits vital branched chain amino acids, which work like building blocks for muscle growth. As a result, you are able to bounce back from strenuous workouts after lifting weights much quicker without muscle soreness.
3- Great mood and libido
You'd be surprised to know that testosterone is far more useful than just anabolic activities. It has a number of positive effects on your general quality of life including mood, libido, and even cognitive function.
Higher levels of testosterone are linked with higher ratings in terms of satisfaction, happiness & overall mental health. This means you experience a better sex drive and can perform better in bed.
People with low testosterone generally feel lethargic throughout the day. Even simple tasks like walking or climbing upstairs become a taxing exercise. TestoPrime ensures you feel rejuvenated and lively by the time it kicks in.
TestoPrime is a blend of 11 ingredients which total to a whopping 13 grams inactive dosage concentration. We can safely say that there's not one testosterone booster in the world that even comes close to what you get with TestoPrime.
Here's a closer look at the ingredient list.
As you can see, it's the most concentrated dose of natural testosterone boosting ingredients in one formula. It not only increases your levels of serum testosterone (total and bound), but also boosts free testosterone, which is the bioavailable fraction of the hormone.
TestoPrime Pricing
TestoPrime is a supplement that you'd want to use for 6-months at least to get the maximum benefits. It is available at some throwaway prices when you buy in bulk.
Here's an overview.
It works out to be really cheap when you buy TestoPrime online in bulk, which is a steal if you ask us.
TestoPrime - Final Thoughts
TestoPrime is probably the best and easiest way to skyrocket your body's ability to produce lean muscle cells. Also, you get all the other benefits associated with high T.
There's mood, libido, fat loss, energy, and cognitive performance. Try it. It's the only T booster that comes with a lifetime guarantee.
Now that we have recommended the best testosterone booster in the world, it's time to look at the other anabolic hormone that will play a critical role in helping our bodies produce new muscle cells by recruiting satellite cells.
We are talking about human growth hormone, known in short as HGH or GH. The growth hormone booster we recommend is HyperGH 14X.
HyperGH 14x is the most potent and powerful HGH booster on the market. Thanks to its unique combination of ingredients such as L-Arginine, ornithine, lysine, GABA, Lion's Mane, and Vitamin B12, it can produce GH spikes as intense as 400% at times.
An unsaid secret of the world of fitness and cinema is that the biggest names are regular GH users. That's because GH is the fountain of youth. While we are focusing primarily on the muscle building capabilities of the hormone, it also offers a bevy of other health benefits.
Here's a look.
1 - Muscle Cells that you will carry forever
There's something called 'Keepable Gains' in the bodybuilding industry. In simple terms, this means the muscle growth that you can retain even when you stop using a steroid or a supplement. Think of GH as an automated signal that will use amino acids and nuclei to build muscle.
Muscle tissue that's more than intracellular water and which you can keep easily without using more supplements to maintain it. That's the kind of quality muscle growth that you gain with HyperGH 14X.
This can be attributed to its ability to boost satellite cells which are invisible factories that build muscle.
2 - Fat Loss from Stubborn areas
An increase in GH will automatically alter the levels of two enzymes that are associated with metabolism and fat loss in the human body. These enzymes are called lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL).
HyperGH 14X increases these two enzymes so much so that you can burn fat easily even in the most stubborn parts of your body.
3 - Mood, Skin, Confidence
When your levels of endogenous growth hormone increase, it has a positive influence on all aspects of your life.
You will feel better, look younger and have plenty of confidence. GH has also been known to help us sleep deeper which means that we will be getting far more rest than usual once we start using the HGH supplement.
HyperGH 14x is the most advanced blend of ingredients in any HGH supplement. It works by stimulating the pituitary gland to produce growth hormones. But that's not all. There are some amazing ingredients that offer a bevy of health benefits that go beyond GH increase.
Here's a closer look at the ingredient list.
There's GABA which increases neurotransmitters that will help you relax. There's colostrum which is a natural peptide that has been used for decades to treat digestive and autoimmune disorders.
There's phosphatidyl choline which improves cognitive abilities and moods, and there are plenty of other amino acids. There's TT, Deer Antler Velvet as well.
HyperGH 14X Pricing
For an all-natural growth hormone stimulating formula, HyperGH 14x is quite affordable. One bottle is priced at $79.99 which is a one month supply. The company also offers discounts on bulk purchases.
A 3-month supply is priced at just $205.99, whereas you can get a 6-month supply for $384.99.
HyperGH 14X - Final Thoughts
HyperGH 14X offers the best blend of ingredients to increase human growth hormone levels. It can promote muscle growth, burn fat and get plenty of health benefits.
This supplement has helped thousands of men and women achieve some amazing results in their fitness journeys. We highly recommend that you check it out.
The final ingredient in our best supplements for muscle growth is actually not a muscle builder at all. It is a muscle preserver.
There's something that you must know about muscle growth. When your body is rapidly gaining lean body mass, there's a distinct possibility that you might gain fat and water too.
Clenbutrol is a fat burner primarily, which helps you gain lean mass without an increase in body fat. It is a non-stimulant based alternative to Clenbuterol, the most potent fat burner used by professional bodybuilders.
So it's safer and has zero side effects.
As we mentioned, there are multiple ways in which you can use Clenbutrol to meet your fitness goals.
It's a fat burner, a muscle preserver, and an avascularity booster. Take your pick. Here's a closer look at the most obvious benefits.
1- Peels away fat and water
Clenbutrol contains a blend of potent fat burners that help you peel away fat and water from the most stubborn parts of your body.
Have you ever seen pro bodybuilders and influencers who look ripped year round with great muscle definition and no water/fat? That's because they use a cocktail of chosen supplements.
Clenbutrol can help you stay aesthetic while you gain tons of muscle.
2- Increases vascularity
The real icing on the cake for an aesthetic physique is vascularity.
When you have a vascular body with visible surface veins, your muscles look ripped and attractive even if they're not defined.
Clenbutrol contains ingredients that help improve the appearance of veins in your upper arms and thighs. It increases Nitric Oxide levels which make the veins look pumped, while the increased fat loss improves the visibility of the veins as well.
3- Preserves muscle
If you have just used D-Bal and gained more fat and water than you'd have wanted, then you can quickly use Clenbutrol to strip the extra water and fat while preserving your hard-earned muscle.
The ingredients in this supplement help you chisel away at the excess, but also keep the muscles intact. This way, you can maintain the size while losing the fluff.
What are the ingredients in Clenbutrol?
A lot of users are thrown off by the name and imagine this to be a synthetic fat burner, like the asthma drug. But in case you didn't notice, there's a missing 'E'.
This is Clenbutrol, a 100% natural fat burner. The ingredients are as follows -
As you can see, there's Guarana, Garcinia & Citrus peel, all ingredients that are proven to boost the metabolism and suppress your appetite. You will not even notice how you lose weight with Clenbutrol.
Clenbutrol Pricing
Clenbutrol is priced at $61.99 for a one month supply and it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.
The company ships worldwide and they offer discounted prices when you buy in bulk. For instance, if you buy two bottles at $123.98, you get the third bottle for free. That's a great deal.
Clenbutrol - Final Thoughts
Clenbutrol might come across as a unique addition to this list of fat burners. But be rest assured that it's a very purposeful one. It helps in preserving muscle while stripping away fat and water.
It works great when stacked with D-Bal or TestoPrime as well.
How to select the best supplements for muscle growth?
As we said at the onset, there's so much hype in the health supplements industry that it is next to impossible for someone who's new to this, to navigate their way through it, without wasting money.
That's why we made things easy for you with this simple-to-follow guide to the most important factors that you must focus on when looking at the best muscle building supplements.
The Muscle growth mechanism
It is very important that you understand the exact muscle growth mechanism by which a muscle building supplement works before you give it a try.
For instance, a creatine monohydrate supplement is needed by bodybuilders and athletes to help them gain strength and muscle faster. The mechanism behind this benefit is that creatine monohydrate enables your muscles to produce more energy from carbohydrates during intense exercise sessions. This way, you have an increased supply of energy for longer workout times. Creatine Monohydrate can also help with muscle growth.
Whey Protein Powder, on the other hand, works differently. It triggers an anabolic response from the body by stimulating the body's protein synthesis. Basically, your muscle tissue is starving for nutrition after workouts. Whey Protein Supplements which contains essential and non essential amino acid is the best nourishment for growth.
Hormone stimulators will help do everything. They can work to increase protein synthesis as whey protein isolate does, boost blood flow during pre-workout like specific amino acids do, and boost muscle gains and overall body weight.
So what you need to do is, research the mechanism behind each supplement that catches your eye - how does it achieve its benefits? How can it benefit your muscle building efforts? Only then should you decide if this product is worth buying
The Ingredients
The Ingredients in the best muscle building supplements can make or break a supplement, so it's important that you pay attention to this.
To begin with, try and stay away from supplements that contain fillers such as maltodextrin, fructose, and dextrose. These ingredients are just empty calories which can be harmful if taken in excess.
Muscle growth is a tricky space. While you definitely need ingredients like Whey Protein, a beta alanine supplement, and amino acid, which can play a vital role in anabolism, you have to be wary of synthetic hormone modulators like SARMs which can in fact be worse than anabolic steroids themselves.
Here's a checklist to use.
Look for brands that have all natural ingredients in sufficient doses.
The Brand
One good thing about all the competition in the health supplements industry is that it is impossible for brands to peddle substandard products and survive for long.
We live in the age of information and it's only a matter of time before unscrupulous brands are discovered.
That's why we pick supplements from brands like Leading Edge LLC & Wolfson Berg, who have a flawless reputation. Both these brands have a product catalog with more than 25-30 products. None of them have a shady reputation.
Q. What's the best supplement for muscle growth?
A. The one that has the highest level of quality is backed by a great brand and helps you achieve your muscle growth goals without triggering harmful side effects. You can pick anyone from this list. D-Bal, HyperGH 14X, they all work great.
Q. What helps build muscle fast?
A. If you are looking purely at building muscle, then D-Bal and TestoPrime are our top picks.
If there's one supplement that can help you build muscle fast, it's D-Bal. This product is the closest thing to Dianabol you'll ever find.
It will build pure muscle mass, that too in a span of weeks. If you are looking for overall health benefits, such as mood, energy, and fat loss, do consider the hormone boosters like TestoPrime & HyperGH 14X.
