Bibb, Budish, Faith Leaders to Hold Covid "Day of Remembrance" Tuesday 

- Courtesy University Hospitals
- University Hospitals has a record high number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and local faith leaders will join Tuesday evening at Cleveland Music Hall to remember all those who have died from Covid-19.
The "Day of Remembrance and Resilience" will be an opportunity, according to a city news release, not only to reflect on the lives of those who have perished, but to honor medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers, celebrate survivors, and chart a path forward.
The event will take place at 7:00 p.m., with remarks from faith leaders and Covid survivors. But Cleveland will mark the Day of Remembrance in additional ways. An hour before the ceremony, downtown buildings and bridges will be lit with an amber light as a symbol of solidarity and perseverance.
Per City Hall, "hospitals, schools, community centers, government agencies and businesses are encouraged to display the names of those impacted by COVID-19 throughout the day." A number of local churches will also hold prayer services at noon to mark the occasion.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Ohio has seen more than 2.6 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 37,000 deaths. The City of Cleveland has reported 927 deaths
, but only one in the last 30 days.
