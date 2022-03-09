Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 09, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Bibb to Deliver First State of the City Address at Maltz Performing Arts Center April 13 

By
click to enlarge Mayor Justin Bibb speaks at Tower City in preparation for the NBA All-Star weekend, (1/31/22). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Mayor Justin Bibb speaks at Tower City in preparation for the NBA All-Star weekend, (1/31/22).

Mayor Justin Bibb will deliver his first State of the City address on the evening of April 13 to mark his first 100 days in office. The event will be presented by the City Club of Cleveland and held at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, where Bibb attended law school.

"I’m looking forward to celebrating my first 100 days in office with the residents of Cleveland as we reflect on this moment of transition and transformation in our city," Bibb said in a news release. "Civic participation and dialogue is what makes democracy work and I can’t wait to engage with residents from every ward on this special evening."



In keeping with City Club tradition, a Q&A will follow the mayor's remarks. In a break from tradition, however, questions must be submitted ahead of time via an online form.

Direct questions from residents were a key component of the 2021 mayoral debates, and City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop said they've been a "hallmark" of City Club forums since the organization's inception. 

"We’re grateful to the Mayor and our partners for the opportunity to highlight neighborhood voices as part of the State of the City," he said. "We’re looking forward to a wonderful evening."

The event will be free and open to the public, though tickets will be required and can be reserved at the Maltz Performing Arts Center website. The remarks will also be livestreamed on the City Club's website.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Man Wanted for Stabbing of Broadview Heights Police Officer Found Dead in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

  2. The City of Cleveland’s Paint Program Could Use a Fresh Coat as Residents Cite Costly Labor and Slow Voucher Approval Process Read More

  3. Cleveland Heights Passes Resolution Supporting Medicare for All Read More

  4. CSU Board of Trustees Will Not Vote on Law School Name Change Before Commencement Read More

  5. University Circle Starbucks is Fourth Cleveland Store that Wants to Form a Union Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 13

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 14

  • Staff Pick
    Henry Rollins @ Mimi Ohio Theatre

    • Tue., March 15
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation