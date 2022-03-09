Bibb to Deliver First State of the City Address at Maltz Performing Arts Center April 13 

click to enlarge
- Sam Allard / Scene
- Mayor Justin Bibb speaks at Tower City in preparation for the NBA All-Star weekend, (1/31/22).
Mayor Justin Bibb will deliver his first State of the City address on the evening of April 13 to mark his first 100 days in office. The event will be presented by the City Club of Cleveland and held at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, where Bibb attended law school.
"I’m looking forward to celebrating my first 100 days in office with the residents of Cleveland as we reflect on this moment of transition and transformation in our city," Bibb said in a news release. "Civic participation and dialogue is what makes democracy work and I can’t wait to engage with residents from every ward on this special evening."
In keeping with City Club tradition, a Q&A will follow the mayor's remarks. In a break from tradition, however, questions must be submitted ahead of time via an online form
.
Direct questions from residents were a key component of the 2021 mayoral debates, and City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop said they've been a "hallmark" of City Club forums since the organization's inception.
"We’re grateful to the Mayor and our partners for the opportunity to highlight neighborhood voices as part of the State of the City," he said. "We’re looking forward to a wonderful evening."
The event will be free and open to the public, though tickets will be required and can be reserved at the Maltz Performing Arts Center website
. The remarks will also be livestreamed on the City Club's website.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.