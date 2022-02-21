Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 21, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Big Time Rush Headed To Blossom in July 

By
Big Time Rush - JORDAN KNIGHT
  • Jordan Knight
  • Big Time Rush
Earlier today, the pop super-group Big Time Rush announced the dates of its forthcoming Forever Tour. The trek comes to Blossom on July 8.

Triller Billboard Chart Topper Dixie D’Amelio will join the group on tour as a special guest. Forever Tour is Big Time Rush’s first official tour since reuniting; it's been 8 years since the band was last together in official capacity.



“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” says the band in a statement. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you.”

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at noon on Wednesday. Tickets to the Big Time Rush concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Music News »

Trending

Speaking of Big Time Rush, Blossom

Latest in Music News

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Diego Figueiredo and Nellie McKay To Play 50th Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival Read More

  2. Chris Stapleton Bringing All-American Road Show to Blossom on July 7 Read More

  3. Cleveland’s the Katy Releases Album and Music Video in Anticipation of Upcoming Live Performance at Akron Art Museum Read More

  4. Phish Coming to Blossom in August Read More

  5. Kent BeatleFest Returns on Feb. 18 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Greensky Bluegrass @ Agora Theatre

    • Tue., Feb. 22

  • Staff Pick
    Open Turntable Tuesday @ The Winchester

    • Tuesdays

  • Staff Pick
    Mitsuko Uchida Returns @ Severance Music Center

    • Thu., Feb. 24
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation