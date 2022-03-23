Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 23, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Bird Adds 100 E-Bikes to Cleveland Scooter Fleet 

By
click to enlarge E-bike babyyyyy - BIRD GLOBAL
  • Bird Global
  • E-bike babyyyyy

Bird, the global micro mobility company famous for its electric scooters, has added 100 electric bikes to its fleet of rentable micro transit vehicles in Cleveland. The Bird e-bikes arrived yesterday and now join Lime, which currently has between 100 and 200 e-bikes for rent in Cleveland and hopes to get up to 400 later in 2022.

Bird's blue e-bikes are pedal assist and have a motor built into the frame. By ordinance, the max speed for the e-bikes in Cleveland is 20 mph, but reaching higher speeds on an e-bike requires far less effort than on your standard-issue bicycle, because the motor is helping out your legs.



As with the e-scooters, e-bikes are meant to be ridden only in the street, not the sidewalk, and need not be deposited in specific locations when customers complete their rides. (But our friends who use wheelchairs have kindly asked that you not be a jackass and leave them in the middle of the sidewalk when you're done.)

The Bird bikes can be accessed via mobile application. They cost $1 to "unlock" and then 45 cents per minute for the duration of the trip, (meaning that they are optimized for very short rides). Lime is the slightly cheaper option, at 35 cents per minute after the $1 unlock fee.

Having a bounty of convenient, affordable transit options available should be the goal of any city, and Mayor Justin Bibb registered his enthusiasm in a brief statement welcoming the Bird bikes and championing sustainable transit alternatives.

E-bike sales are on the rise at area bike shops, too, and that trend is likely to continue if gas prices remain this high. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Close Reading of Dee and Jimmy Haslam's Statement on Trading for Deshaun Watson Read More

  2. Dan O'Malley Will Resign from Lakewood City Council to Accept Port Authority Board Seat Read More

  3. CSU Men's Basketball Coach Dennis Gates Taking Head Coaching Job at Mizzou Read More

  4. Ohio Officials Hold Summit to Prepare for Ukrainian Refugees Read More

  5. Former Cuyahoga County Sheriff Gerald McFaul Dies at the Age of 87 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., March 25

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Sat., March 26

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Mon., March 28
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation