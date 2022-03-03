Boat Show Coming to I-X Center March 17-20 

Emanuel Wallace / Scene

The Mid America Boat Show, 2015

The annual Cleveland Boat Show is returning to the I-X Center March 17-20 for four days of maritime festivities. Fifty thousand visitors from the region are expected to attend after the pandemic scuttled the 2021 event and postponed this year's show from its usual January dates.According to Michelle Burk, the president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, the show is designed not only to showcase a wide array of boats, but to welcome new boat owners to the boating lifestyle. The pandemic saw record boat sales, and vendors from boat brands and adjacent industries will be on hand to sell products and provide entertainment.Visitors can expect sailing simulations, food trucks, demonstrations from fishing pros and a variety of family activities, including lawn games, magic shows and the popular 'Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel' performance. Plus, a bunch of on-site grub."Overall, our exhibitors and attendees will enjoy the widest selection of meals, snacks and beverages we’ve had at our show," Burke said in a press release. "It’s all part of our expanded efforts to create a host of exciting experiences for boating families that come to get ready for summer."The show will be open Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $16 online and $18 dollars at the door, with discounts for seniors and military members. Kids seven and under get in free.***