Build the Pho, a Vietnamese Café, to Open at Uptown in Late March 

click to enlarge
- Google Maps
- Future home of Build the Pho
Before the close of March, there will be a new lunch and dinner option at Uptown in University Circle. Build the Pho (11440 Euclid Ave., 216-999-7090), as the name suggests, will be a build-your-own-bowl-style Vietnamese noodle shop. The restaurant currently is wrapping construction on the former Bamboo Garden space on Euclid. The new eatery is owned by Sheng Long Yu, who also operates Shinto, Kenko Sushi, Dagu Rice Noodle, Hell’s Fried Chicken, and recently announced
an ambitious Asiatown food hall.
The streamlined menu will offer a handful of starters like spring rolls, summer rolls, seafood egg rolls and fried fish cakes. Pho fans can design their own bowls starting with the broth, a choice of beef or vegan. For noodles, there are rice noodles, egg noodles or vermicelli. In terms of proteins, all the standards are available, such as rare beef, beef brisket, tendon, tripe and meatballs, but also tofu, sliced chicken and shrimp. These items can be combined as well. Included in the deal are the usual toppings, garnishes and sauces.
In addition to the pho, there are a few Vietnamese rice dishes topped with grilled pork chops, grilled chicken and grilled steak.