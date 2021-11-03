November 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Ask any delta-8 user, and they will tell you about its fantastic benefits. Delta-8 THC is not as potent as delta-9 THC. But at the same time, delta-8 gives you a nice steady high, which is what every cannabis user loves.
Additionally, this cannabinoid does not have any of the side effects that delta-9 is infamous for — acute anxiety and extreme paranoia. The side effects of delta-9 are not pleasant at all and are, in fact, a deterrent for many users of cannabis.
Furthermore, you can buy weed online legally in most states in America. So, it is no wonder delta-8 is increasingly getting popular in the cannabis community.
1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Site for Buying Legal Weed
2. BudPop: Most Potent
3. Hollyweed CBD: Best for High-Grade CBD Flower
4. Delta Extrax: Best for Delta-8 Carts
5. Diamond CBD: Best Collection of Hemp Products
As one of the top legal sites for selling weed, Exhale Wellness is easily among the best. The cannabis brand from California tests its products from third-party labs and uses organic hemp.
The collection of products on Exhale's online store is also impressive. The delta-8 products include gummies, cartridges, flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, cigarettes, and disposable vape carts.
The full-spectrum delta-8 THC from Exhale is both flavorful and potent. So, it is no wonder this cannabis brand has found a place in top publications such as Forbes, LA Times, and Observer.
Exhale ships all of its products to states in the U.S. where hemp is legal, and you can also keep track of your order with the tracking number. This cannabis brand also has a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of your orders, which is fantastic.
Customers of Exhale Wellness speak very highly of the customer service and the potency of the products.
The premium weed from BudPop is a hit among the buyers, and the brand has found its way to being featured in Forbes and LA Times.
BudPop's delta-8 products include gummies, flower, and vape cartridges.
The delta-8 flowers and gummies, in particular, are very potent, and BudPop famously infuses the flowers with premium delta-8 THC instead of spraying it, making it flavorful with a natural hemp taste.
This cannabis brand also has several deals, including free giveaways, special offers, and once-in-a-lifetime deals.
BudPop ships to states where delta-8 is legal within 48 hours of order placement. Also, the brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee
In addition, the customer reviews of BudPop are very positive. Many of the customers talk about the natural flavor of these products.
If you love delta-8 flowers, Hollyweed’s offerings are perfect for you. They come from naturally grown hemp, are non-GMO, and have less than 0.3% THC.
Fun Fact – Hollyweed CBD is the brand behind changing the iconic Hollywood sign to Hollyweed in 2017. And the brand has found a place among the top, being featured in Vanity Fair and Time.
This online cannabis store also has other premium hemp products, including quickies, flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, carts, edibles, and soft gels.
Also, you will have CBD options such as body lotions, oils, and a relief salve.
You will love that Hollyweed ships anywhere within the U.S. where hemp is legal. Orders are free for economy shipping, while priority shipping entails a flat shipping rate of $7.50.
Additionally, Hollyweed has a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee, so you will have no problems returning your orders or getting a refund.
Delta Extrax is a key player in the online sale of weed. This North American-based brand uses organic hemp and tests its products at third-party labs to ensure the highest quality of weed.
In terms of product selection, Delta Extrax has a good collection of delta-8 products, which include cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, hemp-infused flower, and tinctures.
Delta Extrax also has a good selection of delta-9 and 10 products if you are interested. Additionally, there are several CBN and CBG products, so there is something for everyone in this cannabis store.
Unless you live in a state where hemp is illegal, Delta Extrax ships to all states in the U.S. However, unless the team at Delta Extrax sent you the wrong order, you cannot return or get a refund.
Still, customers of Delta Extrax talk highly about the brand, and the delta-8 and delta-10 cartridges seem to be a hit among the buyers.
If you like variety with your weed, Diamond CBD has an impressive selection of products. Diamond CBD has won the hearts of cannabis users in America, so you will see them on CNN and CNBC, among others.
Diamond CBD also takes the trophy for the most variety of weed products. They have delta-8 and delta-10 products, CBD products, and products made with CBD isolate and CBG.
A fantastic feature of the Diamond CBD website is that you can shop according to ingredients, categories, strength of the weed, popular products, new arrivals, and many more.
Diamond CBD is also one of the few cannabis brands with several reward programs, including affiliate and wholesale programs.
If you are curious about Diamond CBD's shipping policy, they ship to hemp-legal states, and orders over $100 are shipped free within the U.S. Diamond CBD has a 30-day return and refund policy. However, it only applies to specific products.
Customers of Diamond CBD have nothing but positive things to say about the variety and the potency of the products.
This cannabis brand aims to push the limits of hemp innovatively and has very successfully done so. Moonwlkr famously uses all cannabinoids for its products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, etc.
Moonwlkr's offerings include delta-8 THC vape cartridges, edibles, disposables, and vapes accessories.
The CBD-Ashwagandha combo of weed products from Moonwlkr is also very popular in the cannabis community, and this brand is one of the few that has CBG products.
You will also love that this cannabis brand has several educational resources on its site. As expected, Moonwlkr tests its products from third-party labs to ensure the highest quality and flavor.
Moonwlkr ships all orders above $50 for free in the U.S. The 30-day return and refund policy is also something you will appreciate. Overall, this cannabis brand has many 5-star, positive reviews from its loyal customer base.
This Florida-based cannabis brand has premium CBD products in its inventory. The brand famously uses 99.6% pure CBD isolate for enhanced quality and maximum potency. Of course, it also uses organic hemp and tests its weed to ensure the highest quality.
The CBD products from Blue Moon Hemp Co include gummies, gel caps, tinctures, salves, and shatter.
In addition, there are special CBD oils for your pets as well.
Blue Moon Hemp Co also has a good number of delta-8 products, which include cartridges, dabs, gummies, flowers, and gel caps.
Blue Moon Hemp Co's special discount for those in the military is also worth mentioning. Additionally, the risk-free trial from this cannabis brand is a fantastic offer you do not want to miss.
Orders from Blue Moon Hemp Co above $99 do not carry a shipping fee within the U.S., and they also offer a 30-day return and refund policy if you are not satisfied with your order.
Overall, Blue Moon Hemp Co enjoys many positive reviews from its customers.
3Chi is the brand to choose if you need cannabis products with specific effects. This cannabis brand from Indiana has solid biochemist-formulated products, which makes them a total standout.
In terms of product variety, 3Chi's collection will not disappoint you. You have options, which include several delta-8 products, CBN, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO, and THCV products.
You will also love the delta-8 cookies and brownies from 3Chi.
An interesting feature of 3Chi's products is the ability to choose a focused blend for different needs. So, whether you need a product for promoting calmness, improving sleep, enhancing focus, or soothing pain, you will find it here.
3Chi does not charge a shipping fee for orders above $99 within the U.S., and if you made a purchase from their site, you can contact them within ten days for a refund. Additionally, their customer service team is accessible to take care of any concerns.
Customer reviews of 3Chi are very positive, and many talk about the premium quality of the products.
Contrary to other cannabis brands with a multitude of product collections, Just Delta is dedicated to delta-8 THC products. This Florida-based cannabis store uses organic hemp and lab tests its products, too.
Just Delta has just two products in its inventory — gummies and cartridges. However, both of the products come in several flavors, so you will not be disappointed. Also, these delta-8 gummies pack a punch with 1,000mg of delta-8 THC.
This cannabis company ships to all hemp-legal states in the U.S., and you can also track your orders, as the online store gives you a tracking number. In addition, the 30-day return and refund policy will be especially handy if you are not 100% satisfied with your order.
Just Delta has fantastic reviews from its clients, with most of them praising the unbeatable potency of their products.
If you want something rare to experience with cannabis, welcome to Area 52. This innovative cannabis company will help you alienate your mind from stress.
Area 52 uses THCV, delta-8, HCH, CBG, and CBN, which makes their weed collection very impressive and potent. In terms of products, Area 52 has gummies, THC concentrates, tinctures, and cartridges.
Each of these products from Area 52 is highly potent and works exceptionally fast. You will also love that this cannabis brand tests its weed from third-party labs and does not include heavy metals or bleach in their products.
All orders from Area 52 above $110 get free priority shipping in the U.S. Unless you live in one of the few states where hemp is illegal, you can order from Area 52 without any problem.
If your product is still half–full, you can ask for a refund from the friendly team at Area 52. And of course, the brand has fantastic customer reviews on several online platforms.
Koi CBD is one of the best cannabis brands that has premium weed in several categories. This online weed company also has fantastic reward programs for veterans.
On Koi CBD's site, you will find a variety of CBD products, including balms and gels, skincare, tinctures and shots, bath and body oils, gummies and softgels, special formula for pets, and inhalers.
Koi CBD also has a good number of delta-8 products in its weed inventory that includes pot rocks, gummies, hemp flower, and tinctures.
In addition, Koi CBD has several flavors in each category, so you have many options.
Koi CBD has free shipping for all orders above $35 within the U.S., and there are several shipping options, including those for APO/FPO addresses. This online cannabis company has a 100% satisfaction policy, so you can easily return your order and get a refund, too.
Several customers of Koi CBD talk highly about the impressive selection of weed products, their potency, and their unrivaled flavor.
Extract Labs is an award-winning cannabis brand that is run by a veteran. In addition, the company also tests its products at a third-party lab and uses organic hemp from Colorado.
At this online cannabis store, you will find a number of CBD products, including tinctures, topicals, softgels, isolates, gummies, and concentrates.
In addition, there are several CBN, CBG, and CBC products, and there are also CBD products for your pets.
Another fantastic feature of Extract Labs is their collection of CBD coffee, chocolate, and bath bombs. Extract Labs truly believes in making you experience CBD in every possible way.
If you are in the U.S. and your order from Extract Labs is $60 or more, you will get free shipping. You can also return products and get a refund, but you will have to pay the handling fees.
Extract Labs’ customers have posted great reviews about the potency and flavor of the products and the impressive service.
Skyhio proves you do not have to pay a fortune to enjoy the goodness of weed. This cannabis company rightfully states that it has west coast hemp with midwest prices.
If you are wondering about what Skyhio has to offer, they have several products, which include THC vape cartridges, gummies, tinctures, syringes, THC oil, CBC isolate, CBN distillate and powder, and CBG isolate and distillate.
You will also love the delta-8 cookies, brownies, and cereal treats from Skyhio, as they are quite potent and flavorful since they come from organic hemp.
Another fantastic deal from Skyhio is that they offer free shipping on all orders within the U.S. However, unless the team at Skyhio sent you a wrong order, you cannot return them or get a refund.
Nevertheless, Skyhio's customers seem pretty satisfied with its products as well as the excellent service.
At Bearly Legal Hemp Co, you will find regular delta-8 products and so much more. This online cannabis store is truly a gem if you want to enjoy cannabis unconventionally.
You will find a wide range of delta-8 smokeables, vape carts, gummies, and edibles. Furthermore, Bearly Legal Hemp Co also has an impressive product range with rare and exotic ingredients. For instance, the THCO and HHC product ranges are something you will not find in other online stores.
A unique feature about HHC products from Bearly Legal Hemp Co is that they are legal in all 50 states in the U.S. So now, you can enjoy weed irrespective of your location, thanks to Bearly Legal Hemp Co.
This cannabis company ships all orders above $50 for free, and it also has a very flexible policy on returns and refunds. So, unless you have crossed the 30-day mark, you can avail of the opportunity.
Bearly Legal Hemp Co is a recipient of several review medals attesting that its customers are extremely happy.
Everest is one of the cannabis brands that target relaxation with its weed products. This cannabis company uses organic hemp with zero pesticides and no GMOs. You will also love that Everest’s products are lab tested for purity and potency.
In terms of products, Everest has a handful of delta-8 products, which include gummies, vape cartridges, and oil. Additionally, there is also a CBD roll-on. Everest's delta-8 products are very distinct due to their blue aesthetics.
All of Everest's products have less than 0.3% of THC, which is within the legal limit.
If you are wondering about Everest's shipping policy, it has free shipping for all of its orders within the U.S. Returns and refunds at Everest are also straightforward, so you will have no issues.
Overall, Everest's customer reviews are very positive, which shows the customers are satisfied.
Hometown Hero CBD is one of the most popular weed brands and has found a place in top publications, including Forbes, Vice, and the NY Times. Of course, this online weed store has an impressive collection of weed products.
On Hometown Hero CBD’s online store, you will have several choices of delta-8 products, such as gummies, carts, flowers, disposables, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals, and bundles. You will also love the CBG/CBD flowers and bundles that Hometown Hero CBD has in its inventory.
Hometown Hero CBD also has a fantastic veteran support program that is worth mentioning.
This Texas-based cannabis brand ships all across the U.S. within 24 hours, and for every order that is $50 and above, Hometown Hero CBD does not charge shipping fees. If you are interested, the brand also ships its products to international customers.
Hometown Hero CBD does not entertain returns or refunds unless it is a special case. However, this cannabis company is known for its excellent customer service, so you can always get in touch with a friendly team.
Eighty Six is not a new brand in the cannabis sphere. However, a cannabis company from California has been making waves due to its innovative take on classic weed flavors.
The delta-8 gummies and chocolates from this brand are quite popular among its loyal customer base. Additionally, Eighty Six also has a good selection of sugar edibles that are potent and flavorful as well. Other weed products available at this online store include cartridges and disposables.
Eighty Six ships to all hemp-legal states in the U.S. at a flat shipping rate. However, the brand does not accept any refunds or returns. But, if your weed order was defective or damaged, you can contact the team.
Customer reviews of this cannabis company are very positive, which shows their satisfaction with the brand.
Several cannabis brands have hemp or hemp-infused flower in their product lineup. However, the hemp flower from this Georgia-based cannabis brand is exceptional in its flavor. ATLRx also has several reward programs, including affiliate, wholesale, and white label.
The hemp flower from ATLRx comes in several strains and weights, making it a total standout, and other delta-8 products from this online weed store include gummies in several strengths.
ATLRd also has several CBD products and oil drops, as well as a number of educational resources on its website.
This online weed store will ship to your location for a flat shipping fee if you are in the U.S. ATLRx believes in a 100% customer satisfaction policy, so you can return and refund your orders within 30 days.
ATLRx has several reviews from satisfied customers on its site as well as third-party websites.
Treetop Hemp Co has one of the best wholesale programs, and it has teamed up with Hemp Living USA to make this possible. So, if you like unbeatable deals while purchasing weed, you need to check out this cannabis online store.
You have several options from which to choose, including delta-8 and delta-10 cartridges, gummies, and disposables. You will also find several disposables that have CBD and delta-8 combinations.
Treetop Hemp Co ships to U.S. states where hemp is legal. However, for returns and refunds for orders, you need to reach out to the team.
Mystic Labs is also an online cannabis brand that has a great selection of premium delta-8 products. This brand is also based in Florida and tests its products for purity and potency.
You can buy delta-8 gummies, oils, and vape juices, and Mystic Labs also has several trifecta products, which include gummies and shots. These two products contain Kratom, delta-8, and CBD, making them potent and perfect if you want a steady high.
Furthermore, Mystic Labs has free standard shipping for all orders above $75. This cannabis company is among the few that ship to all 50 states in the U.S., provided the product bought is legal in your state. The brand also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can easily return and refund your orders.
Customer reviews of Mystic Labs are very positive, which shows users have been satisfied.
The simple answer is yes. Weed, or specifically delta-8, is legal to buy in most states in the U.S. Ever since Colorado and Washington legalized weed in 2012, the use and sale of weed have come a long way.
Other states in the U.S. quickly followed the two states with the legalization of weed, and after the declaration of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, most of the states in the U.S. have legalized weed.
However, the legal status of weed varies greatly from one state to the other. While hemp is legal in most states, marijuana is not. In addition, some states allow the legal consumption of weed for medicinal use, while others do not allow it in any capacity.
In the states where hemp is legal, you can buy weed at a dispensary or from an online store. Also, some dispensaries also function as a "delivery only" location for clients who choose the store as a delivery point.
Presently, weed recreational use is legal in 18 states in the U.S. In some states, though, you need a doctor's prescription to use and buy cannabis.
However, if you live in a state where hemp is legal, you do not need a medical card to buy or use cannabis.
Ordering weed online sounds great, as you get to protect your identity, and it is effortless. But, as easy and safe as it may seem, it comes with many risks, especially if it is your first time.
Here are some valuable tips you should keep in mind to get the best weed products online.
Whether you are buying a car or a mobile phone, the first thing you should consider is the brand's history and reputation. This is no exception, even when it comes to weed. Do not make the mistake of thinking all brands you find online are legit or reliable.
Before choosing your product, check the company's website and social media pages. Scammers or illegal weed sellers usually try not to share information about their business operations.
You may also want to try extracting information by contacting the company's customer support service. A good and reputable company will always have answers to your queries.
Checking the user's reviews is one of the most reliable methods of determining the quality and effectiveness of weed. If the brand has a social media page, be sure to check it for reviews. Some reputable brands are even mentioned in top magazines and other publications, so look out for that as well.
Making online payments is easy, but some companies make this process very complicated. If the weed brand asks for any personal information, know it is a scam. When purchasing weed online, always opt for secure and reputable systems such as PayPal or credit card.
The biggest advantage of buying weed online is that you get many options. Of course, high-quality products usually come with a higher price tag. But, it does not mean you are compelled to invest in a company that only sells expensive items.
So, comparing the prices of different companies is never a bad idea. However, in doing so, ensure you pick only those brands that have a good reputation.
Do not make the deal if you are being pushed hard by the company to start a subscription plan, as you are free to buy and try any product you like. Additionally, the brand must pay special attention to shipping, as this not only ensures your privacy protection but it also guarantees the timely delivery of your product.
These are some of the many health claimed benefits of delta-8 THC.
There is a reason why delta-8 THC users are usually relaxed and calm. Delta-8 THC may relieve stress, boost energy levels, and help the brain and body relax. This is why some people take some amount of delta-8 before starting their meditation.
Lack of sleep and appetite are usually linked with one another. But, delta-8 THC may help fix both. Researchers have found that even a small amount of delta-8 intake can improve sleep quality and appetite.
Delta-8 THC has been claimed to reduce physical pain and ease mental illness. It has very little to almost zero side effects, and that is why it is becoming a common form of nausea treatment for chemotherapy patients.
According to researchers, delta-8 helps the brain produce neurotransmitters, which aids in better cognitive function and memory. In addition, the delta-8 THC does not cause side effects like impaired brain function, paranoia, and anxiety.
Shopping online has both advantages and disadvantages. Below are some good reasons why you should buy weed online.
If you are one of those concerned about privacy or other sensitive information, shopping online is your best choice. For example, you do not have to provide your personal information and savings account details to purchase weed online. Above all, legitimate weed companies will consider your privacy protection as one of their top priorities.
If running around the city visiting stores is not one of your favorite things to do, buying weed online is your best bet. Online stores let you place your order just by sitting at your home or office.
Online shopping lets you have access to multiple stores with just a few clicks. This also means you can compare the quality of the products and prices of different brands online and choose the best one. Additionally, online stores offer more affordable prices and discounts.
We know delta-8 was discovered long ago, but it is still considered a new form compared to traditional weed.
However, delta-8 has earned a very good reputation in just a few years, and most CBD users are shifting towards this new weed product. One of the reasons this is happening is that delta-8 is less potent but offers similar effects, and it does not have any side effects.
It is hard to say if delta-8 is replacing the good old traditional weed, but many experts believe it might happen soon.
First of all, you need to know whether your state laws approve the buying and selling of weed. Delta-8 has been recognized as a safe marijuana alternative by health experts, and you may have the right to purchase delta-8 even in some states where marijuana is not yet legal.
Secondly, the brand you choose must comply with federal and state laws, which is why we recommend buying your THC products only from reliable sources.
Lastly, you need to be 18 or 21 years of age (varies from state to state) to obtain weed products legally.
Both delta-8 and delta-9 come from cannabis, but the difference is that delta-8 contains less THC (under 0.03%), making it less potent with no side effects.
The THC content in delta-9 is higher, and consuming it in large doses can cause paranoia, increase anxiety, and slow brain function. Due to these adverse effects, delta-9 is still illegal in most states and is hard to obtain.
In the U.S., some brands sell high-quality legit weed products online. And the best part is you can choose any one of the above brands, buy weed online legally, and have it delivered to your doorstep discreetly.
