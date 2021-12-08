December 08, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Amazingly enough, there is something for everyone in the world of CBD. Nowadays, it’s not just CBD oils, CBD vapes, or CBD creams—there’s also the fun and nutritious CBD gummies.
According to Grand View Research, Inc., the global CBD gummies market is expected to reach USD 13.9 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2028. To add, if it weren’t for gummies, the vitamin industry would also remain as stagnant as before, sticking to pills and tablets. And so, what’s this CBD gummies craze all about? Why should you incorporate it into your routine for a healthier diet and lifestyle in 2022?
Today, we answer all your questions! This all-in-one CBD Gummies Buying Guide will surely prepare you for this life-changing addition to a new year.
Multivitamin and mineral (MVM) supplements have been a staple for most, as it promises to provide the nutrients that we rarely get through our diet. It’s clinically impossible to measure MVM’s health benefits, but according to a study, respondents have self-reported they felt overall health improvement after using MVM after a few days. So, for the new CBD gummy users, here are key things you should know before making your first purchase:
CBD gummies might not be the first choice for some. There are CBD capsules, there are CBD pills, and then there’s CBD oil. All of them promise to do the same—to hopefully supplement what you lack in your body, but as novel food products. Gummies, though, have always been shunned as they came late in the ‘supplements’ scene. And it also didn’t help that most gummy jellies before were mostly high on sugar or artificial sweeteners and food additives. Good thing, a shift occurred in consumer demand—which most CBD manufacturers pay heed to—consumers now are opting for a healthier choice more than ever.
Healthier choices for CBD gummies have sprouted. Consuming high fructose corn syrup poses health risks, especially in the cardiovascular system. Be mindful when purchasing gummies. Cornbread Hemp, for example, is very particular about this. They ensure that there’s no corn syrup and no artificial flavors in their CBD gummies.
If you ask which CBD supplement is the best, it’d be difficult to say, since what works for you might not work for someone else. If you prefer the just-one-gulp administration, then CBD pills are a better choice for you. But if you prefer having the same CBD effects but want the fun and delectable experience, then it’s CBD gummies all the way, no doubt! To be specific, here are what organic CBD gummies are great for:
CBD gummies are as great as other CBD supplements. The best thing is CBD gummies have high bioavailability. All ingested CBD products can be as high as 19% in terms of bioavailability. After the first-pass metabolism of the CBD, we mostly excrete its metabolites in the kidney. So, if you ask: Should I take CBD gummies on an empty stomach? It’s better if you ingest CBD products with high-fat or high-calorie meals to enjoy CBD’s potential effects, according to a study.
It’s better than nothing. Some say CBD gummies won’t be able to compete with traditional MVM and supplements. However, in a study where bioequivalence of Vitamin D Gummies and tablets were observed, it was seen that gummies had high bioavailability than the tablets. It may be the same for CBD gummies. Gummies are chewed first, which then makes CBD absorption faster than taking CBD tablets.
Gummies are flavorful. According to a study, the taste and smell of oral nutritional supplements are highly variable to the patients. Our sensory responses affect our food intake. So, if you’re the kind who misses a day or two when taking traditional vitamins, then opting for broad spectrum CBD gummies might be best for you. Now, it’s a treat to consume your daily supplement too!
It’s safe to say CBD has unglued itself enough with the taboo associated with marijuana. A huge factor that played in this trajectory was the Farm Bill introduction. If not for the legalization of hemp in 2018 in the US, there won’t be any over-the-counter CBD products right now, and consequently, more researches on the wonders of CBD. Though we see how things stand for the cannabis industry federally, incertitude on selling and using CBD gummies still exists in most states.
Big companies like CVS, DSW, and Walgreens have already taken the plunge in the CBD hype. And big-box companies are already looking into this possibility. According to a New York Post source, top executives have been in closed-door meetings with CBD manufacturers in 2019. Among the information that these big-box retailers ask for are lab testing results, pricing, and samples, just to name a few.
The question is, will the mom-and-pop CBD shops be ready with these kinds of operations in 2022? It would be a tedious (and fulfilling) up-scaling for them, but there’s no way but up. As long as the CBD industry attracts more consumers, manufacturers find ways on how to bring value to each of them.
The #1 enemy of the CBD skyrocketing is the regulatory challenges. There are no clear-cut guidelines on how to legally introduce new CBD products. Everything is subject to regulations from the federal level to state-wide to local areas. In the following years, hopefully we see streamlined laws, whether it be interstate or intrastate.
As of now, what we can do as CBD consumers is to get updated with the ever-changing CBD laws and continue research on it. CBD and CBD-derived products still remain at the peak of its market performance. CBD manufacturers are getting very thorough with how they prepare their products to remain compliant and to ensure the safety of consumers’ public health.
Being an intelligent consumer should always be a practice when buying not just CBD gummies, but also any other consumer products. You must do your research and decide if the product you’re eyeing is a bang for the buck. To experience the pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and anxiety-reducing effects of CBD, you must find the best CBD gummy out there, as much as possible!
Not all CBD gummies are created equal! Legal CBD or cannabidiol, when extracted from the hemp source will have a different composition. Here are the types to look out for when browsing for CBD gummies:
Despite the growing hype, the CBD industry needs more clear-cut regulations to protect public safety. Fake and mislabeled CBD products have entered the market. And though the FDA is on the hunt, some have already harmed CBD users. So, always be vigilant.
One way, aside from checking the ‘FDA-approved stamp’, is to ensure that the CBD product has been tested by a third-party lab. A responsible CBD manufacturer will likely post this on the product site or attach this with the CBD product itself. When we do so, we ensure that we’re getting the amount of CBD edibles promised, and the contamination (i.e., metals, pesticides, etc.) will not happen.
Choose the right dose and concentration for you.
Is dynamic dosing real for CBD gummies? Gummies come in a variety of potencies or strengths. Flower-only™ full-spectrum CBD gummies, for example, are offered in 10 mg and 50 mg. For any product, it’s always best to follow the recommended dosage. Though it’s tempting because of the delectable taste, you need to ingest CBD in moderation. As advised, for first-time CBD users, with the 10mg gummy, you only take two gummies per day, morning and nighttime.
Can you overdose on CBD gummies? CBD is relatively safe, and no studies have confirmed CBD overdosing is possible. In addition, a study also shows that a human can tolerate up to 1500mg per day. However, you should be mindful of the other contents. Large amounts of THC may make you fail your drug test; and large amounts of organic cane sugar may cause cardiovascular problems, as mentioned before.
Always look at the ingredients list of the CBD product. Someone should see this on the product bottle or container, as directed by the FDA. Here, you may see what components may not be tolerable. For example, it’s possible to be allergic to terpenes like linalool and d-limonene. In general, better check your medical history in case some ingredients cause an allergic reaction.
Aside from unwanted reactions from compound interactions, checking the ingredients can also be a great indicator of their palatability. For example, organic berry flavor will be perfect if something sweet and tart tickles your taste buds.
Don’t just buy from anyone who offers you CBD products! Always check if they’re registered to sell CBD products. According to Verilife, for every 100,000 people, there are 16.5 dispensaries. The ubiquity of cannabis dispensaries is a great thing as it reaches every CBD consumer easily. For reference, here are two distribution channels you can choose from:
Brick-and-mortar CBD dispensaries require licenses to sell, so if you want to see and even test the product itself, then this is a great choice for you.
Or, if you would like to enjoy ordering at the comfort of your own home, especially amid a pandemic, then opt for online cannabis dispensaries. How to buy CBD gummies online legally, you ask? Well, the first thing you should look for is an official website. A legitimate CBDe-commerce site will most likely have a third-party merchant, privacy policy, contact details, and lab testing results, to name a few.
We’ve heard how promising CBD is. However, not all CBD companies can get that CBD magic working. Know where the needle points by assessing the awards garnered, the credentials, and, of course, the organic customer feedback.
It’s easy to detect a scam or a low-quality CBD product by just looking at what the customers say. In addition, it’s easier to spend money on a product that has been trusted by many long-time CBD users, too.
People are becoming more watchful about their health and wellbeing nowadays. 86% of Americans take vitamins even if 21% only have a nutritional deficiency. Being said that, we hope this guide to buying CBD gummies comes in handy if the need for purchase arises! We highly recommend the Cornbread Hemp Flower-only Full-Spectrum CBD gummies, as they aren’t just a yummy choice. They’re insanely healthier—no fructose corn syrup, they are vegan and gluten-free, and they use organic fruits.
Just note that doctors still recommend, as much as possible, before incorporating CBD in your routine, to correct nutritional deficiency through your natural diet first—eat healthily, to put it simply.
