March 07, 2022

Chagrin Documentary Film Fest, Little Theatre Team Up for Ukraine Benefit March 30 

By
click to enlarge Music of Survival (2015), dir. by Orest Sushko - CHAGRIN DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL
  • Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
  • Music of Survival (2015), dir. by Orest Sushko

The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (CDFF) and the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre have partnered to present a film screening and discussion later this month to benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On March 30, CDFF will present Music of Survival: The Story of the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus. The 90-minute film from 2015 tells the story of Ukraine through the history of a unique folk instrument, the bandura, and the political persecution of those who played it. The film will be followed by a live performance and a panel discussion of the current conflict with Ukrainians living in Northeast Ohio.



"CDFF has a long relationship with our Northeast Ohio Ukrainian community and filmmakers," said CDFF Founder and Director Mary Ann Ponce, in a news release. "We wanted to do something to show our support during this crisis. We greatly appreciate that the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre is joining with us for a powerful program of film and music to support Ukrainian freedom."

The March 30 program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, (40 River St., Chagrin Falls). According to CDFF, all proceeds from ticket and refreshment sales will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts through the CRS Ukrainian Relief fund. Reservations and donations can be made on the CDFF website.

***
