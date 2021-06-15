June 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Chillbox Portable AC Reviews
As temperatures starts to rise with the often-long-awaited summer, it gets hotter, even as the summer gets longer and people then turn to cooling appliances to keep themselves and their homes and offices cool. Nothing brings more peace on a hot summer day than sitting in an air-cooled room, however, this cooling comfort comes at a price especially when you resort to air conditioners to stay cool.
Summers and skyrocketing electricity costs go hand in hand which is no less than a nightmare for most home and office owners. This is where air coolers come to the rescue as they are far more energy efficient, provide fresh & healthy air, cost-effective and environmentally friendly in comparison to the power-hungry air conditioners.
With that been said, it is important that you invest in the right air cooler based on your requirements. While buying an air cooler may seem a simple task, people are often seen confused while making the selection given the different types, features and functionalities of air coolers available in the market.
In this Chillbox portable AC reviews, the aim is to enable the reader learn more about this product and if it’s truly effective
What is Chillbox Portable air cooler?
It is simply a portable device that has air cooling and humidifying capacity. First on its size: It’s quite a portable unit that is made with the intention of enhancing mobility. Some may refer to it as personal, with regards to the size
On cooling: It causes evaporation that results in cooling. The major resource it needs to work is water or ice. Simply fill the tank with water and allow it to work naturally. Because the unit does not require chemicals or any high voltage electric coils as seen in air conditioners, it is eco-friendly and natural. It can operate well with the doors and windows open as it does not recycle the circulating air.
It is efficient in bringing down the ambient temperature by some degrees but definitely does not offer extreme cooling as may be seen in conventional conditioning systems, but this nonetheless, is the real deal for people who want it cool but not cold. It’s also important to mention the air filtering capacity of this portable device. It has a detachable and cleanable air filter that functions to block out particles carried in the air that may turn out hazardous to the individual and this, definitely is a big plus. For people who struggle with allergies, it may even be a bigger plus.
On the humidification: From the working principle, this can be easily deduced. Fill the tank in the device with water, it is made to evaporate which in turn increases the humidity in that area. How is this beneficial? In hot and dry days, the air being circulated can be short of moisture which is not friendly to the respiratory system, especially the upper airway that need to be kept constantly moisturized. Technically, this can prevent a lot of harm and is therefore beneficial.
On it’s features: It has all the unique features of a modern air cooler, which will be discussed in details eventually in this review.
How does the Chillbox portable AC work?
In trying to discuss the working principle of this device, it is important to make a distinction alongside, though briefly, between an air conditioner and a cooler as most people tend to be confused with the real meanings of these terms, and especially because, most times they are both referred to as portable AC in description.
The major difference however, is the working principle.
An air cooler works on the principle of evaporative cooling wherein evaporation of water is used to cool the air. A simple example of evaporative cooling is sweating in humans. As sweat starts to evaporate, it extracts the extra heat absorbed in it from the skin in the form of gas thus resulting in a cooling effect. In case of air cooler, warm yet fresh air from the environment passes through an evaporating media, cooling pads in this case through which water is moved with the help of a water pump.
The flowing water extracts the heat from the warm air and starts to evaporate leaving behind cool, fresh and moistened air which is thrown via a fan into the room. Many air coolers today come with dedicated trays for adding ice cubes which helps in chilling the water and thus resulting in fast and powerful cooling. The best thing about using an air cooler is that you can keep the doors and windows partially open to ensure a constant circulation of fresh air.
Here, then are the differences
An evaporative cooler and an air conditioner have differences in the way they work. Air coolers take in hot water, pass it through wet absorbent pads, and cool the air. You have to fill them up to the capacity with water to be able to use them. On the other hand, air conditioners use a chemical coolant to condition the air and alter its temperature. Unlike an air cooler which simply cools the air to a certain degree, air conditioners make the air condition more favorable by providing facilities for customization of the temperature.
Air coolers cool the air by passing hot air through them. But air conditioner models use CFLs for the coolant which is harmful to the environment. The hot air pumped out by the compressor gets released outdoors, and the cool air comes internally from the unit into the room. This makes air conditioners a lot less eco-friendly than their cooler counterparts.
The second difference in this regard is how they’re installed. You can literally prop up an air cooler anywhere in your room as long as there’s a power outlet. These days you get ultra-portable air coolers with a 1-litre capacity which can fit on the study table or desk. But an air conditioner doesn’t do that; they can’t be moved around. You need a wall and a window for installing it, and after you install, the only way to transfer it is to un-mount the whole unit, dismantle, repack, and take it elsewhere. You can’t plug air conditioners in and out and carry them in your hands.
Why portable air cooler?
Energy Efficiency – An air cooler on an average consumes up to 10 times less energy than a conventional air conditioner thus promising a significant reduction in electricity bills for consumers. This results in massive saving of costs in the long run
Capital & Recurring Costs - Be it the upfront purchase and installation costs or the operating and maintenance costs, an air cooler is way cheaper than an air conditioner. It doesn’t imply however, that a cooler replaces an air conditioner. Not in all cases, at least, it only means that an air cooler is a budget friendly alternative as long as it suits the user’s needs.
Environment friendly - Unlike ACs which use harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), air coolers use the natural process of evaporative cooling with zero carbon emission which makes them an eco-friendly option. In this season of going green, this then, is one of the methods of contributing to a green world. No chemicals used, good for your health and the health of people around you and for a greener earth generally desired.
Quality of air – Air coolers circulate fresh air as they pull hot air from outside and then cool it down. In addition, the circulated air is filtered, moist and easy to breathe and it also keeps your skin hydrated. On the other hand, ACs circulate the same stale air present inside the room. It is not a competition between an air cooler and an air conditioner as both serve significant purposes in different occasions, but a comparison in a sort, so as to increase the user's knowledge of their working principles, at every stage.
Installation & Portability – Unlike ACs which require professional installation and work as a fixed unit, air coolers do not need installation, all you need to do is to fill the water tank and plug in the power cord. Also, air coolers are extremely portable and can be moved around with the utmost ease.
Benefits of Chillbox Portable AC
Running Costs
One of the main benefits to using an air cooler is that because they are a much more efficient way to lower the temperature in a room, they can be a lot more economical to run compared to air conditioners. In addition to which, as well as being more energy efficient, they will require much less maintenance than a traditional air conditioning system. More conventional air coolers will require more maintenance such as a regular clean of the air filter, which can be a bit of a chore when it comes to those air conditioning units that are in hard-to-reach places.
The Quality of Air
Because of the way in which evaporative air cooler's function, these types of units operate at maximum efficiency when they are circulating air from outside your office or home. This has the added benefit of maintaining a good level of fresh air, whereas, with a more conventional system such as air conditioning units, they work best with windows and doors closed. This has the added downside of these units having to recirculate the existing air in the room in order to cool it.
Moisture Levels
The reason why these coolers are better suited to hot and dry areas is the fact that they work by placing moisture into the surrounding air, which helps to keep your room cooler via the process of evaporation. This has the added benefits of preventing skin and eyes from drying out, whereas on the flip side, traditional air conditioners often take moisture out of the surrounding air, which can be bad for your eyes and skin.
In fact, an evaporative cooler can be a much better option if you already suffer from allergies and medical conditions such as asthma. The problem with dry arid air is that it can exacerbate asthma and allergy symptoms, especially in the elderly and the young. Therefore, using an evaporative cooler that can add moisture to the air can be very advantageous.
The Environment
The problem with conventional air conditioning units is that they often use a lot of energy, and they can emit carbon dioxide, both of which are going to be bad for the environment. An evaporative cooler will emit much less levels of CO2, as well as using much less electricity, which will significantly reduce your carbon footprint. In addition to being much better for the environment as a whole, the evaporative cooler is also much better for the environment closer to home, and by that we mean that they are much quieter than other forms of cooling appliance.
Due to the fact that they are much quieter, this makes evaporation coolers a much more practical choice for offices, bedrooms and any other locations where you need to keep noise levels down. Of course, there are some portable air conditioning units on the market that have been designed especially to be less noisy, making them ideal for using in bedrooms and other areas where noise needs to b
Quality features of Chillbox air cooler
Air quality control - It can double as a humidifier. For persons having stuffed sinuses, dry air may even be a bigger offence. The Chillbox Portable air cooler can make them feel a lot better as it moisturizes the air and makes it less offensive.
Fast and efficient – Chillbox air cooler generates really cool air in just matter of seconds. There is rapid cooling as Chillbox pumps out 2.7 m/s of cool, refreshing air.
Different speeds -Three speed modes, each giving different degree of comfort from just blowing fan to serious cooling. Individuals can set it to their optimum comfort level. That’s definition of convenience.
Easy to use - Very easy to refill with water when it runs low. Big capacity 300ml tank.
Lightweight - Compact and easy to carry. It comes with its own carry handle. Weighs less than 2 pounds unfilled.
Extremely quiet - No loud, obnoxious fan noise to disrupt concentration or sleep.
Full control - Adjustable louvers to direct cool air however one may want it.
Chillbox is a portable and lightweight unit that can come in handy for personal use. Granted, it may not cool your entire room depending on the size of the room but it, all the same, does a good job when put closer to the person using it. It works really well as has been testified by many who have reviewed the product. It comes with clear instructions on how to use the product and it takes very little to get it started.
Given the portability, it is perfect for travels outdoors especially during summer. It can also come in handy when an individual needs to cool a specific place but not everywhere. It enables you customize usage to where and when necessary, even as you save a ton of money by so doing.
When do you need a portable air cooler?
There are numerous occasions where one may need a portable air cooler, which are not limited to the few occasions discussed here.
Some areas get more use than others. Your bedroom or whichever room you and your family tend to congregate in are good examples. It is especially important to help provide a comfortable environment for these areas. Increasing your home’s central unit for one space is not cost effective and can wear on your cooling system over time. Utilizing a portable air cooler for this sort of spot cooling can decrease costs and provide some extra cooling for spaces that need a little extra.
You may have a room in your home you are looking to cool, but there is hardly an opening to vent through, then an air conditioning system will not be a good idea. What can serve better in such occasion is an air cooler as it can practically cool down the place without making the environment unfriendly, since it doesn’t need venting of any sort.
Vacation homes or cabins for camping are sometimes not well insulated or not installed with a central cooling system. Because it is portable like its name suggests, a portable air cooler can be a great cooling option in these situations. You can store the unit at your vacation home or camping site or you can bring the unit with you when you go. This gives you the option to use it as home, as well.
If you have a small home or office, you know that the heat generated by computer equipment can make your office warmer than other rooms. A portable air cooler is great for managing this bothersome heat and can help provide a cool and comfortable working environment. It can also help to lengthen the lifespan of computer equipment.
Portable air coolers are an excellent source for supplemental cooling. Holidays, birthday, and maybe a poker game with friends are a good time, but as the room gets crowded, the temperature will rise. A portable air cooler unit can help alleviate the situation and cool down your room. Your home may already have a central air conditioning unit, but instead of cranking up your whole house, use a portable air cooler to cool your party space.
Pricing and where to buy Chillbox Portable AC
It is the duty of this chillbox portable AC Reviews article to guide you on the best place to buy this air cooler. You can order ChillBox from the official website. The manufacturers of this device have decided to encourage bulk purchases by slashing the per-unit cost. Specifically:
1 ChillBox unit: $89 each + $8.99 in S&H
2 ChillBox units: $79 each + $8.99 in S&H
3 ChillBox units: $69 each + free S&H
4 ChillBox units: $59 each + free S&H
Chillbox Portable AC Customers' Reviews
Melinda J. Hansen - Merrillville,
This little air cooler is exactly what I’ve been looking for my desk. My office building is OLD and my desk is right next to a single pain window so in the summer the sun beats right in and it gets HOT despite a central AC in the office. I can now cool my area using just plain water or dumping a few ice cubes in if I want it extra cold. It has three “speeds” so I can stay comfortable, snaps in place without making a mess, and lasts all day long. I also like that I can position the vents up or down to adjust where it’s blowing air. It also has such a small footprint so it tucks perfectly in the corner of my desk. I am so happy I found this, it's nice to have cold air instead of a regular fan pushing around warm air.
Michelle T. Condie - Clinton, CT
This is a good compact, portable and easy to use cooling unit. It is lightweight and has a handle, making it very portable. The instructions are clear and walk you through how to use them. It also has clear and simple controls on top. Keep in mind, it is a lightweight unit, so it doesn't hold a lot, but it works very well. It has good strong cooling, but works better in a direct path. I stay in a 20x20ft room, and it doesn't cool down the room as much as I'd like, but it is strong pointed in my direction. This is good to have on hand for work, travel or rooms without AC!
Polly S. Roman - Minneapolis, MN
It's only springtime and I wasn't going to use this item yet but it gets warm in the afternoon where I live. It's tolerable but I prefer the cold weather so I decided to turn this on and wow, looks like I won't have to worry about summer afternoons. This thing kept me cool and relaxed. I like it's small size too and portability. Want it to be cooler? Just add ice!!!
Susan R. Vesey - Summit, NY
I am very glad to purchase this lovely/tiny air cooler. Multiple modes let you select perfect wind power and make yourself comfortable at home. You can conveniently carry it everywhere you want. When I traveled to North Carolina and Virginia recently. The weather was so hot. I brought it with me and it really cooled me down
Conclusion on Chillbox Portable AC Reviews
The chillbox air cooler is a good-to-have device for summer. It is portable and can be personalized as convenience may demand. It works pretty well and therefore, comes highly recommended.
