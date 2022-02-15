Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 15, 2022

City of Cleveland Announces Street Closures and Parking Restrictions for NBA All-Star Weekend 

Logo for the 71st NBA All-Star Game. - ROCKETMORTGAGEFIELDHOUSE.COM
  • rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
  • Logo for the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

Cleveland will be swarmed by NBA All-Star activities and various so-called "activations" taking over public and private venues citywide through the coming weekend.

In preparation for the dizzying array of spectacles, and the abundant personnel and equipment required to activate them, the city has announced a series of road closures and parking restrictions downtown.



The streets around Progressive Field and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in particular, will be subject to heightened restrictions due to the concentration of events in the area, (including the All-Star Game itself, Sunday night). But a few streets around the CSU Wolstein Center and the Public Auditorium will also be closed. 

You can reference the list of closures and the full map below. If you're going downtown for All-Star events, consider taking RTA.

***
Wednesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 20 at 11:30 p.m.
Partial Closure on E. 18th St between Prospect Ave and Carnegie Ave

Friday, February 18 to Monday February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on E. 18th St between Prospect Ave and Carnegie Ave

Thursday, February 17 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on East Mall Drive between Lakeside Ave and St Clair Ave

Thursday, February 17 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on West Mall Drive between St Clair Ave and Rockwell Ave

Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on Huron Rd between Ontario St and Prospect Ave

Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on E. 4th St between Huron Rd and Prospect Ave

Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on E. 6th St between Huron Rd and Larry Doby Way

Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on Larry Doby Way between Ontario St and E. 9th St

Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00 a.m.
Full Closure on Bolivar Rd at E. 9th St

PDF Traffic_Restrictions_for_NBA_All-Star_2022.pdf

***
