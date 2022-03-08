Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 08, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Cleveland Heights Passes Resolution Supporting Medicare for All 

By
click to enlarge Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren - COURTESY KAHLIL SEREN
  • Courtesy Kahlil Seren
  • Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren

At its meeting Monday evening, the Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting Medicare for All.

Though Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren previously acknowledged that the legislation is purely "ceremonial," he said that "every bit of advocacy helps." Seren himself drafted the legislation, which calls for universal healthcare and notes how urgent sweeping medical reform is in the era of Covid-19.



The pandemic has led to "record levels of unemployment, loss of employer-sponsored health insurance, a severely strained healthcare system, widespread illness and taken a profound toll on our community’s mental health," the legislation reads, "all of which places significant demands on our healthcare system, with the impacts most severe on our Black and brown neighbors."

In Cleveland Heights, one of the City of Cleveland's largest suburbs on the east side, nearly 3,000 people are uninsured. About 9,000 people, close to 20% of the city's total population, live in poverty. 

The bill was co-sponsored by all seven members of city council. It declares that universal, quality healthcare is a human right.

Lisa Rapaszky, representing the grassroots political organization Our Revolution Ohio, said in a news release that Seren's advocacy honored a commitment he made on the campaign trail. (In November, Seren won the Cleveland Heights mayoral election, becoming the city's first elected mayor.)

"Furthermore," Rapaszky said, "these unanimous resolutions signify what we already know - people want and need Medicare for All now."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Man Wanted for Stabbing of Broadview Heights Police Officer Found Dead in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

  2. Ohio Saw Jump in White Supremacist, Antisemitic Incidents in 2021, According to ADL Report Read More

  3. Cleveland Housing Watchdog Group Releases Report on Outside Investors, Blueprint for Crackdown on Bad Actors Read More

  4. CSU Board of Trustees Will Not Vote on Law School Name Change Before Commencement Read More

  5. Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric J. Brewer is Running for Congress in 11th District as a Republican Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 13

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 14

  • Staff Pick
    Henry Rollins @ Mimi Ohio Theatre

    • Tue., March 15
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation