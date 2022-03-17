Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week Returns in April 

click to enlarge
- All Saints Public House
- Mac 'n' Cheese week is back soon
We're bringing you $5 Mac 'n' Cheese Week from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants.
Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week will kick off on Monday, April 11th. For seven days (April 11th - April 17th) Mac 'n' Cheese lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Mac 'n' Week locations to enjoy $5 Mac 'n' Cheese. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandmacncheeseweek.com
.
Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week passports will help guide Mac 'n' Cheese lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on April 11th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each full Mac 'n' Cheese order. Earn four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
2022 Participants so far include: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Anejo Tequila Joint, Billy's, Das Schnitzel Haus, Grumpy's Cafe, Market Garden, Nano Brew, Saucy Brew Works, Schnitzel Ale Brewing, Sol, Tavern of Little Italy, The Ivy, & Wild Eagle Saloon.