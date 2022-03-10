Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Cleveland Restaurant Week Starts Monday 

Cleveland Restaurant Week, the biannual promotion offered at member restaurants of Cleveland Independents, kicks off next Monday. From March 14 through 25, participating restaurants across Northeast Ohio will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for just $36 — a price that has barely inched up in years.

As always, dozens and dozens of independent Northeast Ohio eateries are participating. The event has always offered diners a low-cost way to sample new eateries or return to old favorites.



For a complete and up-to-date list of participating restaurants and menus, visit this website.

