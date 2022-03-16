Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Cleveland Uber Eats Customers Will Pay Fuel Surcharges Starting Today 

By
COURTESY UBER
  • Courtesy Uber

If feeling the sting at the gas pump is pushing you to use rideshare services, look out. Uber will hit customers with fuel surcharges on both rides and Uber Eats orders starting today.

To combat rising fuel prices, Uber will tack 45-cent or 55-cent to surcharges to rides and 35-cent to 45-cent surcharges to food orders, depending on the app user’s location. The new charges will be in effect until May 16, when the company will reassess, according to a news release.



“We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers,” Uber said in its statement. “Over the coming weeks we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers and drivers. We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes.”

All of the temporary surcharges will go directly to drivers’ pockets, according to the company.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Karen Small's Juneberry Table, Opening in Early April Read More

  2. Pulpo Beer Co. to Open Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake Read More

  3. Update: Let's Talk in AECOM Building Downtown Opens Today Read More

  4. Sheng Long Yu's Next Big Move is to Open an Asiatown Food Hall Serving Street Foods from China, Japan and Taiwan Read More

  5. The Ohio Roots of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation