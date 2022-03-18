Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 18, 2022

Cleveland’s A Sense of Purpose Releases New Album 

By
click to enlarge A Sense of Purpose. - COURTESY OF A SENSE OF PURPOSE
  • Courtesy of A Sense of Purpose
  • A Sense of Purpose.
The Cleveland-based metalcore act A Sense of Purpose has just released its new EP, All the Grief Was Gone. Produced by the Grammy-nominated team at Lititz, PA-based Atrium Audio (August Burns Red, ERRA), the record came together when touring shut down during the pandemic. The group intended to record in March of 2020 but had to postpone twice because of COVID. It didn't make it into the studio until August of 2020.

“While the delays were disheartening, it worked out in our favor, since more than half of the EP was written during this time," says singer-guitarist Chris Petrof in a press release. "No person on the planet has been unaffected by the pandemic, and although no song is explicitly about it, it undoubtedly influenced the music. Writing music is a cathartic experience for me, so in many ways composing some of these songs was a release for the frustration, uncertainty and fear that the pandemic has brought on."



He describes the EP as the band’s best work because of its "heightened focus."

“We’ve always strived to craft songs that are heavy and engaging from a technical perspective but at the same time contain memorable melodies and hooks, toeing the line between being progressive and including elements that the average listener can more easily identify with," Petrof says. "On this record, I can confidently say that we have found the perfect balance for us. Working with Carson and Grant of Atrium Audio was an awesome and incredibly rewarding endeavor. They really provided the extra push and expertise to help make these songs better than anything we’ve ever released. We’ve been sitting on this release for more than a year and are happy to at long last be able to share it with the world. We sincerely hope that everyone enjoys the product of our hard work.”

