March 10, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Cleveland’s Derek Hess Creates New Artwork To Benefit Ukraine 

Locally based artist and activist Derek Hess has just announced that he’s created Kyiv — Castle Keep, a new artwork that will be made available as a limited edition print, accompanying apparel and an NFT, which marks Hess’s first offering in that "meta-universe."

Kyiv — Castle Keep portrays a person crouched holding the Ukrainian flag, illustrating the struggle and bravery of the Ukrainian people as they resist an unprovoked attack.



"This piece is about the resilience of the people of Ukraine in the face of tremendously lopsided odds," says Hess in a press release. "The term 'castle’s keep' means a stronghold from where a last stand can be mounted against a siege. My prayers are with the people of Ukraine and for a successful resistance against Putin’s war."

Proceeds from the sales of the artwork will be divided up between IFAW, UNICEF, World Central Kitchen and Ukraine.

