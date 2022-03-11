Cleveland’s Morning in May Unveils Music Video for Anthemic New Single 

Having opened for acts such as Hawthorne Heights, Underoath and August Burns, Cleveland’s Morning in May worked with Escape the Fate’s frontman Craig Mabbitt on the 2020 single “Orpheus in Retrospect.”Just today, the group released its latest single, “Live Laugh Love (Die Cry Hate).” The group also unveiled a music video for the track."I wrote this song for [Fall Out Boy’s] Pete Wentz," says lead vocalist Jake Bartolic in a press release about the anthemic emo tune.

