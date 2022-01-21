Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Update: COhatch and North High Brewing to Open Co-Work and Pub Space in Beachwood Next Week 

By
click to enlarge COhatch and North High Brewing team up on new spot in Beachwood. - COURTESY COHATCH
  • Courtesy COhatch
  • COhatch and North High Brewing team up on new spot in Beachwood.

Update: COhatch and North High Brewing will open its second Cleveland location in Beachwood next Thursday, March 10. At 33,000 square feet, it is the company’s largest project yet. The sprawling complex boasts 60 private offices, co-working, meeting and event space, a sports simulator, podcast room, game room and other amenities. It also features a North High Brewing restaurant and bar.

Original Post 1/21/2022:



As in Ohio City, as well as locations in Columbus, Cincinnati and Springfield, COhatch is teaming up with North High Brewing to open a unique co-working space in Beachwood. The 30,000-square-foot footprint, formerly home to Maggiano’s Little Italy at Beachwood Place, will combine the coworking structures of COhatch with the food and beverage offerings from North High Brewing.

“Cohatch changed the way people gather to give them opportunities to work outside of their homes,” explains Matt Barnes, Director of Marketing for North High. “But also to create a place where synergies can take place and North High is kind of a support to that. It gives people another opportunity to connect.”

When North High Brewing opens in early March, it will offer a similar lineup of food and beverage to the Ohio City shop, says Barnes. That menu offers snacks and starters like fried pickle chips, Bavarian pretzels, house-made pork rinds, deviled eggs and loaded fries. Those starters join a roster of salads, tacos, sandwiches, burgers and flatbreads. To drink, there will be a selection of beers (imported from the Columbus brewery), wine and cocktails.

New at the Beachwood facility will be a handful of “ghost kitchens,” all operated under the North High Kitchen and Bar banner, that will increase the number of food options for pick-up and delivery customers.

Barnes says that the bond between COhatch and North High Brewing was forged over a taste for great beer.

“The relationship came about because of [COhatch CEO] Matt Davis’ love for our beer,” Barnes reports. “We have one of the top-three most senior brewers in the state in Jason McKibben. They love North High and they wanted to help us grow and grow alongside them. It’s a great partnership; it fits like hand in glove.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of Cohatch, north High Brewing

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cordelia to Debut in Former Lola Bistro Space on East 4th Street This Spring Read More

  2. Terrestrial Brewing Hires New Chef in Advance of Opening Next-Door Restaurant, Upstairs Event Space Read More

  3. The Yard on 3rd Will Bring Food Truck Park, Geraci's Pizza to Willoughby This Summer Read More

  4. Sauce the City Restaurant in University Heights Now Open Read More

  5. Welcome to the Farm in the Flats to Officially Open on March 4th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation