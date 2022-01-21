Update: COhatch and North High Brewing to Open Co-Work and Pub Space in Beachwood Next Week 

click to enlarge
Update
- Courtesy COhatch
- COhatch and North High Brewing team up on new spot in Beachwood.
: COhatch and North High Brewing will open its second Cleveland location in Beachwood next Thursday, March 10. At 33,000 square feet, it is the company’s largest project yet. The sprawling complex boasts 60 private offices, co-working, meeting and event space, a sports simulator, podcast room, game room and other amenities. It also features a North High Brewing restaurant and bar.
Original Post 1/21/2022:
As in Ohio City, as well as locations in Columbus, Cincinnati and Springfield, COhatch
is teaming up with North High Brewing
to open a unique co-working space in Beachwood. The 30,000-square-foot footprint, formerly home to Maggiano’s Little Italy at Beachwood Place, will combine the coworking structures of COhatch with the food and beverage offerings from North High Brewing.
“Cohatch changed the way people gather to give them opportunities to work outside of their homes,” explains Matt Barnes, Director of Marketing for North High. “But also to create a place where synergies can take place and North High is kind of a support to that. It gives people another opportunity to connect.”
When North High Brewing opens in early March, it will offer a similar lineup of food and beverage to the Ohio City shop, says Barnes. That menu offers snacks and starters like fried pickle chips, Bavarian pretzels, house-made pork rinds, deviled eggs and loaded fries. Those starters join a roster of salads, tacos, sandwiches, burgers and flatbreads. To drink, there will be a selection of beers (imported from the Columbus brewery), wine and cocktails.
New at the Beachwood facility will be a handful of “ghost kitchens,” all operated under the North High Kitchen and Bar banner, that will increase the number of food options for pick-up and delivery customers.
Barnes says that the bond between COhatch and North High Brewing was forged over a taste for great beer.
“The relationship came about because of [COhatch CEO] Matt Davis’ love for our beer,” Barnes reports. “We have one of the top-three most senior brewers in the state in Jason McKibben. They love North High and they wanted to help us grow and grow alongside them. It’s a great partnership; it fits like hand in glove.”