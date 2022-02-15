Collision Bend to Open Production Brewery and Taproom in Euclid 

click to enlarge
Collision Bend Brewing
- Collision Bend Brewing
- Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.
(1250 Old River Rd., 216-273-7879) in the Flats has been dabbling in off-premises retail sales of its beers for a few years now, but the pandemic accelerated that side of the business, explains Luke Purcell, brewmaster-partner.
“The pandemic kind of changed the direction, especially when we were essentially shut down and we started moving more beer,” he says. “And then with last year back to so-called normal at the brewpub it was stressful trying to keep up with that at the same time as brewing for the pub. It starts to get pretty crowded in the tanks.”
As flagship beers like C-Town IPA, Hope Flows Kolsch and the best-selling Pale Wheat Ale Lake Erie Sunset continue to make waves in the retail market, they do so at a cost down at the brewpub. By opening a separate production brewery, Purcell can bifurcate the on- and off-premises brewing.
“The plan is to pull some of the larger fermenters that we have in the brewpub out and move in smaller tanks so we can turn them quicker and get more variety going,” Purcell explains. “When you’re trying to draw people down, that’s a big thing; people want to try new beers.”
The smaller-scale batches are also a great way to test out new beers that might one day graduate to large-scale production, he adds.
Purcell is already in possession of a new 30-barrel brewhouse, which he purchased from Commonhouse Ales, which in turn took possession from Columbus Brewing.
“It’s not huge, but it’s a good next step,” says Purcell.
The plan is to convert an industrial building at 1261 Babbitt Road in Euclid into a brewery and, ideally, a taproom. The goal is to open the doors sometime this summer.
“We’re definitely looking to do a taproom,” says Purcell. “In my opinion it always makes sense to have at least a nice taproom and a pretty simple food menu. People like hanging out in the brewery, at least within the craft beer community.”
This April, Collision Bend will celebrate its fifth anniversary, which seems like hard-fought win given the pandemic.
“We’re really excited that we hit that mark, especially after the past two years when a lot of people closed down,” says Purcell. “We had a nice bounce-back summer last year and we’re pretty hopeful that that trend will continue.”