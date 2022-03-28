Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 28, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Country Singer Lee Brice Coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in September 

By
click to enlarge Artwork for Lee Brice's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • Artwork for Lee Brice's upcoming tour.
Earlier today, country singer Lee Brice announced the dates of his upcoming Label Me Proud Tour. The tour will stop at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 9.

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, [singer-songwriters] Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing," says Brice in a statement. "Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”



Starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow, pre-sale tickets for the Label Me Proud Tour, including special VIP Experience packages that give fans the chance to meet Brice and Ray, will be available through Brice's fan club.

Tickets to the Lee Brice concert at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Music News »

Trending

Speaking of Lee Brice, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Latest in Music News

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Michael Stanley's Family Announces First Round of Donations From 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Foundation Read More

  2. Happy Dog Joins Newly Formed National Coalition of Independent Promoters Read More

  3. In Advance of Upcoming MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage concert, Killer Queen Frontman Talks About Paying Tribute to the British Rock Band Read More

  4. Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There Festival' Tour Coming to Agora in August Read More

  5. Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Open Turntable Tuesday @ The Winchester

    • Tuesdays

  • Staff Pick
    Cannons @ Mahall's 20 Lanes

    • Wed., March 30

  • Staff Pick
    Casting Crowns @ Connor Palace

    • Thu., March 31
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation