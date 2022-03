Country Singer Maren Morris To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August 

Harper Smith

Maren Morris.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris just announced the dates of a U.S. headline tour that'll bring her to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 5.Morris’s new album,, comes out later this month. It features the single “Circles Around This Town,” which broke Amazon Music's record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist. Nominated for an Academy of Country Music Awards, Morris is also nominated for two Grammys this year.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Maren Morris concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.