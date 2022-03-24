Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There Festival' Tour Coming to Agora in August 

After the success of her early EPs in Australia, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett started playing shows in North America and Europe. Originally, the American and European cities were new to here. But over the past decade, these places revealed themselves to be the homes of communities, venues, theaters and amphitheaters with thriving musical cultures and incredible audiences.
Dubbed Here and There, Barnett’s upcoming summer tour will celebrate these places.
The tour comes to the Agora on Aug. 10. Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson will join Barnett for the show.
The concept is similar to Sonic City, a festival Barnett curated in Belgium back in 2019.
“Curating Sonic City was such a joy. I watched some incredible music that day — Sasami, Hachiku, Joan As Policewoman, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and so much more,” says Barnett in a press release. “I was completely mesmerized, I remember looking around the room and wondering how it could have possibly all come together so perfectly. I’m so thankful to the Sonic City crew for giving me that opportunity.”
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fans can sign up for access at hereandtherefest.com. The first 100 people in each market to register get an exclusive, unique Flexi disc. Additionally, American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
