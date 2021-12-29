December 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Growing your own marijuana has never been easy. Considering the eCommerce market and trading you not only need a bunch of good seed banks but with reliable shipment methods and the commitment to deliver the best quality products on your doorstep.
Though there are seed banks that work directly from their stores but why reaching out to them when you can directly buy seeds online with more ease, safety, and at a reasonable price.
Though there is a long list of seed banks but ensuring germination and safe delivery is not an easy claim to make. This is why there is only one name that pops up in mind when you call out for a guaranteed solution.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada; Crop King Seeds is a seed bank company that is popular for its wide variety of cannabis seeds, THC strains, new age hybrid strains, beginner strains, and many more. Crop King Seeds does not compromise on the quality they bring and ensures to deliver the best quality marijuana seeds that provide superior genetics.
Crop King Seeds are the pioneers to introduce marijuana commercially; moreover, they were the first to promote testing CBN and CBD for marijuana strains. Crop King Seeds has been continually improving its seed bank; the company has gained a reputation for its product quality, stealth shipping, and toll-free shipping.
Quality is important that plays a huge part in the success of a brand. Crop King Seeds understand this that is why the seed bank of Crop King Seeds is filled with high-quality cannabis seed, marijuana seed, and some other new strains. The brand has made its name among its customers and high reputation amid the known cannabis growers. If you plan to plant cannabis or marijuana then no doubt “Crop King Seeds” is a brand that you can trustfully. Thanks to the auto-flowering strains, their germination rates for seeds are top tier that assure you to yield good results even if you started as a beginner grower and don’t own the right growing methods.
The experts of Crop King Seeds handpick seeds, test and approve them for quality before sending them out for orders. The whole process is to ensure that the customers receive high-quality seeds that they never would get from any other seed bank.
The grow experts at Crop King keep coming up and introducing new strains to its customers after conducting thorough research and testing. The seed selection at Crop King Seeds is well-curated compared to other seed banks. This means that Crop Seeds doesn’t need to pad out their listings with seed strains of varying qualities like other seed banks do; with them, you can be sure that everything you see is of the highest quality.
Their seed selection process is worth mentioning, with the help of auto-flowering seeds their high germination rate helps the beginners in cultivation. If you take a look at their website, you will find that Crop King has little something for almost every customer. They sell seeds in a variety of categories that consists of feminized, auto-flower feminized, regular, dwarf auto-flower feminized, and medical CBD along with a few mix-and-match packs.
Crop King has earned high ratings from its customers and earned a very good reputation in the market for offering the highest standard of seeds that guarantees 80% chances of germination for your cannabis seed or plant. Though in the early days, complaints were found that they have been sending out wrong variety of seeds to their buyers but then those complaints were overshadowed by the overwhelming and positive response of its consumers. However, you cant expect them to be perfect all the time.
As stated the company is determined to provide its customers a quality experience by perfecting the whole process and genetics of cannabis plants. Crop King Seeds not only guarantees but also provides 80% germination which is considered good for the growth of cannabis seed or plant.
Crop King is a reputable name and ordering from them is completely safe. At Crop King, the experts test and inspect the seeds separately for their quality before shipping them to the customers. It is a massive seed bank that contains various strains of cannabis seeds which yield strong psychoactive properties depending on the strains.
ON buying from Crop King, you get a germination guarantee. So that if your cannabis seeds do not germinate; you can contact the representatives of Crop King. After the team enquired you about the whole procedure and makes sure that you have followed the right instructions.
The customer support team either processes your refund or sends you new seeds. If in case you are not sure about how to germinate the seeds correctly you can check out their website or contact the officials through any of the mentioned points of contact. The experts at Crop King arranged a free guide for anyone who is looking for the guidelines to germinate in a simple step-by-step manner.
Crop King ships its products worldwide with different shipping charges as per the product you purchase and the region you want the product to be delivered. The company has earned a reputation by delivering high-quality seeds through stealth shipping and toll-free shipping.
The company ensures successful delivery of your order; even in case of government seizure, your order is reshipped until it gets delivered. For delivery within Canada, your order gets delivered within the original Crop King packaging; for international deliveries, the company uses stealth packaging with the seeds sealed in random objects such as pens, flashlights, or birthday cards.
People living in Canada, do have an option to visit any of the two hundred different seed bank stores to get advice directly from the representative of Crop King. As per the Crop King customer reviews, their customer support is extremely helpful and goes the extra mile to facilitate their consumers.
Crop King’s representatives not only assist their customers at the time of selling or closing the deal but also take full responsibility to ship and deliver the quality of the product they promise to deliver. The customer support team of Crop King keeps in touch with the customers from the time they order till they receive the product and makes sure the whole process remains quickly and smooth.
Contact:
Local: (604) 563-0291
Toll Free: +1 (844) 276-7546
Worldwide: +1 (604) 563-0291
Location:
126 - 1231 Pacific Blvd.
Vancouver, B.C. V6Z 0E2
Email:
info@cropkingseeds.ca
Crop King Seeds is a highly trusted and reputable seed bank that is known for its standard products and guaranteed shipping methods. The company ships worldwide and supports multiple payment methods to offer convenience to its customers. Crop King not only guarantees you the delivery but also takes responsibility for the germination and makes sure to meet the standards expected from them.
They got overwhelmingly positive reviews from customers around the world. No doubt it is a reliable source for getting high-quality seeds that are guaranteed to grow well.
Crop King Seeds is 100% committed to provide high-quality products to its customers. They have more than 30 different self-cultivated strains that have been bred exclusively by Crop King Seeds.
The company guarantees the germination and offers replacement of sub-par seeds at their own cost; which shows their commitment to quality to their customers.Is Crop King Seeds illegal?
According to federal law, it is illegal to buy or grow cannabis seeds and may cause legal issues for you. However, ownership or keeping in possession of cannabis seeds is not illegal as they could be bought for research or collectible purposes. At the federal level, Cannabis is legal in Canada but is illegal in the USA; however, in certain US states, it is not banned.Where is Crop King located?
It is located in Vancouver, CanadaIs Crop King seeds any good?
Crop King Seeds is a reputable name known for its quality products and reliable delivery methods. At Crop King, seeds are examined, tested, and handpicked before completely packed them. The company takes the responsibility for guiding its customer about the best possible ways of germination and in case it doesn’t work out they process refunds as well.Does Crop King seeds ship to the USA?
Yes, Crop King Seeds do ship to the USA. They even provide stealth shipping services to regions where it is not legally accepted.Do you get free seeds from crop king seeds?
Yes, Crop King Seeds offer a pack of free cannabis seeds on ordering your special stealth box.
