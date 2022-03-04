Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to Offer Pay Bump for Poll Workers 

click to enlarge
In an effort to recruit poll workers for the 2022 primary election—which for the moment is scheduled for May 3—the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced a pay increase.
Poll workers will receive $250 for their day of work, a hike from last year's $173 and a return to compensation levels from 2020. Workers will have the opportunity to earn a total of $275, according to an announcement from the BOE.
"Poll workers are essential and invaluable in conducting a successful election," said Anthony Perlatti, Director of the Board of Elections, in a news release. "We hope that this pay increase will help attract additional applicants who want to help us defend democracy on Election Day while earning some extra money."
All registered voters in Cuyahoga County over the age of 17 who have not been convicted of a felony are eligible to become poll workers. The BOE says that they will need to hire roughly 4,000 for this year's primary. Those interested may apply by calling 216-443-3277 or online at www.443vote.us
