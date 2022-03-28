Dave’s Markets to Shutter Collinwood Store, Leaving Neighborhood With Little Access to Fresh Food 

Today, Dave's Markets
announced that it was closing its Euclid Beach store (15900 Lakeshore Blvd.) on April 30th, 2022 after more than 30 years in business. The move leaves the neighborhood without an important fresh-food provider.
“Dave’s is committed to working collaboratively with the city of Cleveland and the community to help ensure those in need of transportation to Shore Center have an option free of charge,” a press release states. “The company will continue to proudly operate seven stores in the city of Cleveland and appreciates its strong relationship with the city and communities it serves.”
Both Mayor Bibb and Councilman Polensek responded to the news with concern for the residents in that area.
“As a Dave’s shopper myself, I am disappointed and saddened by the closure of Dave’s in Collinwood," Polensek stated. "They have been a fixture on Lakeshore Boulevard for over 30 years and many of our seniors and residents have depended on them for basic groceries. It’s clear we must collectively develop a strategic economic plan to attract and keep full-service grocery stores in our neighborhoods, particularly in Cleveland’s northeast side.”
From City Hall, Mayor Bibb added, “Over the past two years, shopping habits have changed and we understand how challenging it is to operate a business in this economic climate. We must continue to invest in Cleveland neighborhoods and develop strategies to eradicate food deserts. Dave’s Markets are staples in our communities and we’re working closely with them to minimize the impact of this major loss.”
Dave’s Markets says that it is committed to providing transportation to residents free of charge to its other nearby stores, including the one located 10 minutes nearby.