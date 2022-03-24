Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 24, 2022 News & Views » Ohio News

Email
Print
Share

DeWine's State-of-State Promises: Groups Say Proof is in the Policy 

By
click to enlarge Ohio's 2020 and 2021 State of the State speeches were canceled because of the pandemic. - (OHIO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE)
  • (Ohio Governor's Office)
  • Ohio's 2020 and 2021 State of the State speeches were canceled because of the pandemic.

In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in the policy.

DeWine touted the resiliency of Ohioans throughout the pandemic, as well as the state's strong economy.



Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive research organization, said she appreciated the governor's vision for a thriving Ohio, providing opportunity for all.

"It's encouraging to hear the optimism; it's encouraging to hear the big vision," Halbert acknowledged. "But what do these proposals actually look at and who's actually being called in to share this vision?"

Greg Lawson, research fellow at conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute, applauded DeWine for highlighting reduced state spending and tax cuts, and cautioned against any new and increased spending.

"We've been able to get through the COVID pandemic, we've come back with good, strong tax revenues, and that's all very positive," Lawson outlined. "But if you spend too much today that sometimes sets you up for problems when there's a recession or something hits in the future."

The governor avoided the controversial issues of the state's redistricting debacle, and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

DeWine also promoted the recent announcement of Intel's $20 billion investment in two semiconductor facilities in Central Ohio. Halbert contended all Ohioans should join in the prosperity, which she argued is not always the case.

"Tax cuts overwhelmingly have benefited people who are very well-to-do, have very high income," Halbert pointed out. "The majority of Ohioans, the bottom 60% of people earning money, have actually seen some increases in what they're paying in taxes and fees."

DeWine also touted policies to improve telehealth, as well as addiction and mental-health services, and new investments in the Appalachian region and state parks. Lawson, again, urged lawmakers to carefully consider what is being prioritized.

"The top thing that we need to be doing at a time where we need to be focusing on getting the workforce ready for the 21st century challenges and making sure that we keep a competitive tax code for the state," Lawson added.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Ohio News »

Trending

Latest in Ohio News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Mike DeWine: So Here's Why Everyone Now Has a Gun at Perkins Read More

  2. The Foilies 2022: Recognizing the Year’s Worst in Government Transparency Read More

  3. A Close Reading of Dee and Jimmy Haslam's Statement on Trading for Deshaun Watson Read More

  4. Lee Weingart Swings for Fences at City Club, Appears to Be Up to the Ronayne Challenge Read More

  5. Ohio Officials Hold Summit to Prepare for Ukrainian Refugees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., March 25

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Sat., March 26

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Mon., March 28
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation