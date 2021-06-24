June 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
eHarmony is one of the most well-established dating sites, which means you’ve probably already heard of it. If you’ve seen their website, you’ll have noticed their claim to have the ‘most advanced match-making system’, but are they really the best site for finding love?
While eHarmony certainly positions itself as a site for long-term relationships, unlike casual dating apps, like Bumble and Twitter, does the platform live up to the hype? To find out, read on, and find out everything you need to know with this detailed review of eHarmony in 2021…
First impressions are important, especially on an online dating site! Take a look at what we thought of eHarmony after browsing the site:Pros:
eHarmony is certainly a great dating site if you’re looking for a long-term relationship, particularly if you’re aged 30 or over. While the cost of premium membership might be is a drawback for some, eHarmony does have a lot of positive features, such as a large membership base and detailed profiles.
Read to learn more about eHarmony in detail…
eHarmony has a comprehensive registration process, so be prepared to take some time signing up with the site. Although the extensive list of signup questions can seem time-consuming, the site uses your answers to find suitable matches for you, so it’s worth being accurate and honest!
You can sign up with the site using your email address or your Facebook profile, but the personality quiz is a critical element either way. Although 70 questions might seem like a lot, eHarmony used to feature 300 questions during the signup process, so it’s far quicker than it once was!
You won’t be able to proceed to the next stage of registration until you complete each section of questions, so be prepared to be quizzed about key areas of your life.
Once you’ve completed the personality assessment, you simply need to upload a photo to add to your profile, and then you can begin browsing the site and sorting through your matches.
<<Sign up for an account here>>
eHarmony has a whopping 29 million users from across 200 countries, with more than 16 million users active every week. The majority of members are aged between 25-44, which means they’ve reached the age where they’re looking for commitment and long-term relationships. While eHarmony probably isn’t your best choice if you’re interested in casual dating, the extensive membership base is ideal if you want to find true love.
You’ll also find that the majority of eHarmony users are educated and have a stable lifestyle, which should give you confidence when online dating. With few bots or fake profiles to contend with and a fairly even split of males and females, eHarmony can be a great place to find an online match.
Unlike some online dating sites, eHarmony requires users to answer a lot of questions when signing up, which means profiles are detailed and consist of a lot of information. An ‘About Me’ section of your profile features information provided in your personality assessment, so matches can learn more about you before chatting or meeting up in person. Similarly, you’ll be able to view this information when you match with another user.
There are 15 characteristics listed under the ‘About Me’ section of every profile, including romance, intellect, social values, accommodation, etc. However, only people you’ve matched with will be able to see your profile, so it won’t be visible to every user.
In addition to this, every eHarmony profile features an optional Q&A section. Although users aren’t required to answer these questions, many do. Based on this, you can get to know matches more easily and find out if they’re right for you. You’ll only be able to see other user’s answers if you complete your own Q&A section, so it’s well worth answering these optional questions!
You can update the personality section of your profile at any time, so don’t hesitate to make changes if you want to tweak your profile.
eHarmony profiles also have a section dedicated to images and photographs. However, these are only visible to premium subscribers, so you won’t be able to view them if you have a standard membership.
If you’re an avid mobile user or you want to try online dating on the do, eHarmony’s mobile app can definitely come in handy. Available on both Android and iOS, you can download the app free of charge and begin scrolling through your matches in seconds.
The eHarmony app offers all of the same features as the desktop site, which means you can get the same great features, no matter what device you use. This is certainly a refreshing change from some other dating apps, which limit the number of features available to mobile users.
Although the eHarmony dating app is packed full of features, you don’t have to worry about it being difficult to use. In fact, the app is very easy to navigate and offers a great user experience (UX), which means it’s easy to update your profile, see your matches and communicate with other users via the app.
You won’t be interrupted by ads while you’re using the app either, as there are only a minimal number of ads permitted. If you hate pop-ups, you’ll be relieved to know that, unlike many other dating apps, the eHarmony app is virtually an ad-free zone.
<<Sign up for an account here>>
Although eHarmony has lots of features, it doesn’t allow you to search extensively for other users. Instead, the platform does the hard work for you and identifies potential matches based on the information contained within your profile. Of course, you won’t have to wait long to find potential suitors because eHarmony ensures you receive daily matches, based on the contents of your profile.
If you choose to subscribe to an eHarmony plan, your matches will be sourced from a wider pool of users and you’ll also gain access to some basic search features. You can narrow down the matches proposed by the platform based on age, which can help you to streamline your search for love. However, you’ll need to be a premium member if you want to be able to filter matches based on location.
If you don’t find anyone you want to connect with on your list of daily matches, you’ll need to wait for the next list to be released. Although eHarmony does a good job of matching members based on personality, this can be a little frustrating if you like to take more active control of your dating life.
When you receive a list of matches, you may decide you want to contact one or all of them but, again, limitations will apply. You’ll need to be a premium member to send and receive messages on eHarmony, as standard members are limited to sending five site-generated questions and ‘winks’. You can also add people to your favorites list as a standard user but to really communicate with your matches, you’ll need to update to a premium membership.
Remember – you won’t be able to view user profiles or see who’s online unless the site matches you with them. This can be a bonus if you want to maintain your privacy, but it can also be frustrating if you want to actively seek out potential dates.
eHarmony offers a range of membership options, so you can decide what you’re willing to pay for the service. Free membership is available, but you will only be able to access limited features if you select this type of membership. For example, a free membership enables you to register with eHarmony, send five site-generated messages to matches, send winks to matches and add people to your favorites list, but that’s all. Despite these limited features, a free membership can be a good way to experience eHarmony and decide whether it’s right for you.
If you’re serious about using eHarmony as a dating platform, it’s well worth paying for a premium membership. Although eHarmony is one of the more expensive dating sites, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After all, if users are willing to pay a little extra, you can be confident that they’re serious about finding a partner!
As a premium member, you’ll gain access to a whole host of extra features, including instant messaging between matches and the ability to view user photos.
eHarmony offers three premium membership options:
An Extra membership with eHarmony costs $1.08 per month but you can save money by signing up for 24 months and paying just $25.90.
eHarmony Plus membership is currently available for $2.99 per month or for $35.90 for 12 months.
Lite membership is the most expensive option but, again, you can save money by signing up for a longer period of time. At the time of writing, Lite membership is priced at $9.98 per month or $59.90 for six months.
Before you sign up for a premium membership with eHarmony, keep an eye out for online coupons and discounts. If you have a voucher code, for example, you may be able to access a reduced price.
When you’re signing up for a premium membership, you will need to supply your financial information. However, eHarmony uses a range of security measures to protect its members, so you’ll have no worries about doing business with the platform.
<<Sign up for an account here>>
For premium and standard members, eHarmony has a wide range of special features you can employ when looking for love. To learn more, take a look at the special features highlighted below:
Many dating sites offer this feature as it makes it easier to keep track of your matches. When you see someone you like in your list of matches, you can add them to a list of ‘favorites’. On every profile page, there’s a star icon. Simply click this star and the user will be added to your list of favorites for you.
If you want to find out more about a match before arranging a date, sending questions is an ideal way to do so. eHarmony has a range of site-generated questions that make it easy to spark a conversation. You’ll be able to send and receive site-generated questions if you have a free membership with eHarmony, but you will be limited in terms of how many you can send.
If you want to spark a connection, sending a smile or wink to a match is a fast way to achieve your goals. You can access this feature via a member’s profile page. Just click the smile icon and a smile will be sent to the desired user. This is another feature that’s available to both premium and standard users, so it’s a popular one to use on the site.
Meeting up with someone in real life can be a daunting prospect but online video dates give you the chance to get to know someone better without leaving your home. This is a feature that’s only available to premium subscribers, but it’s well worth upgrading your membership for.
eHarmony identifies matches based on the answers to your personality quiz but if you want to be a bit more daring, the What If? feature is fun to try. When activated, you’ll receive matches that are outside of your usual preference list, which makes it a good way of meeting new people or dating outside your ‘type’. Again, this is a premium-only feature but a great option for expanding your list of matches.
If you want to find the best dating site for you, it’s important to consider all of the options. Although eHarmony is a top choice for most people, it might not be suited to everyone. To give you more insight into what’s available, we’ve rounded up some of the alternative online dating sights you might want to consider:
If you’re interested in casual dating, rather than a long-term relationship, AdultFriendFinder could be the ideal site for you. With an extensive user base, you’ll find lots of people to connect with and you’ll be able to communicate in a variety of different ways too. You can even access user’s groups and blogs completely free of charge, so you needn’t pay for a premium membership to access a wide range of features.
In general, AdultFriendFinder is much more focused on casual dating or one-time-only hookups, so expect to see some racy chat and erotic images. However, if you’re looking for some no-strings fun, it’s a great platform to use.
If the eHarmony membership base doesn’t really fit your demographic, SilverSingles might be a viable alternative. Geared towards older daters, the platform is designed for people aged 50 or over who are looking for love.
SilverSingles also offers personality-compatibility matching and its user interface is easy to navigate. Many members are divorced or widowed, so if you’re in the same boat or looking for a partner with life experience, it’s a good site to join. With active users in more than 22 countries, you’ll also likely to find other members are situated nearby. Although women exceed men by 11%, this is a far more even split than on many other dating platforms, which means members routinely find matches and love interests.
If faith is important to you, a religious-based dating site might help you to find a kindred spirit. On eHarmony, you can search for members of a particular religion based on your personality quiz but if you want to date Christians exclusively, Christian Mingle could be your go-to dating platform.
The site has strict verification measures, which means there are very few bots or fake profiles here. In addition to this, the personality-based compatibility matching system makes it easy to find like-minded folk who might make a good match for you.
You can join Christian Mingle as a free member but, if you want to access the platform’s full range of features, you’ll need to pay for a premium subscription and upgrade your membership.
Before you part with your cash, you’ll want to ensure that eHarmony offers good value for money and is worth paying for. Although eHarmony is a little more costly than some other dating platforms, it has an impressive success rate and a vast database of members. Due to this, the site offers a good chance of finding love and long-term relationships. If you’re serious about finding someone to share your life with, eHarmony is well worth the cost of a premium subscription.
If you decide to upgrade from a free membership to a premium subscription, you can pay in a variety of ways. eHarmony accepts both credit and debit cards, as well as payments by PayPal. However, do be aware that eHarmony will show up on your statements!
You can’t currently use alternative funding methods, like Bitcoin, to pay for membership to the site but, as most people have a credit or debit card, this is unlikely to cause an issue.
eHarmony operates in 200 countries, which highlights just how successful the platform is. What’s more – most people have heard of the site, which means it has great brand recognition. It’s also a trusted platform, which is important when you’re submitting personal details and meeting potential love interests.
In the U.S., eHarmony claims to be responsible for more than 500 marriages a day – or one every 20 minutes! With millions of happy couples reporting finding their partner on the platform, it’s clear that eHarmony is one of the most successful online dating sites out there.
Although many dating sites offer customer service, eHarmony really does excel when it comes to customer care. The customer desk is available 24/7, so you can always access help when you need it. Furthermore, you can contact eHarmony using a range of methods, including live chat, email, and phone. Whether you’ve got an account query or you’re unsure how to use a particular feature, it’s easy to find the help you need.
After extensive assessment, we’ve found numerous reasons why it’s worth registering with eHarmony, including:
Although the platform does have a few disadvantages, on the whole, it’s a great dating site to use. In fact, eHarmony could end up being the reason you walk down the aisle!
While some users would prefer to be able to search through user profiles independently, eHarmony’s personality-matching system is designed to take the heavy lifting out of online dating. By matching you to the people you’re most likely to connect with, the site streamlines the process and makes it easier to meet people that are likely to become long-term partners.
Of course, many people are skeptical before they try online dating and being cautious can stand you in good stead. However, eHarmony’s success rate, combined with its positive reputation and global profile, makes it a great choice for anyone looking for love in a modern age.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.