When you are getting started in online dating, you want to be sure that you are choosing the right site and that you are spending your money on a quality premium membership. It can often be confusing because there are so many options out there vying for your attention.
Two of the biggest names in online dating are Match.com and eHarmony. Both of these sites are popular because they have a lot of features, and they have proven to work for a lot of people.
First, know that you will find quite a few similarities between these options in terms of their purpose. Both are used to help people find serious relationships rather than just flings or one-night stands. Match has been around longer than eHarmony. It was around since the early days of the Internet—back in 1995. eHarmony was created five years later in 2000.
When it comes to which one has the most experience, you’ll find that those first five years that Match has on eHarmony don’t make much of a difference at this point. Both of these companies have a wealth of experience helping people find the right matches.
Overall, both of these sites have quite a bit to offer, but many people prefer eHarmony. That’s not always the case, though, so we’ll be looking at how they match up against one another in different areas. This will give you the knowledge you need to make the right choice for you.
Both Match and eHarmony tend to be geared toward helping you find the perfect match that turns into a lasting, serious relationship. However, eHarmony tends to have the edge here. The matches are often better, and part of this has to do with the fact that Match is not quite as focused.
The entire goal of eHarmony is serious relationships. The profiles are deeper, and this is essential for helping find the best connections. Match is not as strict. It’s possible to find others who are looking for committed relationships, but it’s also possible to find people who are looking for casual dating.
You’ll find that over the years, both of these companies have improved their sign-up process, so it’s not difficult. However, it is usually easier to sign up and get a profile up and running on Match. The profiles are not as deep as they are on eHarmony, though. Additionally, even though getting set up is easy, it will take 24 hours before your profile is approved.
It will take longer to get your eHarmony profile set up, but as mentioned, it will lead to better matches in most cases.
Both have some great features:
Both of the options have a simple-to-use interface, so you shouldn’t have trouble using the app regardless of which one you ultimately choose. The eHarmony app is a bit sleeker, though, and if the UI is a major concern for you, it could be the one to choose.
Before making up your mind, though, you will want to be sure that you check out the look of the UI to see which one you like better. You could also sign up to each for just a month to see how they work. Then, you can figure out which one you like best and become a member of that service going forward.
You’ll be happy to know that both of the options have robust customer support options. It’s easy to find help when you have questions and concerns. The layout of Match makes it easier to find support than eHarmony, though. However, once you find it once, you’ll know where to access eHarmony help features in the future. You’ll also find that eHarmony has a vast FAQ that can answer many of your questions.
Naturally, one of the deciding factors for many people will be the cost. You will notice that there is a difference in the cost between these two options. Let’s look at a breakdown of the cost of the plans for each of the dating sites.
The longer the membership, the cheaper the monthly cost. However, you will hopefully have found your match long before 24 months is up.
As you can see, Match is a bit cheaper than eHarmony. However, you may appreciate the features that eHarmony can offer, and the price variance might not make much of a difference to you.
Keep in mind that the price should not be the only concern you have when choosing between eHarmony and Match or any other sites. It should always be about the features and the results.
Now that you have a bit more information about the differences and similarities when it comes to eHarmony vs Match, have you decided which one might be a better solution for you? eHarmony does tend to make the process of dating and finding that someone special a bit more serious.
Just because a lot of people are choosing eHarmony doesn’t mean that it’s the right choice for everyone. After all, Match is still highly popular. You need to think about what you are looking for, your budget, and the features and then find a solution that will work well for your specific needs. If you aren’t looking for something serious, you will likely want to choose Match.
Although eHarmony and Match are two of the top options for online dating, they aren’t the only choices you have available. There are plenty of other options that you might want to consider. Some of the popular options that could work even better for your needs include:
When you are choosing an online dating platform to try, always make sure you understand the type of audience that uses the app. Know what you are looking for and make sure that the app is geared toward helping you find those people. If you want to have a long relationship that can lead someone, you don’t want to use an app for hookups, for example.
