Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 07, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric J. Brewer is Running for Congress in 11th District as a Republican 

By
click to enlarge L-R: Robert Kilo, Tony Madalone, Eric Brewer, Brandon Chrostowski, Jeff Johnson; Cleveland Mayoral Forum, Market Garden (8/29/2017) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • L-R: Robert Kilo, Tony Madalone, Eric Brewer, Brandon Chrostowski, Jeff Johnson; Cleveland Mayoral Forum, Market Garden (8/29/2017)
Former East Cleveland Mayor, Cleveland mayoral candidate and veteran journalist Eric J. Brewer announced this weekend that he has filed to run for the 11th District Congressional seat currently occupied by Shontel Brown.

Brewer, who placed eighth out of nine candidates in the 2017 Cleveland mayoral primary and whose most recent professional adventure has been a militant personal news website, will run as a Republican. He wrote that the GOP is the party of Abraham Lincoln and his grandparents.



"Our civil rights as Americans are at stake and under attack by the un-Americans who control the Democratic Party," Brewer wrote. "My family’s roots exist here long before the Civil War and American Revolution. Someone needs to fight for our shared history and values as Americans in our Congress."

Brewer said that he is running specifically to provide constituents in Ohio's 11th District with a "detailed and knowledgeable report" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announcement of his candidacy consisted largely of his interpretation of the current conflict there.

The 11th District, in the revised congressional map, includes the city of Cleveland in its entirety and many of the eastern suburbs. The district no longer includes its southern tendril that encompassed some of the city of Akron. In the revised map, the 11th is one of five districts projected to be won by Democrats. Overwhelmingly so. 

As such, the Republican primary is without a great deal of consequence. But Brewer will run against James Hemphill, a general contractor and real estate investor. In the Democratic primary, incumbent Shontel Brown will face a rematch against challenger Nina Turner. If the 2021 special election is any indication, that race is likely to garner boatloads of financial contributions from outside the district and national media attention. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Housing Watchdog Group Releases Report on Outside Investors, Blueprint for Crackdown on Bad Actors Read More

  2. A Dispatch From the 'People's Convoy,' the Rolling Temper Tantrum of Grievance That Moves Through Ohio Today Read More

  3. ‘Wonderfully Preserved’ 130-Year-Old Shipwreck Found in Great Lakes Read More

  4. CSU Board of Trustees Will Not Vote on Law School Name Change Before Commencement Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to Offer Pay Bump for Poll Workers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    WWE Monday Night Raw @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 7

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 13

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 14
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation