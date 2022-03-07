Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric J. Brewer is Running for Congress in 11th District as a Republican 

click to enlarge
- L-R: Robert Kilo, Tony Madalone, Eric Brewer, Brandon Chrostowski, Jeff Johnson; Cleveland Mayoral Forum, Market Garden (8/29/2017)
Former East Cleveland Mayor, Cleveland mayoral candidate and veteran journalist Eric J. Brewer announced this weekend that he has filed to run for the 11th District Congressional seat currently occupied by Shontel Brown.
Brewer, who placed eighth out of nine candidates in the 2017 Cleveland mayoral primary and whose most recent professional adventure has been a militant personal news website, will run as a Republican. He wrote that the GOP is the party of Abraham Lincoln and his grandparents.
"Our civil rights as Americans are at stake and under attack by the un-Americans who control the Democratic Party," Brewer wrote. "My family’s roots exist here long before the Civil War and American Revolution. Someone needs to fight for our shared history and values as Americans in our Congress."
Brewer said that he is running specifically to provide constituents in Ohio's 11th District with a "detailed and knowledgeable report" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announcement of his candidacy consisted largely of his interpretation of the current conflict there.
The 11th District, in the revised congressional map
, includes the city of Cleveland in its entirety and many of the eastern suburbs. The district no longer includes its southern tendril that encompassed some of the city of Akron. In the revised map, the 11th is one of five districts projected to be won by Democrats. Overwhelmingly so.
As such, the Republican primary is without a great deal of consequence. But Brewer will run against James Hemphill, a general contractor and real estate investor. In the Democratic primary, incumbent Shontel Brown will face a rematch against challenger Nina Turner. If the 2021 special election is any indication, that race is likely to garner boatloads of financial contributions from outside the district and national media attention.
